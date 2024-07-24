

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow (NOW) has acquired Raytion to enhance GenAI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities on the Now Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



ServiceNow said Raytion's GenAI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities allow for cross-enterprise data integration, pulling from the full universe of enterprise knowledge that exists in various knowledge repositories, rather than a subset.



Jon Sigler, senior vice president, Platform and AI, at ServiceNow, said: 'Raytion's information retrieval technology will set us apart by making relevant data sources searchable so everyone-employees, customers, and agents-get the answers they need, when they need them.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX