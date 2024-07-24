

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $491 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $369 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $508 million or $2.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $3.23 billion from $2.91 billion last year.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $491 Mln. vs. $369 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.31 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.23 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.



