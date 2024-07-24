Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) ("BrandPilot AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new investor center to enhance shareholder engagement and transparency.

The new investor center provides a comprehensive overview of BrandPilot AI's business, including its financial performance, management team, and corporate governance practices. The website has been launched to engage investors, and features a more modern and visually appealing design.

"We believe that informed investors are empowered investors," added Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "Our new Investor Center is an integral part of our strategy to provide our shareholders with the tools and information they need to make well-informed decisions."

BrandPilot AI invites all shareholders and interested parties to visit the new Investor Centre and take advantage of the resources and opportunities it offers.

https://investors.brandpilot.ai/

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions. The company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that helps brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. BrandPilot AI is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the financial markets generally, the ability of the Company to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

