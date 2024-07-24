

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $139.12 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $118.85 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $518.99 million from $489.06 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $139.12 Mln. vs. $118.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $518.99 Mln vs. $489.06 Mln last year.



