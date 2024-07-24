

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly saw further downside in the week ended July 19th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.



The report said crude oil inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels last week after tumbling by 4.9 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to rise by 0.7 million barrels.



At 436.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



The EIA said gasoline inventories also dove by 5.6 million barrels last week and are about 2 percent below the five-year average for the this time of year.



Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also slumped by 2.8 million barrels last week and are about 9 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX