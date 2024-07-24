Star Alliance International Corp.: HRaspirin, Ltd. is Pleased to Announce that its Documentation Management System is in Final Testing and Customer Trials

Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("STAR or the Company"). STAR is pleased to confirm that HRaspirin is testing its new and exciting HRADocs program that offers electronic signatures plus a document management system.

Originally prepared to be part of their exclusive software system offered to clients, the program has been developed into a robust platform that will be offered directly to businesses and individuals at prices that are more economical than its competition. We anticipate introducing the final product in September.

The global digital signature market was valued at approximately $5.3 Billion in 2023, having grown by more than 50% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With HRA Docs, HRaspirin aims to build the most robust digital signature platform. The platform includes features such as unlimited users and data points, document tracking and archived progression, a customizable dashboard, and attachment integration.

Shawn Stephens, President of HRaspirin stated: "the introduction of https://www.hradocs.net is a big step to not only introduce this program to our current and future clients but to also offer it to the public. We feel confident that we will quickly gain customers for this exciting new product. Our product offers unique advantages at the most competitive prices in the current digital signature space."

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of Star Alliance International Corp., commented, "we continue to work on all our divisions but this new product which will be offered directly to the public is a big step for our Fintech division. Much more news coming. Keep watching this space."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp. is a Worldwide Holding Company with a mine in California and other assets ready to be acquired. In addition, Star searches out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold and other mineral extraction system.

The Genesis extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction as soon as possible.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities for our Fintech division and we are negotiating final terms for the acquisition of an interest in AIEnglishGPT, the artificial intelligence platform.

Our work on our digital asset, backed by gold, continues, as we prepare paperwork for regulatory approvals.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies.

It is Star Alliance International Corp.'s goal to become an exciting well-rounded many-faceted company with a sophisticated corporate structure that allows for more transparency to our shareholders. Our planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, will result in the absolute best possible outcomes and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

