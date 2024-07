As the curtain fell on the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, combining Tech Talks and on-water contests that saw 40 universities and 450 students from 25 nations showcasing their progress in alternative propulsion technology, Yacht Club de Monaco continues to support innovation in pursuit of sustainability in the yachting sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724805334/en/

Design, innovate and build an ecosystem that invests in green solutions. ©Mesi YCM

"Preserving the environment is at the heart of what most concerns us. Protecting our planet's rich yet fragile marine ecosystem is our top priority. If you want to raise the bar, you have to become an agent of change," says YCM President, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, when outlining the roadmap.

This commitment is reflected in the SEA Index®, a benchmark measuring the environmental impact of yachts (+25m), available to owners and shipyards, and is now applied in 15 harbors and marinas from Menton to Saint-Tropez, Corsica, and those operated by SEPM in Monaco.

Determined to support innovation across the board in this sector, YCM is now gearing up to host the Monaco Smart Sustainable Marina Rendezvous on 22-23 September 2024, organised by Monaco Marina Management (M3).

Under the aegis of the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative, the meeting is supported by Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Principality's digital transition programme Extended Monaco, alongside UBS, Sanlorenzo, MB92 Group and Bombardier. "Our main driver of innovation is sustainability and we are delighted to support this event once again this year. Taking part in this meeting of the brightest and boldest minds and witnessing the innovative and tangible solutions that are brought forward give us optimism and confidence to define a new norm for the future" says Emmanuel Bornand, Vice President, International Business Aircraft Sales, Bombardier.

Monaco Smart Sustainable Marina: an ecosystem driving change in marinas

Organised by Monaco Marina Management (M3), this 4th edition will gather 250+ delegates at the YCM, including entrepreneurs, industrialists, investors, promoters and marina developers from all over the world. An exhibition area provides an opportunity for all to see and test the latest innovations from the selected startups and scaleups.

"Faced with today's environmental challenges, we firmly believe the key is to put innovators in direct contact with marina operators and other professionals in the sector to get technological solutions in place. Together, thanks to everyone's expertise, we can create marinas that are models of sustainable excellence," explains José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3, a Monaco-based consultancy specialising in development, management and promotion of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools.

Getting experts to interact via workshops

Three key topics will be debated at workshops: energy transition and sustainability, including greener fuels and waste reduction; building resilient, energy-efficient infrastructure; and diversifying marina services. The main objectives are to encourage collaboration, develop sustainable strategies, and drive the adoption of best practices in sustainable marina management.

Keynote presentations: understanding the challenges

During the meeting there will be three keynote talks exploring how technology, the banking sector and architecture can transform marinas. Discussions will focus on optimising user experience with advanced technologies; the role of financial institutions in the sustainable approach to marinas; and the importance of innovative architecture design to create marinas that are not only efficient and appealing but also respect the environment.

Architecture: call for ideas in eco-sensitive areas

This year, architects and students are invited to submit designs for a floating marina in ecologically sensitive areas. A jury, chaired by the Zaha Hadid Architects firm, alongside Jean-Michel Wilmotte and experts, will assess the projects. The goal is to create avant-garde solutions that respect the environment and meet modern marina demands. The location will be revealed in the coming days.

International Smart Sustainable Marina Awards: rewarding ecosystem recognition

At the end of two days of exchanges and networking, the International Smart Sustainable Marina Awards will be presented on Monday 23rd September 2024 at 4.00pm to the winners in three categories: Startups Scaleups, Marinas, and Architects (professionals students).

It is through events and initiatives like these that Yacht Club de Monaco maintains its role as leader in innovation, by connecting the whole maritime ecosystem to push for a more sustainable future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724805334/en/

Contacts:

presse@Yacht-Club-Monaco.mc