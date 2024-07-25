

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.5913 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 3-month low of 90.10 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5930 and 91.23, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.8333 from yesterday's closing value of 1.8273.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.84 against the euro.



