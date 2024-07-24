Includes participation with the AI Data Science Innovation Hub for Alternative Investment Management

Lionpoint, an Alpha Group company and global consulting firm specializing in alternative investments and BlueFlame AI, the generative AI platform for alternative investment managers, today announced a strategic partnership to support mutual clients implementing and expanding their firm's AI strategy. Lionpoint's parent organization, Alpha FMC, also announced that BlueFlame AI will be a featured partner for their new AI Data Science Innovation Hub. This groundbreaking initiative aims to accelerate the adoption and integration of AI within the sector.

Alpha's Hub monitors and researches the latest innovations in the industry and changes in leading technology platforms and applications, helping clients leverage the most appropriate technology architecture across their landscape. Clients can use the Hub to join Alpha's consortium and gain access to AI experts, industry insights, blueprints and best practice to help them achieve tangible results and outputs targeted to industry-specific use cases. The Hub offers:

Definitions of structured AI architectures

Training and playbooks to enable the workforce

Tailored benchmarks and actionable insights

Organizational structures that fit architecture and strategy

By leveraging the combined expertise of BlueFlame AI and Lionpoint, users can leverage a platform for innovation, knowledge sharing, and best practices in AI applications in alternative investments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lionpoint and Alpha FMC to establish the AI consortium and empower customers with invaluable tools and support along their AI journey," said Justin Guthrie, Chief Strategy Officer at BlueFlame AI. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to harnessing the power of AI to drive value for our clients and the broader alternative investment community. Together, we will explore new frontiers in AI technology and its transformative potential for alternative investment managers."

Lionpoint's extensive experience in alternative investments and technology consulting will be instrumental in guiding the consortium's initiatives. The firm plans to facilitate workshops, research projects, and pilot programs that demonstrate the practical benefits of AI in investment management.

"We are excited to join forces with BlueFlame AI to form the Hub," said Michael Tracy, Senior Partner at Lionpoint. "Our shared vision of advancing AI aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative solutions to our clients. This partnership will enable us to collectively push the boundaries of what AI can achieve in the investment landscape."

Join Lionpoint and BlueFlame AI in NYC on September 10 for their informative gathering to discuss, "Preparation and Implementation of Your AI Journey". The session will cover what Lionpoint and BlueFlame have discovered while working with clients to implement firm-wide AI solutions at private equity and hedge fund firms. You can sign up to receive information about the event here.

About BlueFlame AI

BlueFlame AI helps alternative investment managers take advantage of AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to capture significant time savings and efficiency gains in a safe and compliant manner. Our software, purpose-built for the space, is supported by a team of innovators and GRC experts with decades of experience in the alternatives industry. BlueFlame works hand-in-hand with clients to solve their specific workflow challenges, make their data work for them and build for the future of generative AI. For more information visit www.blueflame.ai.

About Lionpoint, an Alpha Group company

Founded in 2014, Lionpoint is focused on strategy, technology and operations consulting services to alternative investment managers, investors and advisors. Lionpoint's services include strategic advisory, operations transformation, system selection implementation, data analytics, project management and managed services. Trusted by 80% of the 50 top private markets managers world-wide, Lionpoint consultants have the right balance of strategic and practical knowledge to deliver across targeted functional initiatives to large-scale business transformations. For more information visit www.lionpointgroup.com.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, is a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the financial services industry focused on three key sectors: asset and wealth management, insurance and retail investment, and alternatives. For more information visit www.alphafmc.com.

For more information about the AI Data Science Innovation Hub contact: AIConsortium@alphafmc.com

