Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the fifth disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement announced on the 14th June, 2023.

Carbon Done Right CEO James Tansey stated, "This fifth milestone demonstrates our continued progress with the project's implementation. Our team is actively planting through the summer and has already cleared over 500 ha of land. The restoration sites focus on abandoned land in Sierra Leone and provide direct income to the smallholders within these communities and long-term revenue sharing benefits. Restoring nature's capacity to sequester carbon is a key strategy for reversing and preventing climate change. The in-country team is busy preparing for the 2024 planting season where we expect to plant native tree species on up to 2,000 ha of additional degraded land."

The landowning families are represented by Namati, an international NGO with longstanding presence in Sierra Leone, that ensures landowners' rights are protected during the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) land lease process. The Company continues its constructive engagement with the NGOs in the area.

The Company is also committed to developing a new technology platform called Treecounter, which provides unprecedented transparency and traceability for restoration projects, connecting smallholder farmers with a system that is designed to ensure the value created from the sales of carbon credits is shared fairly with land owning families.

The Company is developing the large-scale rewilding reforestation project in Sierra Leone over an initial area of 5,000 ha, with the aim of extending by a further 20,000 ha. The initial project area of 5,000 ha could produce up to 1.7m tonnes of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. The total pre-purchase amount will be repaid through the delivery of validated and verified carbon credits to the pre-purchaser.

The Company also provides an update that the management cease trade order that was granted due to a delay in filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and the certification of annual filings (collectively the "Filings") was revoked on July 22, 2024, as the Company completed the Filings.

About Carbon Done Right

Carbon Done Right is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Carbon Done Right deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana and Suriname.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

