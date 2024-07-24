

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $96.56 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $111.81 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $2.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.03 billion from $1.00 billion last year.



Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $96.56 Mln. vs. $111.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



