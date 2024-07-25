Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
25.07.24
10:31 Uhr
176,00 Euro
+5,88
+3,46 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,00176,2210:33
175,80176,2010:32
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Business Machines Corp - Half-Yearly Report

International Business Machines Corp - Half-Yearly Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

IBM RELEASES SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

Accelerated revenue growth led by Software; Raises full-year free cash flow expectation

ARMONK, N.Y., July 24, 2024 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced second-quarter 2024 earnings results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319830/IBM_LOGO_1.jpg

"We had a strong second quarter, exceeding our expectations, driven by growth in both revenue and free cash flow. We continue to see that clients turn to IBM for our technology and our expertise in enterprise AI, and our book of business for generative AI has grown to more than two billion dollars since the launch of watsonx one year ago," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "Given our first-half results, we are raising our full-year view of free cash flow, which we now expect to be more than $12 billion."

Second-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $15.8 billion, up 2 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 7 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
  • Profit Margin
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.8 percent, up 180 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 57.8 percent, up 190 basis points
    - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.1 percent, up 110 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 17.7 percent, up 220 basis points
  • Cash Flow
    - Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $6.2 billion, down $0.2 billion; free cash flow of $4.5 billion, up $1.1 billion
    - Over the last twelve months, net cash from operating activities of $13.8 billion; free cash flow of $12.3 billion

SECOND QUARTER 2024 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Gross
Profit
Margin

Pre-tax

Income

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

Net

Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$ 15.8 B

$ 8.9 B

56.8

%

$ 2.2 B

14.1

%

$ 1.8 B

$ 1.96

Year/Year

2

%(1)

5

%

1.8

Pts

11

%

1.1

Pts

16

%

14

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

$ 9.1 B

57.8

%

$ 2.8 B

17.7

%

$ 2.3 B

$ 2.43

Year/Year

5

%

1.9

Pts

17

%

2.2

Pts

14

%

11

%

(1) 4% at constant currency.

"In the quarter, we accelerated our revenue growth as we continue to execute well on our strategy. Our business fundamentals, operating leverage, product mix and productivity initiatives all contributed to significant margin expansion and increased profit and free cash flow," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our strong cash generation enables us to continue investing in innovation and expertise across the portfolio, while returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Second Quarter

  • Software - revenues of $6.7 billion, up 7.1 percent, up 8.4 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency:
    -- Red Hat up 7 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    -- Automation up 15 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
    -- Data & AI down 3 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency
    -- Security up 2 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 11 percent, up 13 percent at constant currency
  • Consulting - revenues of $5.2 billion, down 0.9 percent, up 1.8 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation up 3 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    - Technology Consulting down 3 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency
    - Application Operations down 4 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency
  • Infrastructure - revenues of $3.6 billion, up 0.7 percent, up 2.7 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure up 4 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    -- IBM Z up 6 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency
    -- Distributed Infrastructure up 3 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 5 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency
  • Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 8.3 percent, down 6.6 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the second quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $2.1 billion, down $0.6 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.6 billion, up $0.5 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the second quarter.

For the first six months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $6.2 billion, down $0.2 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $4.5 billion, up $1.1 billion year to year. Over the last twelve months, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $13.8 billion and free cash flow of $12.3 billion.

IBM ended the second quarter with $16.0 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $2.5 billion from year-end 2023. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.1 billion, totaled $56.5 billion, flat year to date.

Full-Year 2024 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one to two-point headwind to revenue growth
  • Free cash flow: The company now expects more than $12 billion in free cash flow

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Statements in this communication regarding the strategic acquisition that are forward-looking may include projections as to closing date for the transaction, the extent of, and the time necessary to obtain, the regulatory approvals required for the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on IBM's business, the synergies from the transaction, and the combined company's future operating results.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

For generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-2q24. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM
Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770
sarah.meron@ibm.com

Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2024

2023 (1)

2024

2023 (1)

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

Software

$ 6,739

$ 6,294

$ 12,637

$ 11,885

Consulting

5,179

5,226

10,365

10,423

Infrastructure

3,645

3,618

6,721

6,716

Financing

169

185

362

380

Other

38

152

146

321

TOTAL REVENUE

15,770

15,475

30,231

29,727

GROSS PROFIT

8,950

8,501

16,692

16,010

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

Software

83.6

%

82.1

%

83.0

%

82.3

%

Consulting

26.3

%

25.9

%

25.8

%

25.7

%

Infrastructure

56.5

%

56.0

%

55.4

%

54.1

%

Financing

48.9

%

49.2

%

48.7

%

46.5

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

56.8

%

54.9

%

55.2

%

53.9

%

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

S,G&A

4,938

4,900

9,912

9,754

R,D&E

1,840

1,687

3,637

3,342

Intellectual property and custom development income

(241)

(248)

(458)

(428)

Other (income) and expense

(233)

(261)

(550)

(506)

Interest expense

427

423

859

790

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

6,730

6,501

13,399

12,952

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,219

2,000

3,293

3,058

Pre-tax margin

14.1

%

12.9

%

10.9

%

10.3

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

389

419

(112)

543

Effective tax rate

17.5

%

21.0

%

(3.4)

%

17.8

%

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1,830

$ 1,581

$ 3,405

$ 2,515

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

4

2

34

(4)

NET INCOME

$ 1,834

$ 1,583

$ 3,439

$ 2,511

EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

Assuming Dilution

Continuing Operations

$ 1.96

$ 1.72

$ 3.65

$ 2.74

Discontinued Operations

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.04

$ 0.00

TOTAL

$ 1.96

$ 1.72

$ 3.68

$ 2.73

Basic

Continuing Operations

$ 1.99

$ 1.74

$ 3.71

$ 2.77

Discontinued Operations

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.04

$ 0.00

TOTAL

$ 1.99

$ 1.74

$ 3.74

$ 2.76

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

Assuming Dilution

934.4

919.5

933.9

918.6

Basic

920.3

909.9

918.7

908.7

____________________

(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Millions)

At
June 30,
2024

At
December 31,
2023

ASSETS:

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,210

$ 13,068

Restricted cash

2,268

21

Marketable securities

1,481

373

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

5,769

7,214

Short-term financing receivables, net

5,799

6,793

Other accounts receivable, net

757

640

Inventories

1,234

1,161

Deferred costs

997

998

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,784

2,639

Total Current Assets

33,299

32,908

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,600

5,501

Operating right-of-use assets, net

3,130

3,220

Long-term financing receivables, net

5,483

5,766

Prepaid pension assets

7,630

7,506

Deferred costs

820

842

Deferred taxes

6,378

6,656

Goodwill

59,416

60,178

Intangibles, net

10,251

11,036

Investments and sundry assets

1,840

1,626

Total Assets

$ 133,848

$ 135,241

LIABILITIES:

Current Liabilities:

Taxes

$ 1,691

$ 2,270

Short-term debt

3,602

6,426

Accounts payable

3,631

4,132

Deferred income

13,643

13,451

Operating lease liabilities

762

820

Other liabilities

6,319

7,022

Total Current Liabilities

29,648

34,122

Long-term debt

52,929

50,121

Retirement related obligations

10,200

10,808

Deferred income

3,489

3,533

Operating lease liabilities

2,546

2,568

Other liabilities

10,932

11,475

Total Liabilities

109,745

112,628

EQUITY:

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock

60,501

59,643

Retained earnings

151,659

151,276

Treasury stock - at cost

(169,815)

(169,624)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(18,319)

(18,761)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

24,026

22,533

Noncontrolling interests

77

80

Total Equity

24,103

22,613

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 133,848

$ 135,241

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
June 30,

(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 2,066

$ 2,638

$ 6,234

$ 6,412

$ 13,752

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

(946)

50

951

2,028

156

Capital Expenditures, net

(399)

(487)

(761)

(944)

(1,305)

Free Cash Flow

2,612

2,101

4,522

3,441

12,292

Acquisitions

(153)

(334)

(235)

(356)

(4,961)

Divestitures

-

6

703

6

693

Dividends

(1,537)

(1,510)

(3,058)

(3,007)

(6,092)

Non-Financing Debt

(4,168)

(1,178)

1,076

8,514

(1,892)

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)

(73)

(347)

(510)

(1,109)

(410)

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash
and Short-term Marketable Securities

$ (3,318)

$ (1,263)

$ 2,497

$ 7,489

$ (370)

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Income from Operations

$ 1,834

$ 1,583

$ 3,439

$ 2,511

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)

1,155

1,076

2,287

2,150

Stock-based Compensation

316

288

636

556

Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2)

(293)

(359)

(1,079)

(832)

IBM Financing A/R

(946)

50

951

2,028

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 2,066

$ 2,638

$ 6,234

$ 6,412

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

(399)

(487)

(761)

(944)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

-

6

703

6

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(153)

(334)

(235)

(356)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

2,791

822

(1,679)

(6,659)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ 2,239

$ 7

$ (1,971)

$ (7,953)

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

(2,900)

(1,135)

481

6,169

Dividends

(1,537)

(1,510)

(3,058)

(3,007)

Financing - Other

(78)

(86)

(61)

(185)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ (4,515)

$ (2,731)

$ (2,638)

$ 2,978

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

(76)

(25)

(236)

(1)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

$ (287)

$ (110)

$ 1,389

$ 1,436

____________________

(1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

(2) Includes the reduction of tax reserves.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(Dollars in Billions)

2024

2023

Yr/Yr

2024

2023

Yr/Yr

Net Income as reported (GAAP)

$ 1.8

$ 1.6

$ 0.3

$ 3.4

$ 2.5

$ 0.9

Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from continuing operations

1.8

1.6

0.2

3.4

2.5

0.9

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

0.4

0.4

0.0

(0.1)

0.5

(0.7)

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)

2.2

2.0

0.2

3.3

3.1

0.2

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)

Acquisition-related charges (1)

0.5

0.4

0.1

1.0

0.8

0.2

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.

2.8

2.4

0.4

4.4

3.8

0.6

Net interest expense

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.4

0.4

0.0

Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

0.7

0.7

0.0

1.4

1.4

0.0

Stock-based compensation

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.6

0.6

0.1

Workforce rebalancing charges

0.0

0.1

(0.1)

0.4

0.4

0.0

Corporate (gains) and charges (2)

0.0

0.0

0.0

(0.2)

0.0

(0.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.0

$ 3.7

$ 0.4

$ 7.1

$ 6.5

$ 0.5

____________________

(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(2) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 6,739

$ 5,179

$ 3,645

$ 169

Segment Profit

$ 2,113

$ 463

$ 654

$ 77

Segment Profit Margin

31.3

%

8.9

%

17.9

%

45.3

%

Change YTY Revenue

7.1

%

(0.9)

%

0.7

%

(8.3)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

8.4

%

1.8

%

2.7

%

(6.6)

%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (1)

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 6,294

$ 5,226

$ 3,618

$ 185

Segment Profit

$ 1,749

$ 483

$ 732

$ 64

Segment Profit Margin

27.8

%

9.2

%

20.2

%

34.8

%

____________________

(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 12,637

$ 10,365

$ 6,721

$ 362

Segment Profit

$ 3,612

$ 888

$ 965

$ 168

Segment Profit Margin

28.6

%

8.6

%

14.4

%

46.5

%

Change YTY Revenue

6.3

%

(0.6)

%

0.1

%

(4.9)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

7.2

%

1.8

%

1.5

%

(4.0)

%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (1)

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 11,885

$ 10,423

$ 6,716

$ 380

Segment Profit

$ 3,128

$ 910

$ 1,039

$ 164

Segment Profit Margin

26.3

%

8.7

%

15.5

%

43.2

%

__________

(1) Recast to reflect January 2004 segment changes.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 8,950

$ 170

$ -

$ -

$ 9,120

Gross Profit Margin

56.8

%

1.1

pts

-

pts

-

pts

57.8

%

S,G&A

$ 4,938

$ (286)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,651

Other (Income) & Expense

(233)

(18)

(98)

-

(349)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,730

(304)

(98)

-

6,328

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

2,219

474

98

-

2,792

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

14.1

%

3.0

pts

0.6

pts

-

pts

17.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 389

$ 113

$ 26

$ (12)

$ 516

Effective Tax Rate

17.5

%

1.1

pts

0.3

pts

(0.4)

pts

18.5

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,830

$ 362

$ 72

$ 12

$ 2,275

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

11.6

%

2.3

pts

0.5

pts

0.1

pts

14.4

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

$ 1.96

$ 0.39

$ 0.08

$ 0.01

$ 2.43

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 8,501

$ 150

$ -

$ -

$ 8,650

Gross Profit Margin

54.9

%

1.0

pts

-

pts

-

pts

55.9

%

S,G&A

$ 4,900

$ (245)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,655

Other (Income) & Expense

(261)

0

(1)

-

(262)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,501

(246)

(1)

-

6,254

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

2,000

395

1

-

2,396

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

12.9

%

2.6

pts

0.0

pts

-

pts

15.5

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 419

$ 87

$ (3)

$ (110)

$ 393

Effective Tax Rate

21.0

%

0.2

pts

(0.2)

pts

(4.6)

pts

16.4

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 1,581

$ 308

$ 5

$ 110

$ 2,003

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

10.2

%

2.0

pts

0.0

pts

0.7

pts

12.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

$ 1.72

$ 0.34

$ 0.00

$ 0.12

$ 2.18

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $18 million on foreign
exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts (3)

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 16,692

$ 341

$ -

$ -

$ 17,033

Gross Profit Margin

55.2

%

1.1

pts

-

pts

-

pts

56.3

%

S,G&A

$ 9,912

$ (554)

$ -

$ -

$ 9,358

Other (Income) & Expense

(550)

(68)

(194)

-

(812)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

13,399

(622)

(194)

-

12,584

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,293

963

194

-

4,449

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

10.9

%

3.2

pts

0.6

pts

-

pts

14.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)

$ (112)

$ 255

$ 31

$ 436

$ 610

Effective Tax Rate

(3.4)

%

6.5

pts

0.9

pts

9.8

pts

13.7

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 3,405

$ 707

$ 163

$ (436)

$ 3,839

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

11.3

%

2.3

pts

0.5

pts

(1.4)

pts

12.7

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

$ 3.65

$ 0.76

$ 0.17

$ (0.47)

$ 4.11

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 16,010

$ 298

$ -

$ -

$ 16,308

Gross Profit Margin

53.9

%

1.0

pts

-

pts

-

pts

54.9

%

S,G&A

$ 9,754

$ (491)

$ -

$ -

$ 9,263

Other (Income) & Expense

(506)

(2)

4

-

(504)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

12,952

(493)

4

-

12,463

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,058

791

(4)

-

3,845

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

10.3

%

2.7

pts

0.0

pts

-

pts

12.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)

$ 543

$ 178

$ (14)

$ (115)

$ 593

Effective Tax Rate

17.8

%

1.0

pts

(0.3)

pts

(3.0)

pts

15.4

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,515

$ 613

$ 10

$ 115

$ 3,252

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

8.5

%

2.1

pts

0.0

pts

0.4

pts

10.9

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations

$ 2.74

$ 0.67

$ 0.01

$ 0.13

$ 3.54

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $68 million on foreign
exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(Dollars in Billions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 2.1

$ 2.6

$ 6.2

$ 6.4

Add:

Net interest expense

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.4

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

0.4

0.4

(0.1)

0.5

Less change in:

Financing receivables

(0.9)

0.1

1.0

2.0

Other assets and liabilities/Other, net (1)

(0.4)

(0.5)

(1.5)

(1.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.0

$ 3.7

$ 7.1

$ 6.5

____________________

(1) Other assets and liabilities/Other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash flow chart, workforce
rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

SOURCE IBM


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.