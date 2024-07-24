

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $829 million, or $8.02 per share. This compares with $890 million, or $8.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $882 million or $8.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $4.22 billion from $3.88 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $829 Mln. vs. $890 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.02 vs. $8.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.22 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX