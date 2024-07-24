Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ProstaLund AB TO 3

At the request of ProstaLund AB, equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from July 25, 2024. Security name: ProstaLund TO 3 ------------------------------- Short name: PLUN TO 3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022240198 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 346992 ------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 3 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company to a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) per cent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from and including 11 November 2024 up to and including 15 November 2024, however not lower than the shares' nominal value (SEK 0.10). Subscription of shares by exercise of warrants of series TO 3 will take place during the period from and including 18 November 2024 up to and including 29 November 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Scandion Oncology -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 18, 2024 - November 29, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 27, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040 200 250.