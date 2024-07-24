Oxurion NV: Oxurion Announces Results on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 24 July 2024

Oxurion Announces Results on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 24 July 2024
Leuven, BELGIUM - 24 July, 2024 - 06.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, held an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 24, 2024. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
All documents pertaining to the Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 24, 2024, can be consulted on Oxurion's website Oxurion/shareholders.
