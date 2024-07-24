Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received permits to undertake exploration activities at the Upland Copper Project ("Upland Copper" or the "Project"). The 5,300 hectare, road-accessible project is located 20 kilometres northeast of the town of Barriere and 20 kilometres south of the Taseko Mines Limited's Yellowhead Project in south-central British Columbia. Upland Copper is host to a copper-dominant, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open for expansion.

The British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation has approved Kobrea's exploration plan as laid out in its permit application and has issued permits to the Company. The permitted activities include diamond drilling, trenching and construction of excavated trail to access drill sites and trench locations.

Crews are presently on the Project completing additional passive seismic surveys (refer to Kobrea's June 12, 2024 news release for details) to prepare for upcoming trenching activities. Trenching will begin subsequent to collection and processing of passive seismic survey data.

About the Upland Copper Project

The Upland Copper Project is located in south-central British Columbia, Canada. The Project is host to a bulk-tonnage, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open to expansion. Historical drilling indicates that mineralization is open to depth, with numerous holes bottoming in copper mineralization, including drill hole P-70-9, which averaged 0.32% over the entire 74 metres of the hole. The deepest drilling to date reached a depth of 235 metres.

A 3,700 metre by 1,000 metre area of anomalous copper-in-soils extends south beyond historical drilling approximately 1.5 kilometres, with large portions of the copper-in-soil anomaly untested by drilling. Induced Polarization (IP) surveys completed by previous operators have outlined a 4.0 kilometre by 1.2 kilometre chargeability high anomaly that further supports the upside exploration potential of the system.

*All historical exploration at the Project has not been verified by the Company and the historical exploration information in this news release is sourced entirely from the independent technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Upland Copper Project" dated June 13, 2023, prepared for the Company by Sean Butler, P. Geo.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Kobrea Exploration Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

About Kobrea Exploration Corp.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

