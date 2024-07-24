Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS), a technology-driven real estate company dedicated to broadening access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Goodland Equity Partners. Marking an expansion phase, Parvis strengthens its commitment to democratizing access to premier real estate investments with the addition of Goodland Equity Partners to its esteemed roster of private equity issuers.

Specializing in Canadian real estate investments, Goodland Equity Partners have extensive experience at leading firms, excelling in managing for-sale residential developments, purpose-built rental projects, innovative land development, and specialty real estate development initiatives. This collaboration underscores Parvis's ongoing mission to facilitate seamless access to high-quality real estate investments through its tech-enabled platform.

"Our partnership with Goodland Equity Partners significantly enhances our ability to provide diverse and lucrative investment opportunities to our clients," said David Michaud, CEO and Founder of Parvis. "By combining our technology-driven approach with Goodland's expertise in real estate development, we are setting new standards in the industry for transparency, efficiency, and investor returns."

To date, Parvis has partnered with over 25 issuer clients across Canada, expanding its network of strategic alliances. The addition of Goodland Equity Partners highlights Parvis's dedication to diversifying investment options and optimizing returns for investors nationwide. This collaboration is expected to unlock new opportunities in the real estate market, providing investors with access to high-performing assets previously reserved for institutional investors.

About Goodland Equity Partners

Goodland Equity Partners specializes in Canadian real estate investments, focusing on for-sale residential developments, purpose-built rental projects, strategic land development and specialty real estate development initiatives. With a proven track record in real estate private equity, Goodland Equity Partners is committed to delivering optimal returns and effective risk management for investors seeking growth and stability in the dynamic real estate market.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access to this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by AI and blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

