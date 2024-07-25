With close to $10 billion adjusted net income in the first half, TotalEnergies advances its balanced transition strategy, with the support from its employees and shareholders

2Q24 Change

vs 1Q24 1H24 Change

vs 1H23 Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$) 3.8 -34% 9.5 -1% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1) - in billions of dollars (B$) 4.7 -9% 9.8 -15% - in dollars per share 1.98 -8% 4.14 -10% Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$) 11.1 -4% 22.6 -11% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO)(1) (B$) 7.8 -5% 15.9 -12% Cash flow from operating activities (B$) 9.0 x4.2 11.2 -26%

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on July 24, 2024, to approve the second quarter 2024 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:

"TotalEnergies generated robust financial results in the second quarter, with adjusted net income of $4.7 billion and cash flow of $7.8 billion resulting in first half adjusted net income and cash flow of close to $10 billion and $16 billion, respectively.

During the first half of 2024, TotalEnergies has completed important steps in advancing the balanced transition strategy presented to shareholders at our Investor Day in September 2023:

within the Oil Gas pillar, TotalEnergies took final investment decision on several Upstream projects that are the stepping stones to achieve its objectives of growing upstream production by 2-3%/year and growing underlying cash flow: Kaminho in Angola, Sépia 2 and Atapu 2 in Brazil, Marsa LNG in Oman and the Ubeta gas project in Nigeria that supplies Nigeria LNG;

within the Integrated Power pillar, TotalEnergies has fortified its Integrated Power portfolio with the acquisition of several flexible assets that allow the Company to extract maximum value out of its renewable assets in three key markets: CCGTs in Texas and the UK, and a renewables aggregator and battery developer in Germany.

During the second quarter, upstream production was 2.44 Mboe/d, benefiting from high availability of production facilities. Exploration Production posted $2.7 billion of adjusted net operating income and $4.4 billion of cash flow, in line with the evolution of the oil and gas price environment. The Company further highgraded its portfolio, notably through acquisitions in Malaysia and deep offshore Congo, and divestments of mature assets in Nigeria, Congo, the UK and in Brunei.

Integrated LNG posted adjusted net operating income and cash flow of $1.2 billion this quarter, reflecting the average LNG price. TotalEnergies actively continues to increase medium-term oil exposure within its LNG portfolio by signing two new mid-term Brent-indexed LNG sales contracts in Asia for 1.3 Mt/y.

Integrated Power reported adjusted net operating income of $0.5 billion and cash flow of $0.6 billion with a return on capital employed above 10%. First half 2024 cash flow is $1.3 billion, in line with the annual guidance of more than $2.5 billion.

Downstream posted adjusted net operating income of $1.0 billion and cash flow of $1.8 billion, wherein the less favorable refining margin environment was partially compensated by higher refinery utilization and sequential results from marketing activities benefitting from cheaper supply.

During the quarter, TotalEnergies successfully issued conventional senior bonds on the US market totalling $4.25 billion, with a 27-year average maturity. The Board of Directors decided to retain flexibility on the format of its senior bonds issuances while also prioritizing long maturity.

Comforted by robust results at mid-year, in line with 2024 objectives, the Board of Directors decided to maintain the second interim dividend at 0.79 €/share for fiscal year 2024, an increase close to 7% compared to 2023, and authorized the Company to buy back shares for up to $2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

The Board also highlighted the recent success of the Capital increase reserved for employees, which brings TotalEnergies' employee ownership to more than 8% of the Company's share capital, and the strong shareholder support for all the resolutions submitted to vote at the Annual General Meeting."

1. Highlights (2)

Social and environmental responsibility

Ambition of giving access to clean cooking to 100 million people in Africa and India by 2030, announced at the Clean Cooking Summit organized by the IEA in Paris,

Partnership with SLB on digital innovation and solarization, for a more sustainable energy

Upstream

Production start-up of Eldfisk North and Kristin South in Norway

Launch of Kaminho, a 70,000 b/d oil project in the Kwanza basin, in Angola

Launch of Sépia 2 and Atapu 2, two 225,000 b/d oil projects in Brazil

Agreement on field development areas and securing of the FPSO hull in Block 58 in Suriname, key milestones toward a Final Investment Decision that is expected in the second half of 2024

Agreements with OMV and Sapura Upstream Assets to acquire 100% of SapuraOMV, an independent gas producer and operator, in Malaysia

Agreement with Trident Energy for the acquisition of an additional 10% interest in the Moho field and disposal of Nkossa in Congo

Agreement with Chappal Energies for the divestment from the 10% interest in the SPDC JV in Nigeria, while retaining gas economical interest to ensure NLNG gas supply

Agreement with Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad for the divestment of the subsidiary in Brunei

Agreement with The Prax Group for the divestment from the West of Shetland gas assets in the United Kingdom

Acquisition of an interest in an offshore exploration block, in Sao Tome and Principe

Downstream

Acquisition of Tecoil, a lubricant used oil regeneration specialist based in Finland

Integrated LNG

Launch of the 1 Mt/y Marsa LNG project, a fully electrified and very low-emission (3 kg CO2/boe) LNG plant in Oman, supplied by a 300 MW solar farm

Entry in Ruwais LNG, a low-emission LNG project in the United Arab Emirates

Launch of the Ubeta onshore gas development to supply Nigeria LNG

Acquisition of interests in the Dorado leases in the Eagle Ford shale gas play in Texas

Signature of two LNG contracts to Asia: 0.8 Mt/y over 10 years to IOCL in India and 0.5 Mt/y over 5 years to Korea South East Power in South Korea

Integrated Power

Acquisition of a 1.3 GW gross capacity CCGT in the United Kingdom

Award of a maritime lease to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Germany

Launch of a 100 MW battery storage project developed by Kyon Energy in Germany

Launch of a joint-venture with SSE to grow electric mobility in the UK and Ireland

Decarbonization and low-carbon molecules

Agreement with Air Products for delivery of 70 kt/y of green hydrogen over 15 years, in the large-scale tender launched by the Company to decarbonize its European refineries

Acquisition of 50% of a 795 MW offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, to produce green hydrogen to decarbonize TotalEnergies' European refineries

2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements (1)

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 11,073 11,493 11,105 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 22,566 25,272 -11% 5,339 5,600 5,582 -4% Adjusted net operating income from business segments 10,939 12,575 -13% 2,667 2,550 2,349 +14% Exploration Production 5,217 5,002 +4% 1,152 1,222 1,330 -13% Integrated LNG 2,374 3,402 -30% 502 611 450 +12% Integrated Power 1,113 820 +36% 639 962 1,004 -36% Refining Chemicals 1,601 2,622 -39% 379 255 449 -16% Marketing Services 634 729 -13% 636 621 662 -4% Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 1,257 1,741 -28% 40.4% 37.8% 37.3% Effective tax rate (3) 39.0% 39.7% 4,672 5,112 4,956 -6% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) (1) 9,784 11,497 -15% 1.98 2.14 1.99 -1% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (4) 4.14 4.61 -10% 1.85 1.97 1.84 +1% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros) (5) 3.82 4.27 -11% 2,328 2,352 2,448 -5% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,333 2,460 -5% 3,787 5,721 4,088 -7% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 9,508 9,645 -1% 4,410 4,072 4,271 +3% Organic investments (1) 8,482 7,704 +10% 220 (500) 320 -31% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (280) 3,307 ns 4,630 3,572 4,591 +1% Net investments (1) 8,202 11,011 -26% 7,777 8,168 8,485 -8% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 15,945 18,106 -12% 7,895 8,311 8,596 -8% Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) (1) 16,207 18,371 -12% 9,007 2,169 9,900 -9% Cash flow from operating activities 11,176 15,033 -26% Gearing (1) of 10.2% at June 30, 2024 vs. 10.5% at March 31, 2024 and 11.1% at June 30, 2023

3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production

3.1 Environment liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 85.0 83.2 78.1 +9% Brent ($/b) 84.1 79.7 +6% 2.3 2.1 2.3 Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 2.2 2.5 -13% 9.7 8.7 10.5 -8% NBP ($/Mbtu) 9.2 13.3 -31% 11.2 9.3 10.9 +3% JKM ($/Mbtu) 10.3 13.7 -25% 81.0 78.9 72.0 +13% Average price of liquids (6),(7) ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 79.9 72.7 +10% 5.05 5.11 5.98 -16% Average price of gas (6),(8) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 5.08 7.48 -32% 9.32 9.58 9.84 -5% Average price of LNG (6),(9) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 9.46 11.59 -18% 44.9 71.7 40.1 +12% European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) (6),(10) ($/t) 58.3 65.5 -11%

3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions (11)

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Scope 1+2 emissions (MtCO2e) 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 7.7 8.2 9.1 -15% Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (12) 15.9 18.2 -13% 7.0 7.1 8.0 -13% of which Oil Gas 14.1 15.6 -10% 0.7 1.1 1.1 -36% of which CCGT 1.8 2.6 -31% 10.8 11.6 12.5 -14% Scope 1+2 equity share 22.5 25.3 -11% Estimated quarterly emissions.

Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down 6% quarter-to-quarter, thanks to the continuous decline in flaring emissions on Exploration Production facilities and to the lower gas-fired power plants utilization rate in Europe in a context of lower demand.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Methane emissions (ktCH4) 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 7 8 8 -13% Methane emissions from operated facilities 15 18 -17% 8 9 10 -20% Methane emissions equity share 17 21 -19% Estimated quarterly emissions. Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e) 1H24 2023 Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (13) est. 170 355

3.3 Production (14)

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Hydrocarbon production 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 2,441 2,461 2,471 -1% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,451 2,498 -2% 1,318 1,322 1,416 -7% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,320 1,407 -6% 1,123 1,139 1,055 +6% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,131 1,091 +4% 2,441 2,461 2,471 -1% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,451 2,498 -2% 1,477 1,482 1,571 -6% Liquids (kb/d) 1,480 1,567 -6% 5,180 5,249 4,845 +7% Gas (Mcf/d) 5,215 5,017 +4%

Hydrocarbon production was 2,441 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter 2024, down 1% quarter-to-quarter, due to higher planned maintenance, notably in the North Sea.

Hydrocarbon production in the second quarter 2024 was up 3% year-on-year (excluding Canada) and was comprised of:

+2% due to projects start-ups and ramp-ups, including Mero 2 in Brazil, Block 10 in Oman, Tommeliten Alpha and Eldfisk North in Norway, Akpo West in Nigeria and Absheron in Azerbaijan,

+1% portfolio effect related to entry in the producing fields of Ratawi in Iraq and Dorado in the United States, partially offset by the divestment from Dunga in Kazakhstan,

+3% due to the higher availability of production facilities,

-3% due to the natural field decline.

When taking into account the Canadian oil sands assets disposals, production was down 1% year-on-year.

4. Analysis of business segments

4.1 Exploration Production

4.1.1 Production

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Hydrocarbon production 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 1,943 1,969 2,033 -4% EP (kboe/d) 1,956 2,047 -4% 1,413 1,419 1,512 -7% Liquids (kb/d) 1,416 1,506 -6% 2,829 2,937 2,778 +2% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,883 2,895

4.1.2 Results

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 2,667 2,550 2,349 +14% Adjusted net operating income 5,217 5,002 +4% 207 145 149 +39% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 352 284 +24% 46.9% 48.5% 49.7% Effective tax rate (15) 47.7% 53.9% 2,585 2,041 2,424 +7% Organic investments (1) 4,626 4,558 +1% 57 36 176 -68% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 93 2,114 -96% 2,642 2,077 2,600 +2% Net investments (1) 4,719 6,672 -29% 4,353 4,478 4,364 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 8,831 9,271 -5% 4,535 3,590 4,047 +12% Cash flow from operating activities 8,125 8,583 -5%

Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was $2,667 million in the second quarter 2024, up 5% quarter-to-quarter, driven by higher oil prices that were partially compensated by lower gas realizations and production.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $4,353 million in the second quarter 2024, down 3% quarter-to-quarter. The difference in quarterly variation between adjusted net operating income and CFFO is mainly linked to the tax impact of an overlift position at the end of the quarter in Norway.

4.2 Integrated LNG

4.2.1 Production

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Hydrocarbon production for LNG 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 498 492 438 +14% Integrated LNG (kboe/d) 495 451 +10% 64 63 59 +10% Liquids (kb/d) 64 61 +5% 2,351 2,312 2,067 +14% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,332 2,122 +10% 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 8.8 10.7 11.0 -20% Overall LNG sales 19.5 22.0 -12% 3.6 4.2 3.6 incl. Sales from equity production* 7.8 7.6 +3% 7.6 9.3 10.0 -24% incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases 16.9 19.9 -15% The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.

Hydrocarbon production for LNG in the second quarter 2024 was up 1% quarter-to-quarter, notably linked to the entry into the Dorado gas field (Eagle Ford basin) in the United States early in the second quarter 2024.

LNG sales decreased by 18% quarter-to-quarter, notably due to lower spot purchases, in a context of lower LNG demand in Europe.

4.2.2 Results

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars, except the average price of LNG 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 9.32 9.58 9.84 -5% Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu) *

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 9.46 11.59 -18% 1,152 1,222 1,330 -13% Adjusted net operating income 2,374 3,402 -30% 421 494 432 -3% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 915 1,218 -25% 624 540 382 +63% Organic investments (1) 1,164 779 +49% 198 (12) 205 -3% Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 186 964 -81% 822 528 587 +40% Net investments (1) 1,350 1,743 -23% 1,220 1,348 1,801 -32% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 2,568 3,882 -34% 431 1,710 1,332 -68% Cash flow from operating activities 2,141 4,868 -56% Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates. Does not include LNG trading activities.

Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $1,152 million in the second quarter 2024, down 6% quarter-to-quarter, linked to lower LNG prices and sales. Moreover, gas trading did not fully benefit in markets characterized by lower volatility than during first half of 2023.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,220 million in the second quarter 2024, down 9% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons.

4.3 Integrated Power

4.3.1 Productions, capacities, clients and sales

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Integrated Power 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 9.1 9.6 8.2 +10% Net power production (TWh) * 18.6 16.6 +12% 6.8 6.0 4.2 +61% o/w production from renewables 12.8 8.1 +59% 2.2 3.6 4.0 -44% o/w production from gas flexible capacities 5.8 8.5 -32% 19.6 19.5 13.2 +48% Portfolio of power generation net installed capacity (GW) ** 19.6 13.2 +48% 13.8 13.7 8.9 +54% o/w renewables 13.8 8.9 +54% 5.8 5.8 4.3 +35% o/w gas flexible capacities 5.8 4.3 +35% 87.4 84.1 74.7 +17% Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) **,*** 87.4 74.7 +17% 24.0 23.5 19.0 +26% o/w installed capacity 24.0 19.0 +26% 6.0 6.0 6.0 Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) ** 6.0 6.0 2.8 2.8 2.8 Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) ** 2.8 2.8 11.1 14.9 11.5 -4% Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh) 26.0 27.0 -4% 18.9 35.7 19.2 -1% Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh) 54.6 56.4 -3% Solar, wind, hydroelectric and gas flexible capacities. ** End of period data. *** Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity.

Net power production was 9.1 TWh in the second quarter 2024, down 5% quarter-to-quarter and linked to lower production from flexible gas assets due to lower demand in Europe, partially compensated by production from renewable sources, which was up 13%.

Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 24.0 GW at the end of the second quarter 2024, up 0.5 GW quarter-to-quarter and including 0.2 GW installed in the United States and 0.2 GW in India.

4.3.2 Results

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 502 611 450 +12% Adjusted net operating income 1,113 820 +36% 35 (39) 23 +52% including adjusted income from equity affiliates (4) 79 ns 596 943 753 -21% Organic investments (1) 1,539 1,330 +16% (88) 735 (42) ns Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 647 477 +36% 508 1,678 711 -29% Net investments (1) 2,186 1,807 +21% 623 692 491 +27% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 1,315 931 +41% 1,647 (249) 2,284 -28% Cash flow from operating activities 1,398 999 +40%

Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $502 million in the second quarter 2024, up 12% year-on-year, reflecting activity growth. The decrease in adjusted net operating income quarter-to-quarter reflects in particular the seasonality of electricity demand in Europe.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $623 million, up 27% year-on-year and down 10% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons.

Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $1,113 million in the first half 2024, up 36% year-on-year reflecting activity growth.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,315 million, up 41% year-on-year, for the same reason.

4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

4.4.1 Results

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 1,018 1,217 1,453 -30% Adjusted net operating income 2,235 3,351 -33% 568 520 686 -17% Organic investments (1) 1,088 976 +11% 56 (1,258) (19) ns Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (1,202) (248) ns 624 (738) 667 -6% Net investments (1) (114) 728 ns 1,776 1,770 2,085 -15% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 3,546 4,274 -17% 3,191 (2,237) 2,588 +23% Cash flow from operating activities 954 1,064 -10%

4.5 Refining Chemicals

4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Refinery throughput and utilization rate* 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 1,511 1,424 1,472 +3% Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,468 1,437 +2% 430 382 364 +18% France 406 360 +13% 636 618 601 +6% Rest of Europe 627 598 +5% 446 424 507 -12% Rest of world 435 479 -9% 84% 79% 82% Utilization rate based on crude only** 82% 80% Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment. ** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 1,248 1,287 1,157 +8% Monomers* (kt) 2,535 2,452 +3% 1,109 1,076 963 +15% Polymers (kt) 2,185 2,074 +5% 79% 73% 67% Steam cracker utilization rate** 76% 71% Olefins. ** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year, excluding Lavera (divested) from 2nd quarter 2024.

Refining throughput was up 6% quarter-to-quarter in the second quarter, mainly due to lower planned maintenance. Utilization rate was 84.5% in the second quarter 2024.

4.5.2 Results

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars, except ERM 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 44.9 71.7 40.1 +12% European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) ($/t) * 58.3 65.5 -11% 639 962 1,004 -36% Adjusted net operating income 1,601 2,622 -39% 382 419 454 -16% Organic investments (1) 801 652 +23% (95) (20) (15) ns Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (115) (10) ns 287 399 439 -35% Net investments (1) 686 642 +7% 1,117 1,291 1,329 -16% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 2,408 3,062 -21% 1,541 (2,129) 1,923 -20% Cash flow from operating activities (588) 1,072 ns This market indicator for European refining, calculated based on public market prices ($/t), uses a basket of crudes, petroleum product yields and variable costs representative of the European refining system of TotalEnergies. Does not include oil trading activities.

Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was $639 million in the second quarter 2024, down 34% quarter-to-quarter, due to lower refining margins mainly in Europe (ERM was down 37% quarter-to-quarter) and the Middle East that were partially compensated by the increase in the refineries' utilization rate.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,117 million, down 13% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons.

4.6 Marketing Services

4.6.1 Petroleum product sales

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Sales in kb/d* 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 1,363 1,312 1,397 -2% Total Marketing Services sales 1,338 1,379 -3% 773 715 799 -3% Europe 744 778 -4% 591 597 598 -1% Rest of world 594 600 -1% Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.

Sales of petroleum products in the second quarter 2024 were down year-on-year by 2%, mainly due to lower diesel demand in Europe that was partially compensated by higher activity in the aviation business.

4.6.2 Results

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 379 255 449 -16% Adjusted net operating income 634 729 -13% 186 101 232 -20% Organic investments (1) 287 324 -11% 151 (1,238) (4) ns Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (1,087) (238) ns 337 (1,137) 228 +48% Net investments (1) (800) 86 ns 659 479 756 -13% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 1,138 1,212 -6% 1,650 (108) 665 x2.5 Cash flow from operating activities 1,542 (8) ns

Marketing Services adjusted net operating income was $379 million for the second quarter 2024, up 49% quarter-to-quarter, benefiting from higher margins due to lower refining margins.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $659 million in the second quarter 2024, up 38% quarter-to-quarter for the same reason.

5. TotalEnergies results

5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from business segments was:

$5,339 million in the second quarter 2024 versus $5,600 million in the first quarter 2024, mainly due to lower refining margins,

$10,939 million in the first half 2024 versus $12,575 million in the first half 2023, linked to lower refining margins, and lower gas and LNG prices.

5.2 Adjusted net income (1) (TotalEnergies share)

TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $4,672 million in the second quarter 2024 versus $5,112 million in the first quarter 2024, mainly due to lower refining margins.

Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value.

Adjustments to net incomewere ($885) million in the second quarter 2024 consisting mainly of ($0.3) billion in inventory effects and ($0.3) billion in effects of changes in fair value.

TotalEnergies' average tax rate was:

40.4% in the second quarter 2024 versus 37.8% in the first quarter 2024, notably due to the increase in the relative weight of Upstream in the Company's results,

39.0% in the first half 2024 versus 39.7% a year ago, notably due to a lower Exploration Production tax rate that is linked to lower European gas prices.

5.3 Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:

$1.98 in the second quarter 2024, based on 2,328 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $2.14 in the first quarter 2024,

$4.14 in the first half 2024, based on 2,333 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $4.61 a year ago,

As of June 30, 2024, the number of diluted shares was 2,328 million.

TotalEnergies repurchased:

28.1 million shares in the second quarter 2024 for $2 billion,

58.7 million shares in the first half 2024 for $4 billion.

5.4 Acquisitions asset sales

Acquisitions were:

$544 million in the second quarter 2024, primarily related to the acquisitions of a 20% interest in the Dorado gas field in the United States and of the German renewable energy aggregator Quadra Energy,

$1,618 million in the first half 2024, related to the above elements as well as the acquisition of 1.5 GW of flexible gas capacity in Texas, battery storage developer Kyon in Germany, and Talos Low Carbon Solutions, in the carbon storage industry in the United States.

Divestments were

$324 million in the second quarter 2024, primarily related to the farmdown of the Seagreen offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom and the sale of petrochemical assets in Lavera, France,

$1,898 million in the first half 2024, related to the above elements as well as the closing of the retail network transaction with Alimentation Couche-Tard in Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands, and the sale of a 15% interest in Absheron, in Azerbaijan.

5.5 Net cash flow (1)

TotalEnergies' net cash flowwas:

$3,147 million in the second quarter 2024 compared to $4,596 million in the first quarter 2024, reflecting the $391 million decrease in CFFO and the $1,058 million increase in net investments to $4,630 million in the second quarter 2024,

$7,743 million in the first half 2024 compared to $7,095 million a year ago, reflecting the $2,161 million decrease in CFFO and the $2,809 million decrease in net investments to $8,202 million in the first half 2024,

2024 second quarter cash flow from operating activities was $9,007 million versus CFFO of $7,777 million, and was impacted by a decrease in working capital of $1.2 billion, mainly due to:

$0.5 billion stock effect at the end of the quarter,

($1.7) billion decrease in working capital, of which ($0.6) billion linked to the seasonality of the gas and power retail business.

5.6 Profitability

Return on equity was 18.7% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

In millions of dollars July 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Adjusted net income (1) 21,769 22,047 29,351 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 116,286 115,835 116,329 Return on equity (ROE) 18.7% 19.0% 25.2%

Return on average capital employed (1) was 16.6% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

In millions of dollars July 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Adjusted net operating income (1) 23,030 23,278 30,776 Average capital employed (1) 138,776 140,662 137,204 ROACE (1) 16.6% 16.5% 22.4%

6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts

Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to:

€4,555 million in the second quarter 2024, compared to €4,851 million in the second quarter 2023,

€7,965 million in the first half 2024, compared to €7,040 million in the first half 2023,

7. Annual 2024 Sensitivities (16)

Change Estimated impact on adjusted net operating income Estimated impact on cash flow from operations Dollar +/- 0.1 per € -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price (17) +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.3 B$ +/- 2.8 B$ European gas price NBP TTF +/- 2 $/Mbtu +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.4 B$ European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.5 B$

8. Outlook

Brent prices remain above $80/b at the start of the third quarter, with the OPEC+ countries having declared in early June 2024 the intention to continue their policy to sustain a stable oil market.

Global refining margins, which have sharply decreased since the end of the first quarter 2024, remain impacted by low diesel demand in Europe, as well as by the market normalization following the disruption in Russian supply.

Given the lower seasonal demand in Europe, European gas prices are expected to be between $8 and $10/Mbtu in the third quarter 2024. However, in a context of supply tensions, Asian LNG prices are above $12/Mbtu, supported by higher demand, notably in China and India. Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be around $10/Mbtu in the third quarter 2024.

Third quarter 2024 hydrocarbon production is expected to be between 2.4 and 2.45 Mboe/d. Start-up of Anchor, in the US Gulf of Mexico, is expected in the third quarter.

The third quarter 2024 refining utilization rate is anticipated to be above 85%, benefiting from the restart of the Donges refinery in France.

The Company confirms net investments guidance of $17-$18 billion in 2024, of which $5 billion are dedicated to Integrated Power.

To listen to the conference call with Chairman CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 2:30pm (Paris time), please log on to totalenergies.com or dial +33 (0) 1 70 91 87 04, +44 (0) 12 1281 8004 or +1 718 705 8796. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.

9. Operating information by segment

9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 561 570 537 +5% Europe 566 559 +1% 449 463 481 -7% Africa 456 488 -6% 825 815 767 +7% Middle East and North Africa 820 743 +10% 358 352 443 -19% Americas 355 442 -20% 248 261 243 +2% Asia-Pacific 254 266 -4% 2,441 2,461 2,471 -1% Total production 2,451 2,498 -2% 359 346 338 +6% includes equity affiliates 352 341 +3% 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Liquids production by region (kb/d) 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 225 224 227 -1% Europe 225 231 -3% 325 331 359 -9% Africa 328 365 -10% 660 652 615 +7% Middle East and North Africa 656 596 +10% 167 171 268 -38% Americas 168 266 -37% 100 104 102 -1% Asia-Pacific 103 109 -6% 1,477 1,482 1,571 -6% Total production 1,480 1,567 -6% 150 154 153 -2% includes equity affiliates 152 152 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 1,814 1,869 1,671 +9% Europe 1,841 1,774 +4% 620 648 610 +2% Africa 634 612 +4% 904 896 834 +8% Middle East and North Africa 900 803 +12% 1,061 1,003 976 +9% Americas 1,032 985 +5% 781 833 754 +4% Asia-Pacific 808 843 -4% 5,180 5,249 4,845 +7% Total production 5,215 5,017 +4% 1,127 1,043 1,004 +12% includes equity affiliates 1,085 1,029 +5%

9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 1,840 1,774 1,709 +8% Europe 1,807 1,655 +9% 558 591 599 -7% Africa 575 633 -9% 989 1,033 918 +8% Americas 1,011 883 +14% 639 711 665 -4% Rest of world 675 644 +5% 4,026 4,109 3,892 +3% Total consolidated sales 4,068 3,815 +7% 397 401 424 -7% Includes bulk sales 399 405 -2% 2,266 2,397 2,070 +9% Includes trading 2,331 2,031 +15% 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 Petrochemicals production* (kt) 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 900 990 1,026 -12% Europe 1,890 2,073 -9% 756 645 619 +22% Americas 1,401 1,226 +14% 702 727 475 +48% Middle East and Asia 1,430 1,228 +16% Olefins, polymers.

9.3 Integrated Power

9.3.1 Net power production

2Q24 1Q24 Net power production (TWh) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Gas Others Total France 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.8 0.1 0.2 1.8 0.0 2.2 Rest of Europe 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.1 1.4 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.1 2.0 Africa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.5 North America 0.9 0.6 1.2 2.8 0.5 0.5 0.7 1.8 South America 0.1 0.8 0.9 0.2 0.7 0.8 India 1.9 0.4 2.2 1.6 0.2 1.8 Pacific Asia 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 Total 3.9 2.3 0.5 2.2 0.1 9.1 2.9 2.3 0.7 3.6 0.1 9.6

9.3.2 Installed power generation net capacity

2Q24 1Q24 Installed power generation net capacity (GW) (18) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Gas Others Total France 0.6 0.4 2.6 0.1 3.7 0.6 0.4 2.6 0.1 3.7 Rest of Europe 0.3 0.9 0.3 1.4 0.1 2.9 0.3 0.9 0.6 1.4 0.1 3.2 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Middle East 0.4 0.3 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.7 North America 2.3 0.8 1.5 0.4 5.0 2.2 0.8 1.5 0.3 4.9 South America 0.4 0.9 1.2 0.4 0.9 1.2 India 4.2 0.5 4.7 4.0 0.5 4.5 Pacific Asia 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.2 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.1 Total 9.3 3.5 0.4 5.8 0.7 19.6 9.0 3.5 0.7 5.8 0.6 19.5

9.3.3 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

2Q24 1Q24 Installed power generation gross capacity from renewables (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 1.1 0.7 0.2 2.0 0.9 0.7 0.1 1.7 Rest of Europe 0.3 1.1 1.1 0.2 2.7 0.3 1.1 1.1 0.2 2.7 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 Middle East 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 North America 5.2 2.2 0.7 8.1 5.2 2.2 0.6 8.0 South America 0.4 1.3 1.6 0.4 1.2 1.6 India 5.9 0.5 6.5 5.8 0.5 6.3 Asia-Pacific 1.5 0.3 1.8 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.8 Total 15.7 5.8 1.4 1.1 24.0 15.4 5.7 1.4 1.0 23.5 2Q24 1Q24 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in construction (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 Rest of Europe 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.5 Africa 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 Middle East 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 North America 1.7 0.0 0.3 2.0 1.6 0.0 0.2 1.8 South America 0.0 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 India 0.5 0.1 0.5 0.6 0.1 0.6 Asia-Pacific 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.4 0.4 Total 3.2 0.9 0.4 0.4 5.0 3.1 0.8 0.4 0.4 4.8 2Q24 1Q24 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in development (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 1.4 0.4 0.1 1.9 1.2 0.4 0.0 1.6 Rest of Europe 4.4 0.8 8.9 2.2 16.4 4.4 0.5 7.4 1.8 14.2 Africa 0.7 0.3 1.0 1.4 0.3 0.0 1.7 Middle East 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.7 North America 9.7 2.9 4.1 4.4 21.1 10.3 3.1 4.1 4.8 22.3 South America 2.1 1.2 0.2 3.4 1.5 1.2 0.1 2.8 India 4.5 0.2 4.7 4.5 0.2 4.7 Asia-Pacific 3.4 1.1 2.6 1.1 8.2 3.2 0.1 2.6 1.0 6.9 Total 28.0 6.8 15.6 8.0 58.5 28.2 5.8 14.1 7.7 55.9

10. Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)

10.1 Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 3,787 5,721 4,088 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 9,508 9,645 (274) 805 (377) Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share) 531 (536) (110) 1,507 Gain (loss) on asset sales 1,397 203 (11) (5) Restructuring charges (11) (5) (644) (469) Impairments (644) (529) (153) (58) 97 Other (211) (205) (320) 124 (380) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost (196) (771) (291) (320) (111) Effect of changes in fair value (611) (545) (885) 609 (868) Total adjustments affecting net income (276) (1,852) 4,672 5,112 4,956 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 9,784 11,497

10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements

10.2.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 3,787 5,721 4,088 -7% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 9,508 9,645 -1% 885 (609) 868 +2% Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share) 276 1,852 -85% 4,672 5,112 4,956 -6% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 9,784 11,497 -15% Adjusted items 67 100 61 +10% Add: non-controlling interests 167 135 +24% 2,977 2,991 2,715 +10% Add: income taxes 5,968 6,805 -12% 2,962 2,942 2,959 Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests 5,904 5,985 -1% 87 92 92 -5% Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets 179 191 -6% 725 708 724 Add: financial interest on debt 1,433 1,434 (417) (452) (402) ns Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (869) (775) ns 11,073 11,493 11,105 Adjusted EBITDA 22,566 25,272 -11%

10.2.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 Adjusted items 49,183 51,883 51,458 -4% Revenues from sales 101,066 109,767 -8% (31,314) (33,525) (33,379) ns Purchases, net of inventory variation (64,839) (70,858) ns (7,664) (7,580) (7,754) ns Other operating expenses (15,244) (15,506) ns (97) (88) (62) ns Exploration costs (185) (156) ns 146 240 116 +26% Other income 386 193 +100% (37) (125) (164) ns Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets (162) (202) ns 433 282 401 +8% Other financial income 715 649 +10% (213) (215) (173) ns Other financial expense (428) (356) ns 636 621 662 -4% Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,257 1,741 -28% 11,073 11,493 11,105 Adjusted EBITDA 22,566 25,272 -11% Adjusted items (2,962) (2,942) (2,959) ns Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (5,904) (5,985) ns (87) (92) (92) ns Less: amortization of intangible assets (179) (191) ns (725) (708) (724) ns Less: financial interest on debt (1,433) (1,434) ns 417 452 402 +4% Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 869 775 +12% (2,977) (2,991) (2,715) ns Less: income taxes (5,968) (6,805) ns (67) (100) (61) ns Less: non-controlling interests (167) (135) ns (885) 609 (868) ns Add: adjustment (TotalEnergies share) (276) (1,852) ns 3,787 5,721 4,088 -7% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 9,508 9,645 -1%

10.3 Investments Divestments (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 4,558 3,467 4,473 +2% Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 8,025 10,835 -26% ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ) ns (29) 3 18 ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c ) (26) 12 ns 35 -100% Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * 38 -100% 97 103 64 +52% Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e ) 200 124 +61% 4 (1) 1 x4 Expenditures related to carbon credits f ) 3 2 +50% 4,630 3,572 4,591 +1% Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 8,202 11,011 -26% 220 (500) 320 -31% of which acquisitions net of assets sales g-i ) (280) 3,307 ns 544 1,074 482 +13% Acquisitions g ) 1,618 3,738 -57% 324 1,574 162 +99% Asset sales i ) 1,898 431 x4.4 (35) -100% Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) (38) -100% 4,410 4,072 4,271 +3% of which organic investments h ) 8,482 7,704 +10% 101 145 328 -69% Capitalized exploration 247 533 -54% 589 538 366 +61% Increase in non-current loans 1,127 740 +52% (178) (146) (84) ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (324) (313) ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).

10.4 Cash flow (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO), to DACF and to Net cash flow

2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24

vs

2Q23 In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 1H24

vs

1H23 9,007 2,169 9,900 -9% Cash flow from operating activities a ) 11,176 15,033 -26% 1,669 (6,121) 1,720 -3% (Increase) decrease in working capital b * (4,452) (2,269) ns (468) 125 (252) ns Inventory effect c ) (343) (754) ns 35 -100% Capital gain from renewable project sales d ) 38 -100% (29) 3 18 ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e ) (26) 12 ns 7,777 8,168 8,485 -8% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 15,945 18,106 -12% (118) (143) (112) ns Financial charges (262) (265) ns 7,895 8,311 8,596 -8% Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) 16,207 18,371 -12% 4,410 4,072 4,271 +3% Organic investments g ) 8,482 7,704 +10% 3,367 4,096 4,213 -20% Free cash flow after organic investments f g ) 7,463 10,402 -28% 4,630 3,572 4,591 +1% Net investments h ) 8,202 11,011 -26% 3,147 4,596 3,894 -19% Net cash flow f h ) 7,743 7,095 +9% Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power segments' contracts.

10.5 Gearing ratio

In millions of dollars 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 Current borrowings * 9,358 16,068 13,980 Other current financial liabilities 461 481 443 Current financial assets , ** (6,425) (5,969) (6,397) Net financial assets classified as held for sale * (61) (11) (41) Non-current financial debt * 34,726 30,452 33,387 Non-current financial assets * (1,166) (1,165) (1,264) Cash and cash equivalents (23,211) (25,640) (25,572) Net debt a ) 13,682 14,216 14,536 Shareholders' equity (TotalEnergies share) 117,379 118,409 113,682 Non-controlling interests 2,648 2,734 2,770 Shareholders' equity (b) 120,027 121,143 116,452 Gearing a ( a+b ) 10.2% 10.5% 11.1% Leases (c) 8,012 8,013 8,090 Gearing including leases a+c / a+b+c ) 15.3% 15.5% 16.3% Excludes leases receivables and leases debts. ** Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.

10.6 Return on average capital employed

Twelve months ended June 30, 2024 In millions of dollars Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Company Adjusted net operating income 11,157 5,172 2,146 3,633 1,363 23,030 Capital employed at 06/30/2023 68,530 34,598 17,804 9,698 8,796 137,372 Capital employed at 06/30/2024 65,809 38,708 21,861 8,728 6,954 140,180 ROACE 16.6% 14.1% 10.8% 39.4% 17.3% 16.6%

10.7 Payout

In millions of dollars 1H24 1H23 2023 Dividend paid (parent company shareholders) 3,756 3,686 7,517 Repayment of treasury shares 4,013 4,105 9,167 Payout ratio 45% 42% 46%

GLOSSARY

Acquisitions net of assets sales is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Acquisitions net of assets sales refer to acquisitions minus assets sales (including other operations with non-controlling interests). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates the allocation of cash flow used for growing the Company's asset base via external growth opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. It refers to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure and compare the Company's profitability with utility companies (energy sector).

Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjusted Net Income (TotalEnergies share) refers to Net Income (TotalEnergies share) less adjustment items to Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and to understand its operating trends by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items.

Adjusted net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. Adjusted Net Operating Income refers to Net Income before net cost of net debt, i.e., cost of net debt net of its tax effects, less adjustment items. Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. Adjusted Net Operating Income can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and understanding its operating trends, by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items and is used to evaluate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) as explained below.

Capital Employed is a non-GAAP financial measure. They are calculated at replacement cost and refer to capital employed (balance sheet) less inventory valuations effect. Capital employed (balance sheet) refers to the sum of the following items: (i) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net, (ii) Investments loans in equity affiliates, (iii) Other non-current assets, (iv) Working capital which is the sum of: Inventories, net, Accounts receivable, net, other current assets, Accounts payable, Other creditors and accrued liabilities(v) Provisions and other non-current liabilities and (vi) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Capital Employed can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to provide insight on the amount of capital investment used by the Company or its business segments to operate. Capital Employed is used to calculate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE).

Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts, including capital gain from renewable projects sales and including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates.

This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to help understand changes in cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies in a manner that, when viewed in combination with the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business and performance. This performance indicator is used by the Company as a base for its cash flow allocation and notably to guide on the share of its cash flow to be allocated to the distribution to shareholders.

Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. DACF is defined as Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) without financial charges. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it corresponds to the funds theoretically available to the Company for investments, debt repayment and distribution to shareholders, and therefore facilitates comparison of the Company's results of operations with those of other registrants, independent of their capital structure and working capital requirements.

Free cash flow after Organic Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow after Organic Investments, refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Organic Investments. Organic Investments refer to Net Investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other transactions with non-controlling interests. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates operating cash flow generated by the business post allocation of cash for Organic Investments.

Gearing is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is the ratio of total financial liabilities to total equity. Gearing is a Net-debt-to-capital ratio, which is calculated as the ratio of Net debt excluding leases to (Equity Net debt excluding leases). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to assess the strength of the Company's balance sheet.

Net cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Net cash flow refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Net Investments. Net cash flow can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow generated by the operations of the Company post allocation of cash for Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales (acquisitions assets sales other operations with non-controlling interests). This performance indicator corresponds to the cash flow available to repay debt and allocate cash to shareholder distribution or share buybacks.

Net investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Investments refer to Cash flow used in investing activities including other transactions with non-controlling interests, including change in debt from renewable projects financing, including expenditures related to carbon credits, including capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts and excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to illustrate the cash directed to growth opportunities, both internal and external, thereby showing, when combined with the Company's cash flow statement prepared under IFRS, how cash is generated and allocated for uses within the organization. Net Investments are the sum of Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales each of which is described in the Glossary.

Organic investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Organic investments refers to Net Investments, excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. Organic Investments can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow used by the Company to grow its asset base, excluding sources of external growth.

Payout is a non-GAAP financial measure. Payout is defined as the ratio of the dividends and share buybacks to the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders as it provides the portion of the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital distributed to the shareholder.

Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) is a non-GAAP financial measure. ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted Net Operating Income to average Capital Employed at replacement cost between the beginning and the end of the period. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure the profitability of the Company's average Capital Employed in its business operations and is used by the Company to benchmark its performance internally and externally with its peers.

1.4 Refining Chemicals