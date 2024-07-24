

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $524.8 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $460.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $553.8 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $3.61 billion from $3.05 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $524.8 Mln. vs. $460.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 to $0.45



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX