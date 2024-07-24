

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro fell to a 2-week low of 1.0825 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week low of 0.8397 against the pound, from early highs of 1.0854 and 0.8418, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro dropped to nearly a 4-week low of 0.9612 and 167.23 from early highs of 0.9677 and 169.21, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the greenback, 0.82 against the pound, 0.94 against the franc and 164.00 against the yen.



