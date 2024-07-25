

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $34.9 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $19 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.6 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $668.8 million from $597.9 million last year.



Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $34.9 Mln. vs. $19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $668.8 Mln vs. $597.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $130-$150 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX