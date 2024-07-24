

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $301 million, or $5.17 per share. This compares with $309 million, or $5.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $341 million or $5.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $9.88 billion from $8.33 billion last year.



Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $301 Mln. vs. $309 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.17 vs. $5.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.88 Bln vs. $8.33 Bln last year.



