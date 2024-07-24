Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ProstaLund AB TO 3

At the request of ProstaLund AB, equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market as from July 25, 2024. 



Security name: ProstaLund TO 3
-------------------------------
Short name:   PLUN TO 3   
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022240198  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  346992     
-------------------------------



Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 3 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1)
     new share in the Company to a subscription price corresponding to   
     seventy (70) per cent of the volume weighted average price of the   
     Company's share during the period from and including 11 November 2024 
     up to and including 15 November 2024, however not lower than the    
     shares' nominal value (SEK 0.10). Subscription of shares by exercise of
     warrants of series TO 3 will take place during the period from and   
     including 18 November 2024 up to and including 29 November 2024.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Scandion Oncology                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 18, 2024 - November 29, 2024                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 27, 2024                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance AB on 040 200 250.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
