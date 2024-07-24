

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $262 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $1044 million, or $5.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $651 million or $3.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $2.63 billion from $2.15 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $262 Mln. vs. $1044 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $5.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year.



