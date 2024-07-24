Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKH1 | ISIN: GB00BYN5BY03 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
24.07.24
21:25 Uhr
4,060 Euro
-0,030
-0,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9404,18021:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2024 18:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hybrid Software Group PLC Publishes 2024 Interim Report

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP: 2024 INTERIM REPORT

Cambridge (UK), 24 July 2024 (18.00 CEST): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces it has published its half year report and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

The full document is available to download from the financial reports section of the Company's web site athttps://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/financial-reports.

Mike Rottenborn, Hybrid Software Group CEO comments, "Hybrid Software Group performed well in the first half of 2024, with rising revenues in all business segments. Overall, our revenues grew 8.1% over the first half of 2024, with all three reporting segments seeing growth in the range of 7% - 10%. The first semester also brought a significant boost in profitability, with our EBITDA up 75% and adjusted operating profit up 188% from last year's figures to €6.48 million and €4.38 million, respectively."


Financial highlights (unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June
In thousands of euros2024 (unaudited)2023 (unaudited)
Revenue26,92224,906
Operating profit/(loss)2,344(521)
Profit/(Loss) before tax1,870(922)
Tax credit281588
Profit/(Loss) for the period2,151(334)
EBITDA from continuing operations6,4833,707
Adjusted operating profit4,3831,518
Adjusted net profit3,9981,359


About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet, and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.


Contacts

Floris De RuyckJoachim Van Hemelen
Legal Counsel & Investor Relations OfficerChief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.groupEmail: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.