Hybrid Software Group PLC Publishes 2024 Interim Report

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP: 2024 INTERIM REPORT

Cambridge (UK), 24 July 2024 (18.00 CEST): Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces it has published its half year report and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

The full document is available to download from the financial reports section of the Company's web site at https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/financial-reports .

Mike Rottenborn, Hybrid Software Group CEO comments, "Hybrid Software Group performed well in the first half of 2024, with rising revenues in all business segments. Overall, our revenues grew 8.1% over the first half of 2024, with all three reporting segments seeing growth in the range of 7% - 10%. The first semester also brought a significant boost in profitability, with our EBITDA up 75% and adjusted operating profit up 188% from last year's figures to €6.48 million and €4.38 million, respectively."





Financial highlights (unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June In thousands of euros 2024 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) Revenue 26,922 24,906 Operating profit/(loss) 2,344 (521) Profit/(Loss) before tax 1,870 (922) Tax credit 281 588 Profit/(Loss) for the period 2,151 (334) EBITDA from continuing operations 6,483 3,707 Adjusted operating profit 4,383 1,518 Adjusted net profit 3,998 1,359





About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG ) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic , printing software developers Global Graphics Software , enterprise software developer HYBRID Software , 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D , the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet , and pre-press workflow developer Xitron .





Contacts

