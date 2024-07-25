

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro10.6 million, or Euro0.26 per share. This compares with Euro5.1 million, or Euro0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to Euro322.8 million from Euro293.5 million last year.



Befesa S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro10.6 Mln. vs. Euro5.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro0.26 vs. Euro0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro322.8 Mln vs. Euro293.5 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX