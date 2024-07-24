Highlights

Net business wins in the quarter of $2,579 million, an increase of 6.6% on quarter two 2023. Reflects a net book to bill in the quarter of 1.22, and a trailing twelve month net book to bill of 1.24.

Closing backlog of $23.8 billion, an increase of 2.0% on quarter one 2024 and 9.9% on quarter two 2023.

Quarter two revenue of $2,120.2 million representing an increase of 4.9% on prior year revenue and 5.3% on a constant currency basis.

Quarter two adjusted EBITDA of $450.4 million or 21.2% of revenue, an increase of 8.7% on quarter two 2023.

GAAP net income for the quarter of $146.9 million or $1.76 per diluted share, an increase of 25.7% on quarter two 2023 diluted earnings per share.

Quarter two adjusted net income was $312.6 million or $3.75 per diluted share, an increase of 20.6% on quarter two 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Successful refinance of $2 billion Term Loan Bond with Investment Grade bond in May 2024. Secures net interest savings of c$110 million for 2024. Net debt balance of $2.9 billion at June 30, 2024 with net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.7x.

Updating full-year 2024 financial revenue guidance in the range of $8,450 $8,550 million, representing a year over year increase of 4.1% to 5.3%. Updating full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share* guidance in the range of $15.00 $15.20, representing a year over year increase of 17.3% to 18.8%. Adjusted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, restructuring, foreign exchange and transaction-related integrated-related adjustments.

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON delivered positive results in the second quarter, with revenue growth of 5.3% on a constant currency basis year over year, coupled with continued momentum in bookings performance, as backlog increased 10% over quarter two 2023. Adjusted earnings per share grew an impressive 21% year over year, driven by strong margin delivery in addition to the benefits realized from our debt refinancing. Importantly, we continue to make progress in winning new strategic customer partnerships and are delighted to announce the award of a new full service partnership with a prominent top 30 pharma customer in quarter two.

We are updating our full-year financial revenue guidance range for 2024 to account for the impact of the strengthening US dollar, as well as delayed trial starts related to next-generation COVID vaccine work. We now expect full year revenue to be in the range of $8,450 $8,550 million, representing growth of circa 5% year over year at the midpoint of the range. We continue to drive better than expected margin performance through efficient delivery of our services and further leveraging our global business services model, and thus are increasing our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $15.00 $15.20, representing high-teens growth on a year over year basis."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Gross business wins in the second quarter were $3,072 million and cancellations were $493 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,579 million and a book to bill of 1.22.

Revenue for the second quarter was $2,120.2 million. This represents an increase of 4.9% on prior year revenue or 5.3% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $146.9 million resulting in $1.76 diluted earnings per share in quarter two 2024 compared to $1.40 diluted earnings per share in quarter two 2023. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $312.6 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.75 compared to $3.11 per share for the second quarter 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $450.4 million or 21.2% of revenue, a year-on-year increase of 8.7%.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income in quarter two 2024 was 16.5%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $218.6 million. During the quarter $36.3 million was spent on capital expenditure. At June 30, 2024, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $506.6 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $396.1 million at March 31, 2024 and $270.2 million at June 30, 2023. During the quarter $2.0 billion of cash from the successful Investment Grade bond issue was used to repay $2,014.9 million of Term Loan B. Additionally, $143.0 million of the revolving credit facility was drawn down in the quarter and $193.0 million was repaid. This resulted in a net indebtedness of $2.9 billion at June 30, 2024.

Year to date 2024 Results

Gross business wins year to date were $6,185 million and cancellations were $953 million. This resulted in net business wins of $5,232 million and a book to bill of 1.24.

Year to date revenue was $4,210.5 million. This represents a year on year increase of 5.3% or 5.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group year to date was $334.3 million resulting in $4.02 diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $601.1 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.22 compared to $6.01 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $894.4 million or 21.2% of revenue, a year on year increase of 10.0%.

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring and transaction-related integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

ICON will hold a conference call on July 25, 2024 at 08:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under "Investors". This calendar will be updated regularly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Our full-year 2024 guidance adjusted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,100 employees in 97 locations in 55 countries as at June 30, 2024. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 (in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue 2,120,159 2,020,251 4,210,545 3,998,829 Costs and expenses: Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,493,600 1,429,540 2,964,967 2,825,086 Selling, general and administrative 194,458 187,806 371,808 387,812 Depreciation and amortization 149,635 145,059 298,816 290,185 Transaction and integration related 6,820 12,701 13,811 24,083 Restructuring 45,789 35,661 45,789 45,390 Total costs and expenses 1,890,302 1,810,767 3,695,191 3,572,556 Income from operations 229,857 209,484 515,354 426,273 Interest income 1,237 949 3,167 2,021 Interest expense (60,840 (85,206 (132,505 (171,757 Income before income tax expense 170,254 125,227 386,016 256,537 Income tax expense (23,344 (9,629 (51,668 (23,902 Income before share of losses from equity method investments 146,910 115,598 334,348 232,635 Share of losses from equity method investments (383 Net income 146,910 115,598 334,348 232,252 Net income per Ordinary Share: Basic 1.78 1.41 4.04 2.84 Diluted 1.76 1.40 4.02 2.81 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding: Basic 82,738,765 81,999,746 82,658,984 81,892,662 Diluted 83,360,841 82,627,933 83,260,144 82,617,391

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (UNAUDITED) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS (in thousands) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 506,553 378,102 Available for sale investments 1,954 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,569,642 1,790,322 Unbilled revenue 1,230,948 951,936 Other receivables 78,113 65,797 Prepayments and other current assets 139,244 132,105 Income taxes receivable 79,216 91,254 Total current assets 3,603,716 3,411,470 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 353,844 361,184 Goodwill 9,016,549 9,022,075 Intangible assets 3,632,354 3,855,865 Operating right-of-use assets 149,782 140,333 Other receivables 87,609 78,470 Deferred tax asset 74,787 73,662 Investments in equity- long term 50,220 46,804 Total assets 16,968,861 16,989,863 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 83,037 131,584 Unearned revenue 1,602,526 1,654,507 Other liabilities 999,071 915,399 Income taxes payable 27,935 13,968 Current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes 29,762 110,150 Total current liabilities 2,742,331 2,825,608 Non-current liabilities: Non-current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes 3,408,157 3,665,439 Lease liabilities 145,464 126,321 Non-current other liabilities 48,372 45,998 Non-current income taxes payable 195,778 186,654 Deferred tax liability 843,633 899,100 Commitments and contingencies Total Liabilities 7,383,735 7,749,120 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 82,816,600 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 82,495,086 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 6,720 6,699 Additional paid-in capital 6,988,736 6,942,669 Other undenominated capital 1,162 1,162 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (179,559 (143,506 Retained earnings 2,768,067 2,433,719 Total Shareholders' Equity 9,585,126 9,240,743 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 16,968,861 16,989,863

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 334,348 232,252 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 298,816 290,185 Impairment of operating right-of-use assets and related property, plant and equipment 12,559 8,613 Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets 19,367 23,607 Loss on equity method investments 383 Acquisition-related gain (6,160 Amortization of financing costs and debt discount 20,604 7,899 Stock compensation expense 28,145 31,357 Deferred tax benefit (61,239 (59,177 Unrealized foreign exchange movements 13,761 (3,345 Other non-cash items 12,463 18,202 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 198,749 (40,675 Unbilled revenue (287,183 (27,210 Unearned revenue (52,081 65,266 Other net assets 7,356 (161,816 Net cash provided by operating activities 545,665 379,381 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (63,440 (58,880 Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (net of cash acquired) (7,831 (5,100 Movement of available for sale investments 1,954 60 Proceeds from investments in equity long term 1,373 Purchase of investments in equity long term (5,621 (4,733 Net cash used in investing activities (73,565 (68,653 Cash flows from financing activities: New Notes issue costs (11,679 Drawdown of credit lines and loan facilities 2,192,480 230,000 Repayment of credit lines and loan facilities (2,537,882 (580,000 Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation 21,645 20,177 Share issue costs (14 (9 Net cash used in financing activities (335,450 (329,832 Effect of exchange rate movements on cash (8,199 512 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 128,451 (18,592 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 378,102 288,768 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 506,553 270,176

ICON plc RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 (in thousands except share and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Net income 146,910 115,598 334,348 232,252 Share of losses from equity method investments 383 Income tax expense 23,344 9,629 51,668 23,902 Net interest expense 59,603 84,257 129,338 169,736 Depreciation and amortization 149,635 145,059 298,816 290,185 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 14,964 16,598 28,145 31,357 Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net (b) 3,340 903 (7,474 2,241 Oncacare (gain) (g) (6,160 (6,160 Restructuring (c) 45,789 35,661 45,789 45,390 Transaction and integration related costs (d) 6,820 12,701 13,811 24,083 Adjusted EBITDA 450,405 414,246 894,441 813,369 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share Net income 146,910 115,598 334,348 232,252 Income tax expense 23,344 9,629 51,668 23,902 Amortization 116,489 114,617 232,987 229,295 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 14,964 16,598 28,145 31,357 Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net (b) 3,340 903 (7,474 2,241 Restructuring (c) 45,789 35,661 45,789 45,390 Oncacare (gain) (g) (6,160 (6,160 Transaction and integration related costs (d) 6,820 12,701 13,811 24,083 Transaction-related financing costs (e) 16,697 3,401 20,604 7,899 Adjusted tax expense (f) (61,768 (46,048 (118,780 (93,517 Adjusted net income 312,585 256,900 601,098 496,742 Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 83,360,841 82,627,933 83,260,144 82,617,391 Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share 3.75 3.11 7.22 6.01

(a) Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring expense related to the company's equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes). (b) Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation, or settlement, of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results. (c) Restructuring relates to charges incurred in connection with the company's realignments of its workforce, with the elimination of redundant positions as well as reviewing its global office footprint and optimizing its locations to best fit the requirements of the company. (d) Transaction and integration related costs include expenses associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions. (e) Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations. (f) Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate. (g) On April 20, 2023, the Company completed the purchase of the majority investor's 51% majority voting share capital of Oncacare Limited ("Oncacare"). This gave rise to an acquisition-related gain of $6.2 million. This gain was excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

