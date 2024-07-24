Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Oxurion NV: Oxurion Announces Results on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 24 July 2024

Oxurion Announces Results on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 24 July 2024

Leuven, BELGIUM - 24 July, 2024 - 06.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, held an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 24, 2024. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

All documents pertaining to the Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 24, 2024, can be consulted on Oxurion's website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com (mailto:pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com)

