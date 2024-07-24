Key2Pay Broadens Its Reach in Latin America, Offers More Payment Choices in Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Key2Pay is thrilled to announce the expansion of its collaborations in Latin America, with the introduction of many new payment channels developed exclusively for Mexican customers. The initiative intends to improve the user experience by offering more diversified and efficient payment options, which aligns with Key2Pay's purpose of facilitating smooth transactions for its expanding client base.

" At Key2Pay , we are always innovating and adding new payment channels to meet our client's changing needs," says Andrés Salinas, Project Director at Key2Pay. "We know our customers in Mexico have specific financial preferences and we want to give them the most advanced, secure and convenient payment options accordingly. By adding several options like SPEI and CoDi, we are not only improving the transactional experience but also financial inclusion and efficiency in the region. We are committed to delivering solutions that empower our customers to do their financial activities with ease and confidence."

Expanded Payment Channels for Mexican Clients

In Mexico, electronic transfers have become the norm, with SPEI and CoDi being the leaders. SPEI, developed and managed by the Bank of Mexico, allows users to make online transfers almost instantly. By using a standardized bank key (CLABE) and the account number of the recipient, users can transfer funds quickly and securely. CoDi, another innovation from the Bank of Mexico, uses QR codes and near-field communication to make cashless transactions possible. CoDi aims to reduce cash and promote financial inclusion by bringing more of the population into the formal financial system.

"Key2Pay services include a strong payment gateway that assures fast and secure transactions as well as a dedicated team that provides great support," added Salinas. "Our straightforward pricing, quick settlements, and 48-hour onboarding procedure set us apart from the competition. We are delighted to provide these complete solutions that help our customers manage their finances more efficiently and effectively.

About Key2Pay

Key2Pay stands out in the payment industry for its customer-centric approach, which includes a variety of services meant to streamline the payment process. With over 250 payment options, the company is driven by innovation and teamwork. From a robust payment gateway that facilitates secure transactions to a team that delivers the best solutions possible, Key2Pay consistently strives for excellence. The firm also prides itself on its frictionless onboarding procedure, rich functionality, transparent pricing, and amazing customer service.

Website: https://key2pay.online/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/key2pay-broadens-its-reach-in-latin-america-offers-more-payment-choices-in-mexico-302205531.html