

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended moderately lower on Wednesday amid concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.



The benchmark SMI, which moved in a tight band between 12,178.29 and 12,235.24, ended the day's session with a loss of 75.65 points or 0.62%.



VAT Group ended down 3.06%. Geberit drifted down 2.6%, ABB and UBS Group both shed about 2.1%, and Richemont ended lower by 1.73%.



Lindt & Spruengli, Swatch Group, Holcim, Sika, Sonova, Straumann Holding and Partners Group lost 1 to 1.6%, and Logitech International lost nearly 1%.



Julius Baer, Swiss Life Holding andSchindler Ps also ended weak.



SGS soared 10.4% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-half sales.



Givaudan climbed 1.72%, SIG Group ended 1.5% up, and Sandoz Group moved up 1.1%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX