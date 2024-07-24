

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices recovered from recent weakness and moved higher on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended July 19th.



Higher gasoline demand, and concerns about supply disruptions due to wildfires in Canada contributed as well to the rise in oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.63 or about 0.81% at $77.59 a barrel, snapping a three-day losing streak.



Brent crude futures were up $0.54 or about 0.67% at $81.55 a barrel a little while ago.



Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude oil inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels last week after tumbling by 4.9 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to rise by 0.7 million barrels.



At 436.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



The EIA said gasoline inventories also dove by 5.6 million barrels last week and are about 2 percent below the five-year average for the this time of year.



Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also slumped by 2.8 million barrels last week and are about 9 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday showed U.S. crude oil inventories shrank by 3.9 million barrels (mb) in the week to July 19, as oil demand likely picked up with the travel-heavy summer season. Analysts had predicted a 700,000-barrel build for the week.



