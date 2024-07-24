

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revised its full-year ongoing earnings outlook.



Whirlpool now expects full-year ongoing earnings per share to be about $12.00, compared to previous estimate of $13.00 to $15.00 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $12.54 per share.



Whirlpool continues to expect full-year revenues to be about $16.90 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $16.77 billion.



The company expects cash provided by operating activities to be about $1.05 billion and free cash flow to be around $500 million.



