

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2024, 2025 and 2026.



The company continues to expect adjusted earnings for fiscal 2024 in the range of $3.23 to $3.43 per share.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.41 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking further ahead, NextEra Energy still expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share for 2025, $3.63 to $4.00 for 2026 and $3.85 to $4.32 for 2027.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $3.69 per share for fiscal 2025.



NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at an approximately 10% rate per year through at least 2026, off a 2024 base.



