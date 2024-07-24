Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited notes the update to the statement by the Board of Purmo regarding its public tender offer for all shares in Purmo; Purmo's Board upholds its recommendation

PROJECT GRAND BIDCO (UK) LIMITED Stock Exchange Release July 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. EEST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited notes the update to the statement by the Board of Purmo regarding its public tender offer for all shares in Purmo; Purmo's Board upholds its recommendation Project Grand Bidco (UK) Limited (the "Offeror") notes that on July 24, 2024, Purmo Group Plc ("Purmo") published a stock exchange release concerning an updated statement of the Board of Directors of Purmo, dated July 24, 2024 (the "Updated Statement") on the Offeror's tender offer. According to the Updated Statement, the Board of Directors of Purmo upholds the recommendation for the Offeror's tender offer primarily in the absence of current sufficient key shareholder support for Haier Europe Appliances Holding B.V.'s competing tender offer. Accordingly, the recommendation by the Board of Directors of Purmo to shareholders to accept the Offeror's tender offer remains in force. The Offeror notes that Rettig Oy Ab's irrevocable undertaking to sell all its C Shares in Purmo to the Offeror in connection with, and subject to the completion of, the Offeror's tender offer, and Virala Oy Ab's, Ahlström Invest B.V.'s, Belgrano Inversiones Oy's, Chilla Capital S.A.'s, and Oy G.W. Sohlberg Ab's irrevocable undertakings to accept the Offeror's tender offer or otherwise sell their shares in Purmo to the Offeror in connection with the completion of the tender offer, and the other irrevocable undertakings referenced in the supplemented tender offer document concerning the Offeror's tender offer remain in force in accordance with their terms. Undertakings to support the Offeror's tender offer represent approximately 90,34 percent of all the shares in Purmo Following the announcement of the Updated Statement, the Offeror will supplement the tender offer document concerning its tender offer and will publish such supplement document once it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. Investor and Media enquiries: Apollo, Rettig Taru Taipale Tel. +358 50 470 6235 taru.taipale@miltton.com For further information, please visit the dedicated website at: https://purmogroup.tenderoffer.fi/en Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Principal media investors.purmogroup.com ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM Certain affiliated funds (the "Apollo Funds") of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries, (together, "Apollo") and Rettig Oy Ab ("Rettig") form a consortium (the "Consortium") for the purposes of the Tender Offer. As at the date of this announcement, the Offeror is indirectly owned by Project Grand Topco (UK) Limited, which is a private limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales. Project Grand Topco (UK) Limited was incorporated to be the holding company in the acquisition structure and is currently indirectly owned by Apollo Funds. It is expected that immediately prior to the completion of the Tender Offer and the cash investments to be made by the Consortium members, Apollo Funds will own 80.00 per cent and Rettig, through its subsidiary Rettig Investment AB, 20.00 per cent of the shares in Project Grand Topco (UK) Limited. ABOUT PURMO Purmo is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its C Shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Purmo is at the centre of the global sustainability journey by offering full solutions and sustainable ways of heating and cooling homes to mitigate global warming. Information for shareholders of Purmo in the United States Shareholders of Purmo in the United States are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Purmo is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Tender Offer is being made for the issued and outstanding shares of Purmo, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act, for a Tier II tender offer (the "Tier II Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial information included in this stock exchange release has been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies. The Tender Offer is made to Purmo's shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Purmo to whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this stock exchange release, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to Purmo's other shareholders. As permitted under the Tier II Exemption, the settlement of the Tender Offer is based on the applicable Finnish law provisions, which differ from the settlement procedures customary in the United States, particularly as regards to the time when payment of the consideration is rendered. The Tender Offer, which is subject to Finnish law, is being made to the U.S. shareholders in accordance with the applicable U.S. securities laws, and applicable exemptions thereunder, in particular the Tier II Exemption. To the extent the Tender Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. shareholders and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. U.S. shareholders should consider that the offer prices for the Tender Offer are being paid in EUR and that no adjustment will be made to the offer prices based on any changes in the exchange rate. To the extent permissible under applicable laws or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of this stock exchange release and during the pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Purmo of such information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Purmo, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each holder of Shares is urged to consult an independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax and other consequences of accepting the Tender Offer. To the extent the Tender Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. holders of Shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. It may be difficult for Purmo's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Purmo are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions and some or all of their respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Purmo shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or Purmo or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and Purmo and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY U.S. STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE TENDER OFFER, PASSED ANY COMMENTS UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE TENDER OFFER, PASSED ANY COMMENTS UPON THE ADEQUACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR THE SUPPLEMENT DOCUMENT OR PASSED ANY COMMENTS ON WHETHER THE CONTENT IN THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR THE SUPPLEMENT DOCUMENT IS CORRECT OR COMPLETE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE IN THE UNITED STATES. Forward-looking statements This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". 