International Business Machines Corp - Half-Yearly Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
IBM RELEASES SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS
Accelerated revenue growth led by Software; Raises full-year free cash flow expectation
ARMONK, N.Y., July 24, 2024 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced second-quarter 2024 earnings results.
"We had a strong second quarter, exceeding our expectations, driven by growth in both revenue and free cash flow. We continue to see that clients turn to IBM for our technology and our expertise in enterprise AI, and our book of business for generative AI has grown to more than two billion dollars since the launch of watsonx one year ago," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Given our first-half results, we are raising our full-year view of free cash flow, which we now expect to be more than $12 billion."
Second-Quarter Highlights
- Revenue
- Revenue of $15.8 billion, up 2 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
- Software revenue up 7 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
- Consulting revenue down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Profit Margin
- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.8 percent, up 180 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 57.8 percent, up 190 basis points
- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.1 percent, up 110 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 17.7 percent, up 220 basis points
- Cash Flow
- Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $6.2 billion, down $0.2 billion; free cash flow of $4.5 billion, up $1.1 billion
- Over the last twelve months, net cash from operating activities of $13.8 billion; free cash flow of $12.3 billion
SECOND QUARTER 2024 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Gross
Pre-tax
Income
Pre-tax
Income
Margin
Net
Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
GAAP from
$ 15.8 B
$ 8.9 B
56.8
%
$ 2.2 B
14.1
%
$ 1.8 B
$ 1.96
Year/Year
2
%(1)
5
%
1.8
Pts
11
%
1.1
Pts
16
%
14
%
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
$ 9.1 B
57.8
%
$ 2.8 B
17.7
%
$ 2.3 B
$ 2.43
Year/Year
5
%
1.9
Pts
17
%
2.2
Pts
14
%
11
%
(1) 4% at constant currency.
"In the quarter, we accelerated our revenue growth as we continue to execute well on our strategy. Our business fundamentals, operating leverage, product mix and productivity initiatives all contributed to significant margin expansion and increased profit and free cash flow," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our strong cash generation enables us to continue investing in innovation and expertise across the portfolio, while returning value to shareholders through dividends."
Segment Results for Second Quarter
- Software - revenues of $6.7 billion, up 7.1 percent, up 8.4 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency:
-- Red Hat up 7 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
-- Automation up 15 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
-- Data & AI down 3 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency
-- Security up 2 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Transaction Processing up 11 percent, up 13 percent at constant currency
- Consulting - revenues of $5.2 billion, down 0.9 percent, up 1.8 percent at constant currency:
- Business Transformation up 3 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
- Technology Consulting down 3 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency
- Application Operations down 4 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure - revenues of $3.6 billion, up 0.7 percent, up 2.7 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Infrastructure up 4 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
-- IBM Z up 6 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
-- Distributed Infrastructure up 3 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure Support down 5 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency
- Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 8.3 percent, down 6.6 percent at constant currency
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $2.1 billion, down $0.6 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.6 billion, up $0.5 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the second quarter.
For the first six months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $6.2 billion, down $0.2 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $4.5 billion, up $1.1 billion year to year. Over the last twelve months, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $13.8 billion and free cash flow of $12.3 billion.
IBM ended the second quarter with $16.0 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $2.5 billion from year-end 2023. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.1 billion, totaled $56.5 billion, flat year to date.
Full-Year 2024 Expectations
- Revenue: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one to two-point headwind to revenue growth
- Free cash flow: The company now expects more than $12 billion in free cash flow
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.
Statements in this communication regarding the strategic acquisition that are forward-looking may include projections as to closing date for the transaction, the extent of, and the time necessary to obtain, the regulatory approvals required for the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on IBM's business, the synergies from the transaction, and the combined company's future operating results.
Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results -
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- free cash flow;
- net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
- adjusted EBITDA.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
For generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-2q24. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023 (1)
2024
2023 (1)
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
Software
$ 6,739
$ 6,294
$ 12,637
$ 11,885
Consulting
5,179
5,226
10,365
10,423
Infrastructure
3,645
3,618
6,721
6,716
Financing
169
185
362
380
Other
38
152
146
321
TOTAL REVENUE
15,770
15,475
30,231
29,727
GROSS PROFIT
8,950
8,501
16,692
16,010
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Software
83.6
%
82.1
%
83.0
%
82.3
%
Consulting
26.3
%
25.9
%
25.8
%
25.7
%
Infrastructure
56.5
%
56.0
%
55.4
%
54.1
%
Financing
48.9
%
49.2
%
48.7
%
46.5
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
56.8
%
54.9
%
55.2
%
53.9
%
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
4,938
4,900
9,912
9,754
R,D&E
1,840
1,687
3,637
3,342
Intellectual property and custom development income
(241)
(248)
(458)
(428)
Other (income) and expense
(233)
(261)
(550)
(506)
Interest expense
427
423
859
790
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
6,730
6,501
13,399
12,952
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,219
2,000
3,293
3,058
Pre-tax margin
14.1
%
12.9
%
10.9
%
10.3
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes
389
419
(112)
543
Effective tax rate
17.5
%
21.0
%
(3.4)
%
17.8
%
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1,830
$ 1,581
$ 3,405
$ 2,515
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
4
2
34
(4)
NET INCOME
$ 1,834
$ 1,583
$ 3,439
$ 2,511
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
$ 1.96
$ 1.72
$ 3.65
$ 2.74
Discontinued Operations
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.04
$ 0.00
TOTAL
$ 1.96
$ 1.72
$ 3.68
$ 2.73
Basic
Continuing Operations
$ 1.99
$ 1.74
$ 3.71
$ 2.77
Discontinued Operations
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.04
$ 0.00
TOTAL
$ 1.99
$ 1.74
$ 3.74
$ 2.76
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON
Assuming Dilution
934.4
919.5
933.9
918.6
Basic
920.3
909.9
918.7
908.7
____________________
(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Millions)
At
At
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 12,210
$ 13,068
Restricted cash
2,268
21
Marketable securities
1,481
373
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
5,769
7,214
Short-term financing receivables, net
5,799
6,793
Other accounts receivable, net
757
640
Inventories
1,234
1,161
Deferred costs
997
998
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,784
2,639
Total Current Assets
33,299
32,908
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,600
5,501
Operating right-of-use assets, net
3,130
3,220
Long-term financing receivables, net
5,483
5,766
Prepaid pension assets
7,630
7,506
Deferred costs
820
842
Deferred taxes
6,378
6,656
Goodwill
59,416
60,178
Intangibles, net
10,251
11,036
Investments and sundry assets
1,840
1,626
Total Assets
$ 133,848
$ 135,241
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
$ 1,691
$ 2,270
Short-term debt
3,602
6,426
Accounts payable
3,631
4,132
Deferred income
13,643
13,451
Operating lease liabilities
762
820
Other liabilities
6,319
7,022
Total Current Liabilities
29,648
34,122
Long-term debt
52,929
50,121
Retirement related obligations
10,200
10,808
Deferred income
3,489
3,533
Operating lease liabilities
2,546
2,568
Other liabilities
10,932
11,475
Total Liabilities
109,745
112,628
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
60,501
59,643
Retained earnings
151,659
151,276
Treasury stock - at cost
(169,815)
(169,624)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(18,319)
(18,761)
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
24,026
22,533
Noncontrolling interests
77
80
Total Equity
24,103
22,613
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 133,848
$ 135,241
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Trailing Twelve
(Dollars in Millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
Net Cash from Operations per GAAP
$ 2,066
$ 2,638
$ 6,234
$ 6,412
$ 13,752
Less: change in IBM Financing receivables
(946)
50
951
2,028
156
Capital Expenditures, net
(399)
(487)
(761)
(944)
(1,305)
Free Cash Flow
2,612
2,101
4,522
3,441
12,292
Acquisitions
(153)
(334)
(235)
(356)
(4,961)
Divestitures
-
6
703
6
693
Dividends
(1,537)
(1,510)
(3,058)
(3,007)
(6,092)
Non-Financing Debt
(4,168)
(1,178)
1,076
8,514
(1,892)
Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)
(73)
(347)
(510)
(1,109)
(410)
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash
$ (3,318)
$ (1,263)
$ 2,497
$ 7,489
$ (370)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income from Operations
$ 1,834
$ 1,583
$ 3,439
$ 2,511
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)
1,155
1,076
2,287
2,150
Stock-based Compensation
316
288
636
556
Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2)
(293)
(359)
(1,079)
(832)
IBM Financing A/R
(946)
50
951
2,028
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 2,066
$ 2,638
$ 6,234
$ 6,412
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds
(399)
(487)
(761)
(944)
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
-
6
703
6
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(153)
(334)
(235)
(356)
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
2,791
822
(1,679)
(6,659)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities
$ 2,239
$ 7
$ (1,971)
$ (7,953)
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
(2,900)
(1,135)
481
6,169
Dividends
(1,537)
(1,510)
(3,058)
(3,007)
Financing - Other
(78)
(86)
(61)
(185)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities
$ (4,515)
$ (2,731)
$ (2,638)
$ 2,978
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
(76)
(25)
(236)
(1)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
$ (287)
$ (110)
$ 1,389
$ 1,436
____________________
(1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.
(2) Includes the reduction of tax reserves.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Billions)
2024
2023
Yr/Yr
2024
2023
Yr/Yr
Net Income as reported (GAAP)
$ 1.8
$ 1.6
$ 0.3
$ 3.4
$ 2.5
$ 0.9
Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Income from continuing operations
1.8
1.6
0.2
3.4
2.5
0.9
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.
0.4
0.4
0.0
(0.1)
0.5
(0.7)
Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)
2.2
2.0
0.2
3.3
3.1
0.2
Non-operating adjustments (before tax)
Acquisition-related charges (1)
0.5
0.4
0.1
1.0
0.8
0.2
Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.
2.8
2.4
0.4
4.4
3.8
0.6
Net interest expense
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.4
0.4
0.0
Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets
0.7
0.7
0.0
1.4
1.4
0.0
Stock-based compensation
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.6
0.6
0.1
Workforce rebalancing charges
0.0
0.1
(0.1)
0.4
0.4
0.0
Corporate (gains) and charges (2)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.2)
0.0
(0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4.0
$ 3.7
$ 0.4
$ 7.1
$ 6.5
$ 0.5
____________________
(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
(2) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 6,739
$ 5,179
$ 3,645
$ 169
Segment Profit
$ 2,113
$ 463
$ 654
$ 77
Segment Profit Margin
31.3
%
8.9
%
17.9
%
45.3
%
Change YTY Revenue
7.1
%
(0.9)
%
0.7
%
(8.3)
%
Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency
8.4
%
1.8
%
2.7
%
(6.6)
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (1)
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 6,294
$ 5,226
$ 3,618
$ 185
Segment Profit
$ 1,749
$ 483
$ 732
$ 64
Segment Profit Margin
27.8
%
9.2
%
20.2
%
34.8
%
____________________
(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 12,637
$ 10,365
$ 6,721
$ 362
Segment Profit
$ 3,612
$ 888
$ 965
$ 168
Segment Profit Margin
28.6
%
8.6
%
14.4
%
46.5
%
Change YTY Revenue
6.3
%
(0.6)
%
0.1
%
(4.9)
%
Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency
7.2
%
1.8
%
1.5
%
(4.0)
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (1)
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 11,885
$ 10,423
$ 6,716
$ 380
Segment Profit
$ 3,128
$ 910
$ 1,039
$ 164
Segment Profit Margin
26.3
%
8.7
%
15.5
%
43.2
%
__________
(1) Recast to reflect January 2004 segment changes.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$ 8,950
$ 170
$ -
$ -
$ 9,120
Gross Profit Margin
56.8
%
1.1
pts
-
pts
-
pts
57.8
%
S,G&A
$ 4,938
$ (286)
$ -
$ -
$ 4,651
Other (Income) & Expense
(233)
(18)
(98)
-
(349)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,730
(304)
(98)
-
6,328
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
2,219
474
98
-
2,792
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
14.1
%
3.0
pts
0.6
pts
-
pts
17.7
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)
$ 389
$ 113
$ 26
$ (12)
$ 516
Effective Tax Rate
17.5
%
1.1
pts
0.3
pts
(0.4)
pts
18.5
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$ 1,830
$ 362
$ 72
$ 12
$ 2,275
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
11.6
%
2.3
pts
0.5
pts
0.1
pts
14.4
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
$ 1.96
$ 0.39
$ 0.08
$ 0.01
$ 2.43
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$ 8,501
$ 150
$ -
$ -
$ 8,650
Gross Profit Margin
54.9
%
1.0
pts
-
pts
-
pts
55.9
%
S,G&A
$ 4,900
$ (245)
$ -
$ -
$ 4,655
Other (Income) & Expense
(261)
0
(1)
-
(262)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,501
(246)
(1)
-
6,254
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
2,000
395
1
-
2,396
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
12.9
%
2.6
pts
0.0
pts
-
pts
15.5
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)
$ 419
$ 87
$ (3)
$ (110)
$ 393
Effective Tax Rate
21.0
%
0.2
pts
(0.2)
pts
(4.6)
pts
16.4
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$ 1,581
$ 308
$ 5
$ 110
$ 2,003
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
10.2
%
2.0
pts
0.0
pts
0.7
pts
12.9
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
$ 1.72
$ 0.34
$ 0.00
$ 0.12
$ 2.18
____________________
(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
(2)
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
(3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts (3)
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$ 16,692
$ 341
$ -
$ -
$ 17,033
Gross Profit Margin
55.2
%
1.1
pts
-
pts
-
pts
56.3
%
S,G&A
$ 9,912
$ (554)
$ -
$ -
$ 9,358
Other (Income) & Expense
(550)
(68)
(194)
-
(812)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
13,399
(622)
(194)
-
12,584
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
3,293
963
194
-
4,449
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
10.9
%
3.2
pts
0.6
pts
-
pts
14.7
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)
$ (112)
$ 255
$ 31
$ 436
$ 610
Effective Tax Rate
(3.4)
%
6.5
pts
0.9
pts
9.8
pts
13.7
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$ 3,405
$ 707
$ 163
$ (436)
$ 3,839
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
11.3
%
2.3
pts
0.5
pts
(1.4)
pts
12.7
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
$ 3.65
$ 0.76
$ 0.17
$ (0.47)
$ 4.11
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
$ 16,010
$ 298
$ -
$ -
$ 16,308
Gross Profit Margin
53.9
%
1.0
pts
-
pts
-
pts
54.9
%
S,G&A
$ 9,754
$ (491)
$ -
$ -
$ 9,263
Other (Income) & Expense
(506)
(2)
4
-
(504)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
12,952
(493)
4
-
12,463
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
3,058
791
(4)
-
3,845
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
10.3
%
2.7
pts
0.0
pts
-
pts
12.9
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)
$ 543
$ 178
$ (14)
$ (115)
$ 593
Effective Tax Rate
17.8
%
1.0
pts
(0.3)
pts
(3.0)
pts
15.4
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$ 2,515
$ 613
$ 10
$ 115
$ 3,252
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
8.5
%
2.1
pts
0.0
pts
0.4
pts
10.9
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
$ 2.74
$ 0.67
$ 0.01
$ 0.13
$ 3.54
____________________
(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
(2)
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
(3) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events.
(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Billions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 2.1
$ 2.6
$ 6.2
$ 6.4
Add:
Net interest expense
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.4
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations
0.4
0.4
(0.1)
0.5
Less change in:
Financing receivables
(0.9)
0.1
1.0
2.0
Other assets and liabilities/Other, net (1)
(0.4)
(0.5)
(1.5)
(1.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4.0
$ 3.7
$ 7.1
$ 6.5
____________________
(1)
Other assets and liabilities/Other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash flow chart, workforce
