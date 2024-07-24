Anzeige
24.07.2024
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the second interim dividend for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share.

This second interim dividend will be paid on 30 September 2024 to members on the register at the close of business on 30 August 2024. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 29 August 2024.

24 July 2024

Enquiries: Claire Long and James Smith, Premier Fund Managers Limited, +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90


