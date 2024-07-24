

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.83 billion, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $1.58 billion, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 billion or $2.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $15.77 billion from $15.47 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



