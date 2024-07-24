Y-Prime, LLC: YPrime Launches Breakthrough eCOA Platform to Deliver Up to 30% Faster Implementations

YPrime's eCOA Now Offers Unmatched 100% Configurability and User-Centric Design-Enabling Faster Study Startup, High-Quality Data, and Operational Efficiencies

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2024, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art eCOA 7.0 SaaS platform. This groundbreaking release underscores YPrime's commitment to revolutionizing the clinical trial landscape by integrating advanced technology with user-centric design to accelerate clinical trial implementation.



Sponsors and CROs engage eClinical vendors for the complex and intensive development and testing of eCOAs on digital platforms to align with trial protocols. YPrime is revolutionizing this outdated approach with its innovative, no-code, multi-tenant platform, offering a fully configurable solution to deliver up to 30% faster implementations.





"Building on our foundation to improve the patient experience, YPrime eCOA 7.0 was built to enhance both the site and sponsor experience, from its user-friendly design through to a new data warehouse that enables informed decision-making," said Mike Hughes, Chief Product Officer at YPrime. "Sponsors are looking to optimize their operations, reduce cost, and increase efficiency; YPrime's new eCOA platform's robust capabilities enable seamless backward compatibility to futureproof trials."

YPrime's eCOA 7.0 supports both complex and simple studies, delivering unparalleled benefits to patients, sites, and sponsors alike-enabling faster study startup, high-quality data, and operational efficiencies, delivering:

Configurable and No-Code Solution for Rapid Deployment - eCOA 7.0's no-code, fully configurable nature allows quick study launches, reducing startup times by up to 30%.



eCOA 7.0's no-code, fully configurable nature allows quick study launches, reducing startup times by up to 30%. Data Warehouse for Informed Decision-Making - With full visibility and management capabilities for trial-specific data and complete oversight across trials, sponsors can make faster and more informed decisions with advanced portfolio analysis, improving operational efficiencies.



With full visibility and management capabilities for trial-specific data and complete oversight across trials, sponsors can make faster and more informed decisions with advanced portfolio analysis, improving operational efficiencies. Advanced Compliance Monitoring for Risk Mitigation - This new functionality provides a unified view of compliance across indications, programs, and protocols, enabling sponsors to monitor and address issues proactively.



This new functionality provides a unified view of compliance across indications, programs, and protocols, enabling sponsors to monitor and address issues proactively. Site Performance Monitoring to Optimize Enrollment - Sponsors can gauge enrollment performance across various sites and countries, identifying high- or underperforming areas to optimize focus and resources. The system monitors patient compliance, streamlining site monitoring activities and enhancing trial performance.



Sponsors can gauge enrollment performance across various sites and countries, identifying high- or underperforming areas to optimize focus and resources. The system monitors patient compliance, streamlining site monitoring activities and enhancing trial performance. Consistent User Experience with a Unified Portal and Tablet Interface - A consistent user interface across portal and tablet platforms ensures ease of transition and efficient management without extensive retraining.



"At YPrime, we have been innovating while competitors have been integrating their legacy systems," says Jim Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer at YPrime. "With our latest 7.0 release, YPrime offers unmatched flexibility, scalability, and efficiency, positioning us as the definitive leader in eCOA. No other eCOA company offers the depth of configurability and user-centered design that we provide, making data entry and management efficient-and user-friendly."

