OSLO, NORWAY (25 July 2024) - The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.51 (USD 0.14) as from today, 25 July 2024.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:11
|TGS ASA: TGS - Ex dividend of NOK 1.51 per share today
