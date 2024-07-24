AI Solutions in Retail and Unified Communications Each Commended for Setting New Industry Benchmarks

Wildix, a pioneering provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and x-hoppers, its AI-fueled retail communication vertical solution, have claimed top honors at the prestigious 2024 Comms Business Awards. Wildix was named Best UC Vendor, while x-hoppers received the Hardware Vendor Award, showcasing their exceptional contributions to their respective industry verticals.

As the only European entity in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS and the first to integrate WebRTC into VoIP, Wildix leads the industry with innovative solutions like the web-based Collaboration platform and x-bees for virtual meetings. Named Best UC Vendor, Wildix excels in meeting modern business needs with its innovative approach. The judges lauded Wildix for its exceptional channel partner strategy, which includes a 100% channel-focused model, a flexible subscription system and an open API that allows for tailored industry-specific customizations. Coupled with comprehensive educational resources, extensive training and support programs, this approach not only ensures outstanding ROI but also highlights Wildix's dedication to empowering its partners and their customers while solidifying its leadership in UCaaS.

"Receiving the Best UC Vendor award is a proud moment that reflects both our past achievements and our vision for the future at Wildix," said Emiliano Tomasoni, CMO, Wildix. "We're not just creating technology; we're crafting tools that make real, positive changes in how businesses connect and collaborate. It's incredibly rewarding to see our innovations truly make a difference for our partners and their customers."

Wildix's presence in over 135 countries, its network of more than 700 partners and paid user base of over 1 million underscore its global impact. The company's strategic partnerships, such as with NT Voice and Data Solutions, demonstrate its ability to address unique business challenges and enhance operational efficiency. NT Voice and Data Solutions used Wildix's solutions to meet specific customer needs, integrating features like scheduled reporting for contact centers, which enabled them to retain key customers and win new business. Additionally, the hardware-as-a-service model ensured there were no upfront costs and transparent ROI for clients.

In the retail sector, where high employee turnover, increased shoplifting and rising customer expectations are pressing issues, x-hoppers tackles these challenges with an AI-powered communication solution. This solution integrates wireless headsets, smart call points and advanced AI features to build a seamless network that empowers retail staff, substantially reduces shrinkage and elevates the overall shopping experience.

x-hoppers was praised by the judges for its transformative impact on retail operations, particularly noted in a success story with Tenby Stores. The AI-powered solutions cut annual shrinkage losses by approximately £26,000, boosted operational efficiency and improved staff safety, creating a more secure and productive retail environment.

"Winning the Hardware Vendor Award is a meaningful milestone for us," said Graham Dixon, CTO, x-hoppers. "In under a year, it's been incredibly rewarding to see our solution make a real difference in retail settings. This award reflects the hard work of our team and highlights the genuine impact we're having on store efficiency and the overall shopping experience. We're excited to keep pushing for positive change in the industry."

Both Wildix and x-hoppers are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology. With plans to unveil new AI-driven projects, their focus is on transforming business and retail communications. These upcoming projects are set to push the envelope, ensuring their solutions continue to lead in industry trends and deliver exceptional value.

About Wildix

Wildix is a global provider of unified communications solutions that enhance the efficiency and productivity of businesses, especially in sales-oriented environments. With a strong focus on innovative technology and user-friendly design, Wildix aims to transform how businesses communicate and collaborate.

About x-hoppers

x-hoppers is a trailblazer in retail communication, offering a comprehensive solution that combines wireless headsets, smart call points and AI-driven features to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The solution connects store associates via a secure broadcast channel, facilitating instant collaboration, improved customer service and significant reductions in shrinkage. Recognized with several industry awards, x-hoppers continues to set new standards in retail technology.

