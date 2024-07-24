Verint Exact Transcription Bot Powers Business Workflow Optimization and Reduces $1 Million in Operational Costs

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company, today announced that a leading UK insurer deployed a Verint AI-powered bot and saved more than $1 million (USD) with a 22 percent increase in customer satisfaction.

Handling more than four million customer interactions annually, the insurer benefitted from the industry-leading transcription accuracy of the Verint Exact Transcription Bot. Leveraging highly accurate interaction data, they were able to gain a 360-degree view of their cost center operations and take action to optimize business workflows.

"Whether a contact center focuses on lowering costs or elevating CX, everything starts with clean, high-quality data," said Verint's Jaime Meritt, chief product officer. "Verint Exact Transcription Bot delivers market-leading accuracy that fuels business insights and drives tangible business outcomes."

For more information, visit Verint Exact Transcription Bot.

About Verint

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world's most iconic brands including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company, is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724443812/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Sue Huss

sue.huss@verint.com



Investor Relations

Matthew Frankel

matthew.frankel@verint.com