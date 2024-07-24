n2 Group Acquires FSI Insights Organisation STAC

OXFORD, England, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- n2 Group, the parent company of NAG, has completed the acquisition of STAC, the world-leading financial technology performance specialists. STAC joins NAG and VSNi in the growing community of n2 Group companies dedicated to advancing computation through collective innovation, technical excellence and long-term strategic growth.

n2 Group invests selectively in advanced and scientific computing companies with deep operational impact in a variety of sectors, providing operational support and central services to support innovation and strategic advancement of the group businesses.

STAC insights empower the finance sector to achieve faster, smarter, and more efficient solutions. Their integration into the n2 Group solidifies the commitment of n2 to improving performance and robustness of computing solutions for the financial services community. STAC will operate as an independent business within n2, maintaining its brand, identity and ethos.

n2 Group's status as an independent, member backed organisation with no external financial stakeholders has enabled NAG to provide trusted solutions to FSI for decades. As such, STAC will maintain its impartial, neutral status while benefiting from the strong technical and research community that NAG, VSNi and further acquired business can provide.

Jem Davies, Chair of n2 Group, said "The acquisition of STAC is a great milestone in our committed long-term strategy of expanding and strengthening the group."

Adrian Tate, CEO of n2 Group added "I am delighted to welcome STAC, an unparalleled resource for the finance industry, to the n2 Group. Countless businesses trust STAC for its independent technology assessments using community-developed benchmark standards and use STAC's events as the primary place to discuss strategic technology. n2 Group will preserve STAC's unique position while strengthening and accelerating the value that it delivers to its community and other n2 Group clients."

Peter Lankford, Founder of STAC: "n2 Group's technical and algorithmic expertise, together with its deep research roots and community orientation make it uniquely qualified to help STAC grow further while protecting its independence. I look forward to helping STAC and n2 Group make the most of the synergies in the months ahead."

Jack Gidding, CEO of STAC: "The acquisition by n2 Group comes at an exciting time of innovation in technologies important to low-latency trading, big compute, big data, and increasingly sophisticated AI/ML and cloud services. Joining forces with n2 Group will enable STAC to expand the information, tools, and services that our subscribers can leverage in strategic areas of their businesses."

About n2 Group

At n2 Group we are transforming computing and technology investment with a radical new approach. Our businesses are all established, purpose-driven market-leaders in computing products or services. We stimulate long-term sustainable growth through group-level support in strategy, business development, innovation and operations. With no shareholders or external financial interests, we reinvest all profits back into the group or to the community, reinforcing our commitment to positive social impact through technological advancements.

n2 Group companies are at the forefront of computing and IT infrastructure, helping clients in various sectors to be more productive, innovative or reduce risk through advanced software and services. Rapidly expanding in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and scientific computing, our businesses maintain their unique brands and identities, but benefit from the expanded network available through the group.

n2 Group Companies

NAG: Advanced products and services in algorithms, optimization, high-performance computing and AI.

STAC: Independent financial services technology research and community events.

VSNi: Proven statistical solutions and data expertise driving innovation and success.

