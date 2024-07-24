USA News Group: Massive Telecom Data Breach Highlights Urgent Need for Advanced Cybersecurity Measures

USA News Group Commentary Issued on behalf of Scope AI Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - The telecom market just witnessed a security breach nightmare, with the data (records of calls and texts) of nearly all customers of a giant getting stolen by hackers. The incident in question involved AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), which immediately issued a press release to address the situation, pointing towards the probability that the hackers illegally downloaded the data from a third-party cloud platform. In this case, the data stolen was from 2022, representing a massive data breach done in the future. The implication is that security methods implemented today, could impact how secure today's data is tomorrow. One of the biggest concerns about the future is the rise of quantum computing, where future hackers can turn back the hands of time and hack data that's protected by methods incapable of handling a quantum computer attack. Among the tech developers working on bolstering the cybersecurity of the future are Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB), and Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN).

The era of quantum computing is advancing swiftly, arriving sooner than anticipated. By leveraging quantum theory, which elucidates the behavior of energy and matter at atomic and subatomic scales, quantum computing can process vast amounts of data to solve intricate problems. Recently, experts at the Tech.eu Summit in London explored the intersection of quantum computing, cybersecurity, and AI, highlighting the profound implications of this technology.

Answering the call for quantum capable cybersecurity is the newly rebranded Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (formerly Scope AI), which recently bolstered its sophisticated flagship GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) platform, by adding a major strategic acquisition, bringing in the power of quantum resilient entropy (QSE Technology) to its portfolio.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the QSE Technology," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "The product suite is established, complete, and ready to onboard customers now."

Quantum resilient entropy (QRE) represents a breakthrough in data security, engineered to defend against the looming threats of quantum computing and ensure the confidentiality of sensitive information in our digital age. Young's Scope Technologies Corp. has made QRE technology accessible to the public, equipping them with tools to combat the evolving risks posed by quantum advancements. This innovative solution not only protects individuals but also caters to the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises, delivering robust security across all levels.

"This acquisition enables us to provide our customers with extremely robust security solutions that are easy to integrate into existing infrastructures," added Young. "With the QSE Technology, we can address the emerging threats posed by quantum computing and ensure our clients are prepared for the future of digital security."

Scope's QSE Technology product suite sets itself apart from other quantum resilient entropy solutions by offering API-based quantum-resilient entropy as a service (SaaS), along with encrypted cloud, and decentralized storage options.

The platform's foundation is a proprietary, high-performance data pipeline that can scale both vertically and horizontally. This ensures robust protection for private, business, and government applications, safeguarding highly sensitive data both in transit and at rest. The QSE Technology suite uniquely defends digital assets against current cybersecurity threats and the potential decryption capabilities of future quantum computers.

With the integration into its GEM platform, Scope Technologies Corp. now delivers a comprehensive suite of tools to navigate the quantum computing era. GEM's advanced object visual recognition capabilities provide businesses with deeper insights and more precise solutions, all while being shielded from the cybersecurity challenges posed by the quantum technologies of tomorrow.

One of the world's leading cloud security companies, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), recently announced a collaboration with AI-GPU giant NVIDIA to accelerate AI-powered copilot services. This upgrade will bolster Zscaler Copilot's proactive defense mechanisms against cyber threats while streamlining IT and network operations for enterprises. Zscaler ZDX Copilot, integrated with NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, provides comprehensive network, device, and application performance insights, ensuring accuracy, security, and efficiency in managing smart applications with large language models (LLMs).

"The advancement of a cybersecurity vendor's AI is becoming the critical ingredient in its ability to maintain an advantage over adversaries," said Punit Minocha, EVP Business and Corporate Development of Zscaler. "Zscaler is committed to safeguarding AI with AI, and this collaboration with NVIDIA further builds on our leading position in the cybersecurity market."

Long since making its name in the telecom equipment market, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) has emerged as a serious player in cybersecurity. Recently, BlackBerry released its latest Global Threat Intelligence Report, which showed that its proprietary cybersecurity solutions detected and stopped 3.1 million cyberattacks (37,000 per day) in Q1 2024, representing a 40% increase from its previous reporting period. The increase in activity and need reflected in BlackBerry's most recent Q1 2025 financial results, as its cybersecurity wing exceeded previously-provided guidance at $85 million, with a gross margin of 59%.

"BlackBerry's strategy is delivering results," said John J. Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry. "Both our IoT and Cybersecurity businesses beat revenue expectations. QNX recorded solid royalty revenue while our Cybersecurity division delivered a second consecutive quarter of ARR growth, as well as further enhancing dollar-based net retention."

Looking to further address the psychological effect on victims of cyber crime, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) recently launched an educational program called Scam Artists, that uses art to visually demonstrate the emotional impact of cybercrime. The campaign aims to help people recognize the need to be proactive about online protection to maintain control, confidence and freedom in the digital world. Through the use of electroencephalography (EEG) headsets attached to three victims of scams and identity theft, Gen was able to illustrate the mental impact and stress caused by such crimes.

"Cyberthreats today are bigger, more widespread, and more sophisticated than ever before, and they are here to stay," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "In fact, last year Gen blocked more than 14 billion attacks. We're focused on helping people to feel confident engaging with the digital world with solutions that help protect against evolving and emerging threats. Our mission is to provide peace of mind. This campaign brings to life the harmful effects of cybercrime but also the positive impact on wellbeing that proper online protection provides."

According to a report from Reuters, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) delayed public disclosure of their massive data breach at the request of the Justice Department. The telecom giant disclosed the illegal download of customer data in a press release, reassuring the market that it has taken steps to close off the illegal access point. AT&T also reassured that the data didn't contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information.

"It also does not include some typical information you see in your usage details, such as the time stamp of calls or texts," said AT&T in the statement. "While the data does not include customer names, there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number. At this time, we do not believe that the data is publicly available. Our top priority, as always, is our customers. We sincerely regret this incident occurred and remain committed to protecting the information in our care."

