New Trust Qualified Browsing offering from Garrison promises shift in approach to browser security, enabling secure web access for businesses globally.

Garrison Technology, a cybersecurity firm specializing in high-end isolation solutions, announced the launch of Trust Qualified Browsing, a new product suite designed to protect users from the most sophisticated web threats such as nation-state attacks. Trust Qualified Browsing (TQB) flips the traditional browser security model on its head by providing users access to the wealth of information on the open Internet information they need to do business while using Garrison's patented and trusted cloud-hosted, hardware-enforced technology to remove the risk of malicious webcode like malware and ransomwarefrom corporate systems. The new product uses the new cloud-hosted Garrison Trust Boundary EngineTM to develop and manage the list of trusted sites that sit within the organization's trust boundary, using the Garrison ULTRA® isolation technology to remove the risk from all other sites.

Field CTO Adam Maruyama says: "Our Trust Qualified Browsing suite builds upon the security of Garrison's best-in-class, hardware-enforced ULTRA remote browsing cloud service and will enable us to bring this offering to a broader customer base by simplifying delivery and leveraging innovation to make our offering more consumable and more secure."

Former Symantec CTO and board advisor Robert Clyde says: "TQB promises a radical shift in the browser security paradigm, offering a reliable, user-friendly solution to change how companies think about web security. From a company known for innovation in cybersecurity isolation solutions that are trusted by the most security-minded organizations in government and the private sector, this latest innovation from Garrison is breaking the mold in cybersecurity."

Trust Qualified Browsing is available in beta for select customers and will be made generally available in the fall and will be a part of Everfox's solution portfolio after their pending acquisition of Garrison.

About Garrison:

Garrison Technology is a UK-headquartered cybersecurity firm delivering Remote Browser Isolation solutions to counter high-end nation-state threats. The firm also delivers Cross Domain Solutions to highly sensitive areas of government organizations both in the UK, US and internationally. US-headquartered Everfox entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Garrison in June 2024.

For more information about Garrison's unique approach and solutions, please visit https://www.garrison.com/trust-qualified-browsing

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724700227/en/

Contacts:

Kari Ritacco Walker kari@redironpr.com