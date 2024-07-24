

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) tightened its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024, with midpoint being unchanged.



The company now expects revenue of $15.05 billion to $15.35 billion, compared to previously anticipated $14.95 billion to $15.45 billion.



Also, it projects adjusted EBITDA of $7.09 billion to $7.24 billion for fiscal year 2024, compared to early projection of $7.04 billion to $7.29 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX