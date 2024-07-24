Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
24.07.24
08:10 Uhr
1,250 Euro
-0,020
-1,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,67021:41
Dow Jones News
24.07.2024 20:28 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jul-2024 / 18:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      428,220 
Highest price paid per share:         109.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.1093p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 344,407,453 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (344,407,453) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.1093p                    428,220

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
9999               108.00      08:18:11          00070739537TRLO0      XLON 
150000              108.00      08:51:50          00070740444TRLO0      XLON 
1200               107.00      09:10:11          00070740932TRLO0      XLON 
1444               107.00      09:10:11          00070740933TRLO0      XLON 
4003               107.00      09:10:11          00070740934TRLO0      XLON 
1300               106.50      09:20:33          00070741218TRLO0      XLON 
6051               106.50      09:20:33          00070741219TRLO0      XLON 
5778               105.00      09:21:31          00070741253TRLO0      XLON 
26                105.00      09:21:32          00070741256TRLO0      XLON 
2723               105.00      09:21:34          00070741259TRLO0      XLON 
374                105.00      09:21:47          00070741261TRLO0      XLON 
911                106.00      09:33:39          00070741554TRLO0      XLON 
720                108.00      10:00:20          00070742182TRLO0      XLON 
511                108.00      10:00:20          00070742183TRLO0      XLON 
12704               108.00      10:00:20          00070742184TRLO0      XLON 
511                108.00      10:00:20          00070742185TRLO0      XLON 
1979               109.00      10:00:20          00070742186TRLO0      XLON 
413                109.00      10:00:20          00070742187TRLO0      XLON 
380                109.50      10:00:55          00070742204TRLO0      XLON 
507                109.50      10:00:55          00070742205TRLO0      XLON 
1040               109.50      10:01:11          00070742212TRLO0      XLON 
4919               109.50      10:01:11          00070742213TRLO0      XLON 
1019               109.50      10:02:19          00070742232TRLO0      XLON 
1500               109.50      10:02:22          00070742233TRLO0      XLON 
785                109.50      10:10:31          00070742427TRLO0      XLON 
15120               109.50      10:21:28          00070742729TRLO0      XLON 
9664               109.00      10:21:29          00070742737TRLO0      XLON 
3000               109.00      10:21:29          00070742741TRLO0      XLON 
4559               109.00      10:21:29          00070742742TRLO0      XLON 
3412               109.00      10:21:29          00070742743TRLO0      XLON 
1800               109.00      10:21:29          00070742744TRLO0      XLON 
5133               109.00      10:21:29          00070742745TRLO0      XLON 
3000               108.50      11:06:29          00070743644TRLO0      XLON 
8236               108.50      11:06:29          00070743645TRLO0      XLON 
7451               108.50      11:06:29          00070743646TRLO0      XLON 
3108               108.50      12:02:30          00070744371TRLO0      XLON 
4043               108.50      12:02:30          00070744372TRLO0      XLON 
1183               108.50      12:02:30          00070744373TRLO0      XLON 
2303               108.50      12:07:10          00070744438TRLO0      XLON 
388                108.50      12:07:10          00070744439TRLO0      XLON 
3992               108.50      12:07:10          00070744442TRLO0      XLON 
3054               108.50      12:07:10          00070744444TRLO0      XLON 
4071               108.50      12:07:10          00070744446TRLO0      XLON 
3237               108.50      12:13:10          00070744570TRLO0      XLON 
390                108.50      12:13:10          00070744571TRLO0      XLON 
2893               108.50      12:13:10          00070744572TRLO0      XLON 
3236               108.50      12:36:10          00070745004TRLO0      XLON 
2776               108.50      12:36:10          00070745005TRLO0      XLON 
6117               108.00      14:03:58          00070746719TRLO0      XLON 
10                108.00      14:04:10          00070746721TRLO0      XLON 
886                108.00      14:04:10          00070746722TRLO0      XLON 
5505               108.00      14:04:10          00070746723TRLO0      XLON 
383                108.00      14:04:10          00070746724TRLO0      XLON 
153                107.50      15:09:09          00070749164TRLO0      XLON 
2600               107.50      15:11:02          00070749280TRLO0      XLON 
182                108.00      15:47:12          00070750558TRLO0      XLON 
979                108.00      15:47:12          00070750559TRLO0      XLON 
14221               108.00      16:05:11          00070751395TRLO0      XLON 
6020               108.00      16:05:11          00070751396TRLO0      XLON 
5816               108.00      16:05:11          00070751397TRLO0      XLON 
6716               108.00      16:05:11          00070751398TRLO0      XLON 
5889               108.00      16:05:11          00070751399TRLO0      XLON 
6984               108.00      16:05:11          00070751400TRLO0      XLON 
2912               108.00      16:05:11          00070751401TRLO0      XLON 
1625               108.00      16:05:11          00070751402TRLO0      XLON 
2359               108.00      16:05:11          00070751412TRLO0      XLON 
3000               108.00      16:05:11          00070751417TRLO0      XLON 
914                108.00      16:05:11          00070751418TRLO0      XLON 
5038               108.00      16:05:11          00070751419TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2024 13:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3316               108.00      16:05:11          00070751420TRLO0      XLON 
3600               108.00      16:05:11          00070751421TRLO0      XLON 
626                108.00      16:20:11          00070752192TRLO0      XLON 
781                108.00      16:20:11          00070752193TRLO0      XLON 
1169               108.00      16:20:11          00070752195TRLO0      XLON 
827                108.00      16:20:11          00070752196TRLO0      XLON 
2257               108.00      16:20:11          00070752197TRLO0      XLON 
2269               108.00      16:20:11          00070752198TRLO0      XLON 
1431               108.00      16:21:06          00070752251TRLO0      XLON 
2162               108.00      16:21:06          00070752252TRLO0      XLON 
1520               108.00      16:21:06          00070752253TRLO0      XLON 
908                108.00      16:21:06          00070752254TRLO0      XLON 
5714               108.00      16:21:06          00070752255TRLO0      XLON 
3542               108.00      16:21:06          00070752256TRLO0      XLON 
6317               108.00      16:21:06          00070752257TRLO0      XLON 
3440               108.00      16:21:06          00070752258TRLO0      XLON 
2820               108.00      16:21:06          00070752259TRLO0      XLON 
366                107.50      16:27:33          00070752571TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  336293 
EQS News ID:  1953483 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1953483&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2024 13:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
