WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has deployed its proprietary AI-driven automated claims processing solution for Animal Friends Insurance (AFI), a leading pet insurance provider in the UK.

The solution has been developed by WNS Analytics leveraging SKENSE, its proprietary enterprise-grade cognitive data capture and processing platform powered by advanced AI models and Gen AI capability. The advanced analytics capabilities of SKENSE, in combination with WNS' deep domain expertise, have enabled this step forward in automated claims processing. WNS deployed this solution, keeping data and AI elements intact in a controlled environment while adhering to stringent security and regulatory requirements at AFI. The cloud-based solution has enabled AFI to fast-track claims processing, shorten settlement cycle timeframes by over 60 percent, and increase data labeling productivity by 50 percent, leading to enhanced customer experience.

"We are pleased to partner with Animal Friends Insurance to co-create a first-of-its-kind AI-driven domain-based claims processing solution. Faster claims processing is crucial to ensure customer satisfaction in the intensely competitive industry. WNS leverages our industry expertise, proprietary AI/ ML models, and proven platform capabilities to enable insurers to deliver on rapidly evolving customer expectations," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"Providing support to our customers at those critical times is highly important to Animal Friends. Through intelligent automation, we're able to reduce friction points in our claims process, ensuring timely and seamless outcomes so they can focus on caring for their pet when it matters most. WNS' AI-driven automated processing solution has helped us directly improve efficiencies, minimising the need for unnecessary manual interventions and increasing the speed of claims processing; all without compromising on quality, security, or regulatory compliance," said Richard Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Animal Friends Insurance.

About Animal Friends Insurance

Animal Friends Insurance is a multi-award-winning pet insurer. Founded in 1998, the company was built with the sole aim of providing industry leading pet insurance and first-class animal care to create a better life for every animal.

So far, with the support of our policyholders, we have donated over £8.5 million to more than 800 animal welfare charities and conservancies at home and around the world.

By educating and inspiring others to act on current events and responsible pet ownership, Animal Friends believes that together, we can drive positive change for animals everywhere.

As one of the UK's largest pet insurance providers, Animal Friends offers cover for dogs, cats, and horses, with a range of different policies available, covering over 1 million pets nationwide.

To learn more about Animal Friends Insurance, visit: https://www.animalfriends.co.uk/

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2024, WNS had 60,513 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

