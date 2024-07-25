

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 3-month lows of 1.6574 against the euro and 99.71 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6466 and 101.26, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slid to nearly a 3-month low of 0.6540, nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 0.9039 and a 1-week low of 1.1060 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6581, 0.9084 and 1.1094, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 98.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



