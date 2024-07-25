With close to $10 billion adjusted net income in the first half, TotalEnergies advances its balanced transition strategy, with the support from its employees and shareholders
2Q24
Change
1H24
Change
|Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$)
3.8
-34%
9.5
-1%
Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1)
|- in billions of dollars (B$)
4.7
-9%
9.8
-15%
|- in dollars per share
1.98
-8%
4.14
-10%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$)
11.1
-4%
22.6
-11%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO)(1) (B$)
7.8
-5%
15.9
-12%
|Cash flow from operating activities (B$)
9.0
x4.2
11.2
-26%
The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on July 24, 2024, to approve the second quarter 2024 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:
"TotalEnergies generated robust financial results in the second quarter, with adjusted net income of $4.7 billion and cash flow of $7.8 billion resulting in first half adjusted net income and cash flow of close to $10 billion and $16 billion, respectively.
During the first half of 2024, TotalEnergies has completed important steps in advancing the balanced transition strategy presented to shareholders at our Investor Day in September 2023:
- within the Oil Gas pillar, TotalEnergies took final investment decision on several Upstream projects that are the stepping stones to achieve its objectives of growing upstream production by 2-3%/year and growing underlying cash flow: Kaminho in Angola, Sépia 2 and Atapu 2 in Brazil, Marsa LNG in Oman and the Ubeta gas project in Nigeria that supplies Nigeria LNG;
- within the Integrated Power pillar, TotalEnergies has fortified its Integrated Power portfolio with the acquisition of several flexible assets that allow the Company to extract maximum value out of its renewable assets in three key markets: CCGTs in Texas and the UK, and a renewables aggregator and battery developer in Germany.
During the second quarter, upstream production was 2.44 Mboe/d, benefiting from high availability of production facilities. Exploration Production posted $2.7 billion of adjusted net operating income and $4.4 billion of cash flow, in line with the evolution of the oil and gas price environment. The Company further highgraded its portfolio, notably through acquisitions in Malaysia and deep offshore Congo, and divestments of mature assets in Nigeria, Congo, the UK and in Brunei.
Integrated LNG posted adjusted net operating income and cash flow of $1.2 billion this quarter, reflecting the average LNG price. TotalEnergies actively continues to increase medium-term oil exposure within its LNG portfolio by signing two new mid-term Brent-indexed LNG sales contracts in Asia for 1.3 Mt/y.
Integrated Power reported adjusted net operating income of $0.5 billion and cash flow of $0.6 billion with a return on capital employed above 10%. First half 2024 cash flow is $1.3 billion, in line with the annual guidance of more than $2.5 billion.
Downstream posted adjusted net operating income of $1.0 billion and cash flow of $1.8 billion, wherein the less favorable refining margin environment was partially compensated by higher refinery utilization and sequential results from marketing activities benefitting from cheaper supply.
During the quarter, TotalEnergies successfully issued conventional senior bonds on the US market totalling $4.25 billion, with a 27-year average maturity. The Board of Directors decided to retain flexibility on the format of its senior bonds issuances while also prioritizing long maturity.
Comforted by robust results at mid-year, in line with 2024 objectives, the Board of Directors decided to maintain the second interim dividend at 0.79 €/share for fiscal year 2024, an increase close to 7% compared to 2023, and authorized the Company to buy back shares for up to $2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.
The Board also highlighted the recent success of the Capital increase reserved for employees, which brings TotalEnergies' employee ownership to more than 8% of the Company's share capital, and the strong shareholder support for all the resolutions submitted to vote at the Annual General Meeting."
1. Highlights (2)
Social and environmental responsibility
- Ambition of giving access to clean cooking to 100 million people in Africa and India by 2030, announced at the Clean Cooking Summit organized by the IEA in Paris,
- Partnership with SLB on digital innovation and solarization, for a more sustainable energy
Upstream
- Production start-up of Eldfisk North and Kristin South in Norway
- Launch of Kaminho, a 70,000 b/d oil project in the Kwanza basin, in Angola
- Launch of Sépia 2 and Atapu 2, two 225,000 b/d oil projects in Brazil
- Agreement on field development areas and securing of the FPSO hull in Block 58 in Suriname, key milestones toward a Final Investment Decision that is expected in the second half of 2024
- Agreements with OMV and Sapura Upstream Assets to acquire 100% of SapuraOMV, an independent gas producer and operator, in Malaysia
- Agreement with Trident Energy for the acquisition of an additional 10% interest in the Moho field and disposal of Nkossa in Congo
- Agreement with Chappal Energies for the divestment from the 10% interest in the SPDC JV in Nigeria, while retaining gas economical interest to ensure NLNG gas supply
- Agreement with Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad for the divestment of the subsidiary in Brunei
- Agreement with The Prax Group for the divestment from the West of Shetland gas assets in the United Kingdom
- Acquisition of an interest in an offshore exploration block, in Sao Tome and Principe
Downstream
- Acquisition of Tecoil, a lubricant used oil regeneration specialist based in Finland
Integrated LNG
- Launch of the 1 Mt/y Marsa LNG project, a fully electrified and very low-emission (3 kg CO2/boe) LNG plant in Oman, supplied by a 300 MW solar farm
- Entry in Ruwais LNG, a low-emission LNG project in the United Arab Emirates
- Launch of the Ubeta onshore gas development to supply Nigeria LNG
- Acquisition of interests in the Dorado leases in the Eagle Ford shale gas play in Texas
- Signature of two LNG contracts to Asia: 0.8 Mt/y over 10 years to IOCL in India and 0.5 Mt/y over 5 years to Korea South East Power in South Korea
Integrated Power
- Acquisition of a 1.3 GW gross capacity CCGT in the United Kingdom
- Award of a maritime lease to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Germany
- Launch of a 100 MW battery storage project developed by Kyon Energy in Germany
- Launch of a joint-venture with SSE to grow electric mobility in the UK and Ireland
Decarbonization and low-carbon molecules
- Agreement with Air Products for delivery of 70 kt/y of green hydrogen over 15 years, in the large-scale tender launched by the Company to decarbonize its European refineries
- Acquisition of 50% of a 795 MW offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, to produce green hydrogen to decarbonize TotalEnergies' European refineries
2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements (1)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
1H24
1H23
1H24
11,073
11,493
11,105
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
22,566
25,272
-11%
5,339
5,600
5,582
-4%
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
10,939
12,575
-13%
2,667
2,550
2,349
+14%
|Exploration Production
5,217
5,002
+4%
1,152
1,222
1,330
-13%
|Integrated LNG
2,374
3,402
-30%
502
611
450
+12%
|Integrated Power
1,113
820
+36%
639
962
1,004
-36%
|Refining Chemicals
1,601
2,622
-39%
379
255
449
-16%
|Marketing Services
634
729
-13%
636
621
662
-4%
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
1,257
1,741
-28%
40.4%
37.8%
37.3%
|Effective tax rate (3)
39.0%
39.7%
4,672
5,112
4,956
-6%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) (1)
9,784
11,497
-15%
1.98
2.14
1.99
-1%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (4)
4.14
4.61
-10%
1.85
1.97
1.84
+1%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros) (5)
3.82
4.27
-11%
2,328
2,352
2,448
-5%
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
2,333
2,460
-5%
3,787
5,721
4,088
-7%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
9,508
9,645
-1%
4,410
4,072
4,271
+3%
|Organic investments (1)
8,482
7,704
+10%
220
(500)
320
-31%
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
(280)
3,307
ns
4,630
3,572
4,591
+1%
|Net investments (1)
8,202
11,011
-26%
7,777
8,168
8,485
-8%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
15,945
18,106
-12%
7,895
8,311
8,596
-8%
|Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) (1)
16,207
18,371
-12%
9,007
2,169
9,900
-9%
|Cash flow from operating activities
11,176
15,033
-26%
|Gearing (1) of 10.2% at June 30, 2024 vs. 10.5% at March 31, 2024 and 11.1% at June 30, 2023
3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production
3.1 Environment liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1H24
1H23
1H24
85.0
83.2
78.1
+9%
|Brent ($/b)
84.1
79.7
+6%
2.3
2.1
2.3
|Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
2.2
2.5
-13%
9.7
8.7
10.5
-8%
|NBP ($/Mbtu)
9.2
13.3
-31%
11.2
9.3
10.9
+3%
|JKM ($/Mbtu)
10.3
13.7
-25%
81.0
78.9
72.0
+13%
|Average price of liquids (6),(7) ($/b)
Consolidated subsidiaries
79.9
72.7
+10%
5.05
5.11
5.98
-16%
|Average price of gas (6),(8) ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries
5.08
7.48
-32%
9.32
9.58
9.84
-5%
|Average price of LNG (6),(9) ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
9.46
11.59
-18%
44.9
71.7
40.1
+12%
|European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) (6),(10) ($/t)
58.3
65.5
-11%
3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions (11)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Scope 1+2 emissions (MtCO2e)
1H24
1H23
1H24
7.7
8.2
9.1
-15%
|Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (12)
15.9
18.2
-13%
7.0
7.1
8.0
-13%
|of which Oil Gas
14.1
15.6
-10%
0.7
1.1
1.1
-36%
|of which CCGT
1.8
2.6
-31%
10.8
11.6
12.5
-14%
|Scope 1+2 equity share
22.5
25.3
-11%
Estimated quarterly emissions.
Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down 6% quarter-to-quarter, thanks to the continuous decline in flaring emissions on Exploration Production facilities and to the lower gas-fired power plants utilization rate in Europe in a context of lower demand.
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Methane emissions (ktCH4)
1H24
1H23
1H24
7
8
8
-13%
|Methane emissions from operated facilities
15
18
-17%
8
9
10
-20%
|Methane emissions equity share
17
21
-19%
Estimated quarterly emissions.
|Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e)
1H24
2023
|Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (13)
est. 170
355
3.3 Production (14)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Hydrocarbon production
1H24
1H23
1H24
2,441
2,461
2,471
-1%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,451
2,498
-2%
1,318
1,322
1,416
-7%
|Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
1,320
1,407
-6%
1,123
1,139
1,055
+6%
|Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
1,131
1,091
+4%
2,441
2,461
2,471
-1%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,451
2,498
-2%
1,477
1,482
1,571
-6%
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,480
1,567
-6%
5,180
5,249
4,845
+7%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
5,215
5,017
+4%
Hydrocarbon production was 2,441 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter 2024, down 1% quarter-to-quarter, due to higher planned maintenance, notably in the North Sea.
Hydrocarbon production in the second quarter 2024 was up 3% year-on-year (excluding Canada) and was comprised of:
- +2% due to projects start-ups and ramp-ups, including Mero 2 in Brazil, Block 10 in Oman, Tommeliten Alpha and Eldfisk North in Norway, Akpo West in Nigeria and Absheron in Azerbaijan,
- +1% portfolio effect related to entry in the producing fields of Ratawi in Iraq and Dorado in the United States, partially offset by the divestment from Dunga in Kazakhstan,
- +3% due to the higher availability of production facilities,
- -3% due to the natural field decline.
When taking into account the Canadian oil sands assets disposals, production was down 1% year-on-year.
4. Analysis of business segments
4.1 Exploration Production
4.1.1 Production
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Hydrocarbon production
1H24
1H23
1H24
1,943
1,969
2,033
-4%
|EP (kboe/d)
1,956
2,047
-4%
1,413
1,419
1,512
-7%
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,416
1,506
-6%
2,829
2,937
2,778
+2%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,883
2,895
4.1.2 Results
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
1H24
1H23
1H24
2,667
2,550
2,349
+14%
|Adjusted net operating income
5,217
5,002
+4%
207
145
149
+39%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
352
284
+24%
46.9%
48.5%
49.7%
|Effective tax rate (15)
47.7%
53.9%
2,585
2,041
2,424
+7%
|Organic investments (1)
4,626
4,558
+1%
57
36
176
-68%
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
93
2,114
-96%
2,642
2,077
2,600
+2%
|Net investments (1)
4,719
6,672
-29%
4,353
4,478
4,364
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
8,831
9,271
-5%
4,535
3,590
4,047
+12%
|Cash flow from operating activities
8,125
8,583
-5%
Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was $2,667 million in the second quarter 2024, up 5% quarter-to-quarter, driven by higher oil prices that were partially compensated by lower gas realizations and production.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $4,353 million in the second quarter 2024, down 3% quarter-to-quarter. The difference in quarterly variation between adjusted net operating income and CFFO is mainly linked to the tax impact of an overlift position at the end of the quarter in Norway.
4.2 Integrated LNG
4.2.1 Production
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Hydrocarbon production for LNG
1H24
1H23
1H24
498
492
438
+14%
|Integrated LNG (kboe/d)
495
451
+10%
64
63
59
+10%
|Liquids (kb/d)
64
61
+5%
2,351
2,312
2,067
+14%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,332
2,122
+10%
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
1H24
1H23
1H24
8.8
10.7
11.0
-20%
|Overall LNG sales
19.5
22.0
-12%
3.6
4.2
3.6
|incl. Sales from equity production*
7.8
7.6
+3%
7.6
9.3
10.0
-24%
|incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases
16.9
19.9
-15%
The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.
Hydrocarbon production for LNG in the second quarter 2024 was up 1% quarter-to-quarter, notably linked to the entry into the Dorado gas field (Eagle Ford basin) in the United States early in the second quarter 2024.
LNG sales decreased by 18% quarter-to-quarter, notably due to lower spot purchases, in a context of lower LNG demand in Europe.
4.2.2 Results
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars, except the average price of LNG
1H24
1H23
1H24
9.32
9.58
9.84
-5%
|Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu) *
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
9.46
11.59
-18%
1,152
1,222
1,330
-13%
|Adjusted net operating income
2,374
3,402
-30%
421
494
432
-3%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
915
1,218
-25%
624
540
382
+63%
|Organic investments (1)
1,164
779
+49%
198
(12)
205
-3%
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
186
964
-81%
822
528
587
+40%
|Net investments (1)
1,350
1,743
-23%
1,220
1,348
1,801
-32%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
2,568
3,882
-34%
431
1,710
1,332
-68%
|Cash flow from operating activities
2,141
4,868
-56%
Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates. Does not include LNG trading activities.
Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $1,152 million in the second quarter 2024, down 6% quarter-to-quarter, linked to lower LNG prices and sales. Moreover, gas trading did not fully benefit in markets characterized by lower volatility than during first half of 2023.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,220 million in the second quarter 2024, down 9% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons.
4.3 Integrated Power
4.3.1 Productions, capacities, clients and sales
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Integrated Power
1H24
1H23
1H24
9.1
9.6
8.2
+10%
|Net power production (TWh) *
18.6
16.6
+12%
6.8
6.0
4.2
+61%
|o/w production from renewables
12.8
8.1
+59%
2.2
3.6
4.0
-44%
|o/w production from gas flexible capacities
5.8
8.5
-32%
19.6
19.5
13.2
+48%
|Portfolio of power generation net installed capacity (GW) **
19.6
13.2
+48%
13.8
13.7
8.9
+54%
|o/w renewables
13.8
8.9
+54%
5.8
5.8
4.3
+35%
|o/w gas flexible capacities
5.8
4.3
+35%
87.4
84.1
74.7
+17%
|Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) **,***
87.4
74.7
+17%
24.0
23.5
19.0
+26%
|o/w installed capacity
24.0
19.0
+26%
6.0
6.0
6.0
|Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) **
6.0
6.0
2.8
2.8
2.8
|Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) **
2.8
2.8
11.1
14.9
11.5
-4%
|Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh)
26.0
27.0
-4%
18.9
35.7
19.2
-1%
|Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh)
54.6
56.4
-3%
Solar, wind, hydroelectric and gas flexible capacities.
** End of period data.
*** Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity.
Net power production was 9.1 TWh in the second quarter 2024, down 5% quarter-to-quarter and linked to lower production from flexible gas assets due to lower demand in Europe, partially compensated by production from renewable sources, which was up 13%.
Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 24.0 GW at the end of the second quarter 2024, up 0.5 GW quarter-to-quarter and including 0.2 GW installed in the United States and 0.2 GW in India.
4.3.2 Results
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
1H24
502
611
450
+12%
|Adjusted net operating income
1,113
820
+36%
35
(39)
23
+52%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
(4)
79
ns
596
943
753
-21%
|Organic investments (1)
1,539
1,330
+16%
(88)
735
(42)
ns
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
647
477
+36%
508
1,678
711
-29%
|Net investments (1)
2,186
1,807
+21%
623
692
491
+27%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
1,315
931
+41%
1,647
(249)
2,284
-28%
|Cash flow from operating activities
1,398
999
+40%
Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $502 million in the second quarter 2024, up 12% year-on-year, reflecting activity growth. The decrease in adjusted net operating income quarter-to-quarter reflects in particular the seasonality of electricity demand in Europe.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $623 million, up 27% year-on-year and down 10% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons.
Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $1,113 million in the first half 2024, up 36% year-on-year reflecting activity growth.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,315 million, up 41% year-on-year, for the same reason.
4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
4.4.1 Results
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
1H24
1,018
1,217
1,453
-30%
|Adjusted net operating income
2,235
3,351
-33%
568
520
686
-17%
|Organic investments (1)
1,088
976
+11%
56
(1,258)
(19)
ns
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
(1,202)
(248)
ns
624
(738)
667
-6%
|Net investments (1)
(114)
728
ns
1,776
1,770
2,085
-15%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
3,546
4,274
-17%
3,191
(2,237)
2,588
+23%
|Cash flow from operating activities
954
1,064
-10%
4.5 Refining Chemicals
4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Refinery throughput and utilization rate*
1H24
1H23
1H24
1,511
1,424
1,472
+3%
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
1,468
1,437
+2%
430
382
364
+18%
|France
406
360
+13%
636
618
601
+6%
|Rest of Europe
627
598
+5%
446
424
507
-12%
|Rest of world
435
479
-9%
84%
79%
82%
|Utilization rate based on crude only**
82%
80%
Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Petrochemicals production and utilization rate
1H24
1H23
1H24
1,248
1,287
1,157
+8%
|Monomers* (kt)
2,535
2,452
+3%
1,109
1,076
963
+15%
|Polymers (kt)
2,185
2,074
+5%
79%
73%
67%
|Steam cracker utilization rate**
76%
71%
Olefins.
** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year, excluding Lavera (divested) from 2nd quarter 2024.
Refining throughput was up 6% quarter-to-quarter in the second quarter, mainly due to lower planned maintenance. Utilization rate was 84.5% in the second quarter 2024.
4.5.2 Results
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars, except ERM
1H24
1H23
1H24
44.9
71.7
40.1
+12%
|European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) ($/t) *
58.3
65.5
-11%
639
962
1,004
-36%
|Adjusted net operating income
1,601
2,622
-39%
382
419
454
-16%
|Organic investments (1)
801
652
+23%
(95)
(20)
(15)
ns
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
(115)
(10)
ns
287
399
439
-35%
|Net investments (1)
686
642
+7%
1,117
1,291
1,329
-16%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
2,408
3,062
-21%
1,541
(2,129)
1,923
-20%
|Cash flow from operating activities
(588)
1,072
ns
This market indicator for European refining, calculated based on public market prices ($/t), uses a basket of crudes, petroleum product yields and variable costs representative of the European refining system of TotalEnergies. Does not include oil trading activities.
Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was $639 million in the second quarter 2024, down 34% quarter-to-quarter, due to lower refining margins mainly in Europe (ERM was down 37% quarter-to-quarter) and the Middle East that were partially compensated by the increase in the refineries' utilization rate.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,117 million, down 13% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons.
4.6 Marketing Services
4.6.1 Petroleum product sales
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Sales in kb/d*
1H24
1H23
1H24
1,363
1,312
1,397
-2%
|Total Marketing Services sales
1,338
1,379
-3%
773
715
799
-3%
|Europe
744
778
-4%
591
597
598
-1%
|Rest of world
594
600
-1%
Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.
Sales of petroleum products in the second quarter 2024 were down year-on-year by 2%, mainly due to lower diesel demand in Europe that was partially compensated by higher activity in the aviation business.
4.6.2 Results
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
1H24
379
255
449
-16%
|Adjusted net operating income
634
729
-13%
186
101
232
-20%
|Organic investments (1)
287
324
-11%
151
(1,238)
(4)
ns
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
(1,087)
(238)
ns
337
(1,137)
228
+48%
|Net investments (1)
(800)
86
ns
659
479
756
-13%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
1,138
1,212
-6%
1,650
(108)
665
x2.5
|Cash flow from operating activities
1,542
(8)
ns
Marketing Services adjusted net operating income was $379 million for the second quarter 2024, up 49% quarter-to-quarter, benefiting from higher margins due to lower refining margins.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $659 million in the second quarter 2024, up 38% quarter-to-quarter for the same reason.
5. TotalEnergies results
5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Adjusted net operating income from business segments was:
- $5,339 million in the second quarter 2024 versus $5,600 million in the first quarter 2024, mainly due to lower refining margins,
- $10,939 million in the first half 2024 versus $12,575 million in the first half 2023, linked to lower refining margins, and lower gas and LNG prices.
5.2 Adjusted net income (1) (TotalEnergies share)
TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $4,672 million in the second quarter 2024 versus $5,112 million in the first quarter 2024, mainly due to lower refining margins.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value.
Adjustments to net incomewere ($885) million in the second quarter 2024 consisting mainly of ($0.3) billion in inventory effects and ($0.3) billion in effects of changes in fair value.
TotalEnergies' average tax rate was:
- 40.4% in the second quarter 2024 versus 37.8% in the first quarter 2024, notably due to the increase in the relative weight of Upstream in the Company's results,
- 39.0% in the first half 2024 versus 39.7% a year ago, notably due to a lower Exploration Production tax rate that is linked to lower European gas prices.
5.3 Adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:
- $1.98 in the second quarter 2024, based on 2,328 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $2.14 in the first quarter 2024,
- $4.14 in the first half 2024, based on 2,333 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $4.61 a year ago,
As of June 30, 2024, the number of diluted shares was 2,328 million.
TotalEnergies repurchased:
- 28.1 million shares in the second quarter 2024 for $2 billion,
- 58.7 million shares in the first half 2024 for $4 billion.
5.4 Acquisitions asset sales
Acquisitions were:
- $544 million in the second quarter 2024, primarily related to the acquisitions of a 20% interest in the Dorado gas field in the United States and of the German renewable energy aggregator Quadra Energy,
- $1,618 million in the first half 2024, related to the above elements as well as the acquisition of 1.5 GW of flexible gas capacity in Texas, battery storage developer Kyon in Germany, and Talos Low Carbon Solutions, in the carbon storage industry in the United States.
Divestments were
- $324 million in the second quarter 2024, primarily related to the farmdown of the Seagreen offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom and the sale of petrochemical assets in Lavera, France,
- $1,898 million in the first half 2024, related to the above elements as well as the closing of the retail network transaction with Alimentation Couche-Tard in Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands, and the sale of a 15% interest in Absheron, in Azerbaijan.
5.5 Net cash flow (1)
TotalEnergies' net cash flowwas:
- $3,147 million in the second quarter 2024 compared to $4,596 million in the first quarter 2024, reflecting the $391 million decrease in CFFO and the $1,058 million increase in net investments to $4,630 million in the second quarter 2024,
- $7,743 million in the first half 2024 compared to $7,095 million a year ago, reflecting the $2,161 million decrease in CFFO and the $2,809 million decrease in net investments to $8,202 million in the first half 2024,
2024 second quarter cash flow from operating activities was $9,007 million versus CFFO of $7,777 million, and was impacted by a decrease in working capital of $1.2 billion, mainly due to:
- $0.5 billion stock effect at the end of the quarter,
- ($1.7) billion decrease in working capital, of which ($0.6) billion linked to the seasonality of the gas and power retail business.
5.6 Profitability
Return on equity was 18.7% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.
|In millions of dollars
|July 1, 2023
|April 1, 2023
|July 1, 2022
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Adjusted net income (1)
21,769
22,047
29,351
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
116,286
115,835
116,329
|Return on equity (ROE)
18.7%
19.0%
25.2%
Return on average capital employed (1) was 16.6% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.
|In millions of dollars
|July 1, 2023
|April 1, 2023
|July 1, 2022
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Adjusted net operating income (1)
23,030
23,278
30,776
|Average capital employed (1)
138,776
140,662
137,204
|ROACE (1)
16.6%
16.5%
22.4%
6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts
Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to:
- €4,555 million in the second quarter 2024, compared to €4,851 million in the second quarter 2023,
- €7,965 million in the first half 2024, compared to €7,040 million in the first half 2023,
7. Annual 2024 Sensitivities (16)
|Change
|Estimated impact on adjusted net operating income
|Estimated impact on cash flow from operations
|Dollar
|+/- 0.1 per €
|-/+ 0.1 B$
|~0 B$
|Average liquids price (17)
|+/- 10 $/b
|+/- 2.3 B$
|+/- 2.8 B$
|European gas price NBP TTF
|+/- 2 $/Mbtu
|+/- 0.4 B$
|+/- 0.4 B$
|European Refining Margin Marker (ERM)
|+/- 10 $/t
|+/- 0.4 B$
|+/- 0.5 B$
8. Outlook
Brent prices remain above $80/b at the start of the third quarter, with the OPEC+ countries having declared in early June 2024 the intention to continue their policy to sustain a stable oil market.
Global refining margins, which have sharply decreased since the end of the first quarter 2024, remain impacted by low diesel demand in Europe, as well as by the market normalization following the disruption in Russian supply.
Given the lower seasonal demand in Europe, European gas prices are expected to be between $8 and $10/Mbtu in the third quarter 2024. However, in a context of supply tensions, Asian LNG prices are above $12/Mbtu, supported by higher demand, notably in China and India. Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be around $10/Mbtu in the third quarter 2024.
Third quarter 2024 hydrocarbon production is expected to be between 2.4 and 2.45 Mboe/d. Start-up of Anchor, in the US Gulf of Mexico, is expected in the third quarter.
The third quarter 2024 refining utilization rate is anticipated to be above 85%, benefiting from the restart of the Donges refinery in France.
The Company confirms net investments guidance of $17-$18 billion in 2024, of which $5 billion are dedicated to Integrated Power.
To listen to the conference call with Chairman CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 2:30pm (Paris time), please log on to totalenergies.com or dial +33 (0) 1 70 91 87 04, +44 (0) 12 1281 8004 or +1 718 705 8796. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.
9. Operating information by segment
9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
1H24
1H23
1H24
561
570
537
+5%
|Europe
566
559
+1%
449
463
481
-7%
|Africa
456
488
-6%
825
815
767
+7%
|Middle East and North Africa
820
743
+10%
358
352
443
-19%
|Americas
355
442
-20%
248
261
243
+2%
|Asia-Pacific
254
266
-4%
2,441
2,461
2,471
-1%
|Total production
2,451
2,498
-2%
359
346
338
+6%
|includes equity affiliates
352
341
+3%
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
1H24
1H23
1H24
225
224
227
-1%
|Europe
225
231
-3%
325
331
359
-9%
|Africa
328
365
-10%
660
652
615
+7%
|Middle East and North Africa
656
596
+10%
167
171
268
-38%
|Americas
168
266
-37%
100
104
102
-1%
|Asia-Pacific
103
109
-6%
1,477
1,482
1,571
-6%
|Total production
1,480
1,567
-6%
150
154
153
-2%
|includes equity affiliates
152
152
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
1H24
1H23
1H24
1,814
1,869
1,671
+9%
|Europe
1,841
1,774
+4%
620
648
610
+2%
|Africa
634
612
+4%
904
896
834
+8%
|Middle East and North Africa
900
803
+12%
1,061
1,003
976
+9%
|Americas
1,032
985
+5%
781
833
754
+4%
|Asia-Pacific
808
843
-4%
5,180
5,249
4,845
+7%
|Total production
5,215
5,017
+4%
1,127
1,043
1,004
+12%
|includes equity affiliates
1,085
1,029
+5%
9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
1H24
1H23
1H24
1,840
1,774
1,709
+8%
|Europe
1,807
1,655
+9%
558
591
599
-7%
|Africa
575
633
-9%
989
1,033
918
+8%
|Americas
1,011
883
+14%
639
711
665
-4%
|Rest of world
675
644
+5%
4,026
4,109
3,892
+3%
|Total consolidated sales
4,068
3,815
+7%
397
401
424
-7%
|Includes bulk sales
399
405
-2%
2,266
2,397
2,070
+9%
|Includes trading
2,331
2,031
+15%
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|Petrochemicals production* (kt)
1H24
1H23
1H24
900
990
1,026
-12%
|Europe
1,890
2,073
-9%
756
645
619
+22%
|Americas
1,401
1,226
+14%
702
727
475
+48%
|Middle East and Asia
1,430
1,228
+16%
Olefins, polymers.
9.3 Integrated Power
9.3.1 Net power production
2Q24
1Q24
|Net power production (TWh)
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Gas
|Others
|Total
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Gas
|Others
|Total
|France
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.8
0.1
0.2
1.8
0.0
2.2
|Rest of Europe
0.1
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.1
1.4
0.1
0.6
0.6
0.7
0.1
2.0
|Africa
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|Middle East
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.2
0.3
0.5
|North America
0.9
0.6
1.2
2.8
0.5
0.5
0.7
1.8
|South America
0.1
0.8
0.9
0.2
0.7
0.8
|India
1.9
0.4
2.2
1.6
0.2
1.8
|Pacific Asia
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.4
|Total
3.9
2.3
0.5
2.2
0.1
9.1
2.9
2.3
0.7
3.6
0.1
9.6
9.3.2 Installed power generation net capacity
2Q24
1Q24
|Installed power generation net capacity (GW) (18)
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Gas
|Others
|Total
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Gas
|Others
|Total
|France
0.6
0.4
2.6
0.1
3.7
0.6
0.4
2.6
0.1
3.7
|Rest of Europe
0.3
0.9
0.3
1.4
0.1
2.9
0.3
0.9
0.6
1.4
0.1
3.2
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
|Middle East
0.4
0.3
0.8
0.4
0.3
0.7
|North America
2.3
0.8
1.5
0.4
5.0
2.2
0.8
1.5
0.3
4.9
|South America
0.4
0.9
1.2
0.4
0.9
1.2
|India
4.2
0.5
4.7
4.0
0.5
4.5
|Pacific Asia
1.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.2
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.1
|Total
9.3
3.5
0.4
5.8
0.7
19.6
9.0
3.5
0.7
5.8
0.6
19.5
9.3.3 Power generation gross capacity from renewables
2Q24
1Q24
|Installed power generation gross capacity from renewables (GW) (19),(20)
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Other
|Total
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Other
|Total
|France
1.1
0.7
0.2
2.0
0.9
0.7
0.1
1.7
|Rest of Europe
0.3
1.1
1.1
0.2
2.7
0.3
1.1
1.1
0.2
2.7
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.2
|Middle East
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
|North America
5.2
2.2
0.7
8.1
5.2
2.2
0.6
8.0
|South America
0.4
1.3
1.6
0.4
1.2
1.6
|India
5.9
0.5
6.5
5.8
0.5
6.3
|Asia-Pacific
1.5
0.3
1.8
1.5
0.0
0.3
0.0
1.8
|Total
15.7
5.8
1.4
1.1
24.0
15.4
5.7
1.4
1.0
23.5
2Q24
1Q24
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables in construction (GW) (19),(20)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
|France
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.2
|Rest of Europe
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.1
0.5
|Africa
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.4
|Middle East
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
|North America
1.7
0.0
0.3
2.0
1.6
0.0
0.2
1.8
|South America
0.0
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.7
0.0
0.7
|India
0.5
0.1
0.5
0.6
0.1
0.6
|Asia-Pacific
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.4
0.4
|Total
3.2
0.9
0.4
0.4
5.0
3.1
0.8
0.4
0.4
4.8
2Q24
1Q24
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables in development (GW) (19),(20)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
|France
1.4
0.4
0.1
1.9
1.2
0.4
0.0
1.6
|Rest of Europe
4.4
0.8
8.9
2.2
16.4
4.4
0.5
7.4
1.8
14.2
|Africa
0.7
0.3
1.0
1.4
0.3
0.0
1.7
|Middle East
1.8
1.8
1.7
1.7
|North America
9.7
2.9
4.1
4.4
21.1
10.3
3.1
4.1
4.8
22.3
|South America
2.1
1.2
0.2
3.4
1.5
1.2
0.1
2.8
|India
4.5
0.2
4.7
4.5
0.2
4.7
|Asia-Pacific
3.4
1.1
2.6
1.1
8.2
3.2
0.1
2.6
1.0
6.9
|Total
28.0
6.8
15.6
8.0
58.5
28.2
5.8
14.1
7.7
55.9
10. Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)
10.1 Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
3,787
5,721
4,088
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
9,508
9,645
(274)
805
(377)
|Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share)
531
(536)
(110)
1,507
|Gain (loss) on asset sales
1,397
203
(11)
(5)
|Restructuring charges
(11)
(5)
(644)
(469)
|Impairments
(644)
(529)
(153)
(58)
97
|Other
(211)
(205)
(320)
124
(380)
|After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
(196)
(771)
(291)
(320)
(111)
|Effect of changes in fair value
(611)
(545)
(885)
609
(868)
|Total adjustments affecting net income
(276)
(1,852)
4,672
5,112
4,956
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
9,784
11,497
10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements
10.2.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
1H24
3,787
5,721
4,088
-7%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
9,508
9,645
-1%
885
(609)
868
+2%
|Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
276
1,852
-85%
4,672
5,112
4,956
-6%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
9,784
11,497
-15%
|Adjusted items
67
100
61
+10%
|Add: non-controlling interests
167
135
+24%
2,977
2,991
2,715
+10%
|Add: income taxes
5,968
6,805
-12%
2,962
2,942
2,959
|Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
5,904
5,985
-1%
87
92
92
-5%
|Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets
179
191
-6%
725
708
724
|Add: financial interest on debt
1,433
1,434
(417)
(452)
(402)
ns
|Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(869)
(775)
ns
11,073
11,493
11,105
|Adjusted EBITDA
22,566
25,272
-11%
10.2.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
1H24
|Adjusted items
49,183
51,883
51,458
-4%
|Revenues from sales
101,066
109,767
-8%
(31,314)
(33,525)
(33,379)
ns
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
(64,839)
(70,858)
ns
(7,664)
(7,580)
(7,754)
ns
|Other operating expenses
(15,244)
(15,506)
ns
(97)
(88)
(62)
ns
|Exploration costs
(185)
(156)
ns
146
240
116
+26%
|Other income
386
193
+100%
(37)
(125)
(164)
ns
|Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(162)
(202)
ns
433
282
401
+8%
|Other financial income
715
649
+10%
(213)
(215)
(173)
ns
|Other financial expense
(428)
(356)
ns
636
621
662
-4%
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,257
1,741
-28%
11,073
11,493
11,105
|Adjusted EBITDA
22,566
25,272
-11%
|Adjusted items
(2,962)
(2,942)
(2,959)
ns
|Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(5,904)
(5,985)
ns
(87)
(92)
(92)
ns
|Less: amortization of intangible assets
(179)
(191)
ns
(725)
(708)
(724)
ns
|Less: financial interest on debt
(1,433)
(1,434)
ns
417
452
402
+4%
|Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
869
775
+12%
(2,977)
(2,991)
(2,715)
ns
|Less: income taxes
(5,968)
(6,805)
ns
(67)
(100)
(61)
ns
|Less: non-controlling interests
(167)
(135)
ns
(885)
609
(868)
ns
|Add: adjustment (TotalEnergies share)
(276)
(1,852)
ns
3,787
5,721
4,088
-7%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
9,508
9,645
-1%
10.3 Investments Divestments (TotalEnergies share)
Reconciliation of Cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
1H24
4,558
3,467
4,473
+2%
|Cash flow used in investing activities a )
8,025
10,835
-26%
ns
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests b )
ns
(29)
3
18
ns
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c )
(26)
12
ns
35
-100%
|Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
38
-100%
97
103
64
+52%
|Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e )
200
124
+61%
4
(1)
1
x4
|Expenditures related to carbon credits f )
3
2
+50%
4,630
3,572
4,591
+1%
|Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
8,202
11,011
-26%
220
(500)
320
-31%
|of which acquisitions net of assets sales g-i )
(280)
3,307
ns
544
1,074
482
+13%
|Acquisitions g )
1,618
3,738
-57%
324
1,574
162
+99%
|Asset sales i )
1,898
431
x4.4
(35)
-100%
|Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
(38)
-100%
4,410
4,072
4,271
+3%
|of which organic investments h )
8,482
7,704
+10%
101
145
328
-69%
|Capitalized exploration
247
533
-54%
589
538
366
+61%
|Increase in non-current loans
1,127
740
+52%
(178)
(146)
(84)
ns
|Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(324)
(313)
ns
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).
10.4 Cash flow (TotalEnergies share)
Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO), to DACF and to Net cash flow
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
1H24
9,007
2,169
9,900
-9%
|Cash flow from operating activities a )
11,176
15,033
-26%
1,669
(6,121)
1,720
-3%
|(Increase) decrease in working capital b *
(4,452)
(2,269)
ns
(468)
125
(252)
ns
|Inventory effect c )
(343)
(754)
ns
35
-100%
|Capital gain from renewable project sales d )
38
-100%
(29)
3
18
ns
|Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e )
(26)
12
ns
7,777
8,168
8,485
-8%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e )
15,945
18,106
-12%
(118)
(143)
(112)
ns
|Financial charges
(262)
(265)
ns
7,895
8,311
8,596
-8%
|Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF)
16,207
18,371
-12%
4,410
4,072
4,271
+3%
|Organic investments g )
8,482
7,704
+10%
3,367
4,096
4,213
-20%
|Free cash flow after organic investments f g )
7,463
10,402
-28%
4,630
3,572
4,591
+1%
|Net investments h )
8,202
11,011
-26%
3,147
4,596
3,894
-19%
|Net cash flow f h )
7,743
7,095
+9%
Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power segments' contracts.
10.5 Gearing ratio
|In millions of dollars
06/30/2024
03/31/2024
06/30/2023
|Current borrowings *
9,358
16,068
13,980
|Other current financial liabilities
461
481
443
|Current financial assets , **
(6,425)
(5,969)
(6,397)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale *
(61)
(11)
(41)
|Non-current financial debt *
34,726
30,452
33,387
|Non-current financial assets *
(1,166)
(1,165)
(1,264)
|Cash and cash equivalents
(23,211)
(25,640)
(25,572)
|Net debt a )
13,682
14,216
14,536
|Shareholders' equity (TotalEnergies share)
117,379
118,409
113,682
|Non-controlling interests
2,648
2,734
2,770
|Shareholders' equity (b)
120,027
121,143
116,452
|Gearing a ( a+b )
10.2%
10.5%
11.1%
|Leases (c)
8,012
8,013
8,090
|Gearing including leases a+c / a+b+c )
15.3%
15.5%
16.3%
Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.
** Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.
10.6 Return on average capital employed
|Twelve months ended June 30, 2024
|In millions of dollars
|Exploration Production
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Company
|Adjusted net operating income
11,157
5,172
2,146
3,633
1,363
23,030
|Capital employed at 06/30/2023
68,530
34,598
17,804
9,698
8,796
137,372
|Capital employed at 06/30/2024
65,809
38,708
21,861
8,728
6,954
140,180
|ROACE
16.6%
14.1%
10.8%
39.4%
17.3%
16.6%
10.7 Payout
|In millions of dollars
1H24
1H23
2023
|Dividend paid (parent company shareholders)
3,756
3,686
7,517
|Repayment of treasury shares
4,013
4,105
9,167
|Payout ratio
45%
42%
46%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
(M$)(a)
2024
2024
2023
Sales
53,743
56,278
56,271
Excise taxes
(4,560)
(4,395)
(4,737)
Revenues from sales
49,183
51,883
51,534
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(32,117)
(33,780)
(33,864)
Other operating expenses
(7,729)
(7,643)
(7,906)
Exploration costs
(97)
(88)
(62)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,976)
(2,942)
(3,106)
Other income
3
1,758
116
Other expense
(251)
(315)
(366)
Financial interest on debt
(725)
(708)
(724)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
408
472
510
Cost of net debt
(317)
(236)
(214)
Other financial income
459
306
413
Other financial expense
(213)
(215)
(173)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
627
18
267
Income taxes
(2,725)
(2,942)
(2,487)
Consolidated net income
3,847
5,804
4,152
TotalEnergies share
3,787
5,721
4,088
Non-controlling interests
60
83
64
Earnings per share ($)
1.61
2.42
1.65
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
1.60
2.40
1.64
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
(M$)
2024
2024
2023
Consolidated net income
3,847
5,804
4,152
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
22
(2)
135
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
103
40
(1)
Tax effect
(11)
(8)
(43)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(683)
(1,506)
(57)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(569)
(1,476)
34
Currency translation adjustment
523
1,099
(49)
Cash flow hedge
593
807
689
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(15)
11
share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
(38)
(76)
3
Other
(2)
2
(4)
Tax effect
(153)
(219)
(136)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
923
1,598
514
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
354
122
548
Comprehensive income
4,201
5,926
4,700
TotalEnergies share
4,134
5,870
4,676
Non-controlling interests
67
56
24
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st half
1st half
(M$)(a)
2024
2023
Sales
110,021
118,874
Excise taxes
(8,955)
(9,107)
Revenues from sales
101,066
109,767
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(65,897)
(72,215)
Other operating expenses
(15,372)
(15,691)
Exploration costs
(185)
(154)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(5,918)
(6,168)
Other income
1,761
457
Other expense
(566)
(666)
Financial interest on debt
(1,433)
(1,434)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
880
903
Cost of net debt
(553)
(531)
Other financial income
765
671
Other financial expense
(428)
(356)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
645
1,227
Income taxes
(5,667)
(6,558)
Consolidated net income
9,651
9,783
TotalEnergies share
9,508
9,645
Non-controlling interests
143
138
Earnings per share ($)
4.04
3.88
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
4.02
3.86
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st half
1st half
(M$)
2024
2023
Consolidated net income
9,651
9,783
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
20
138
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
143
3
Tax effect
(19)
(51)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(2,189)
1,409
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(2,045)
1,499
Currency translation adjustment
1,622
(1,299)
Cash flow hedge
1,400
1,891
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(15)
8
share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
(114)
(95)
Other
(1)
Tax effect
(372)
(472)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
2,521
32
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
476
1,531
Comprehensive income
10,127
11,314
TotalEnergies share
10,004
11,226
Non-controlling interests
123
88
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
TotalEnergies
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
(M$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets, net
33,477
33,193
33,083
31,717
Property, plant and equipment, net
109,403
109,462
108,916
104,174
Equity affiliates: investments and loans
32,800
31,256
30,457
30,425
Other investments
1,740
1,895
1,543
1,190
Non-current financial assets
2,469
2,308
2,395
2,494
Deferred income taxes
3,568
3,165
3,418
3,649
Other non-current assets
4,235
4,328
4,313
2,573
Total non-current assets
187,692
185,607
184,125
176,222
Current assets
Inventories, net
20,189
20,229
19,317
18,785
Accounts receivable, net
20,647
24,198
23,442
22,163
Other current assets
20,014
20,615
20,821
23,111
Current financial assets
6,823
6,319
6,585
6,725
Cash and cash equivalents
23,211
25,640
27,263
25,572
Assets classified as held for sale
912
525
2,101
8,441
Total current assets
91,796
97,526
99,529
104,797
Total assets
279,488
283,133
283,654
281,019
LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
7,577
7,548
7,616
7,850
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
130,688
129,937
126,857
123,511
Currency translation adjustment
(14,415)
(14,167)
(13,701)
(12,859)
Treasury shares
(6,471)
(4,909)
(4,019)
(4,820)
Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share
117,379
118,409
116,753
113,682
Non-controlling interests
2,648
2,734
2,700
2,770
Total shareholders' equity
120,027
121,143
119,453
116,452
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income taxes
12,461
11,878
11,688
11,237
Employee benefits
1,819
1,941
1,993
1,872
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
20,295
20,961
21,257
21,295
Non-current financial debt
42,526
38,053
40,478
40,427
Total non-current liabilities
77,101
72,833
75,416
74,831
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
36,449
37,647
41,335
32,853
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
33,442
32,949
36,727
38,609
Current borrowings
11,271
17,973
9,590
15,542
Other current financial liabilities
461
481
446
443
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
737
107
687
2,289
Total current liabilities
82,360
89,157
88,785
89,736
Total liabilities shareholders' equity
279,488
283,133
283,654
281,019
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
(M$)
2024
2024
2023
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
3,847
5,804
4,152
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
3,080
3,036
3,195
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
(53)
292
81
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
182
(1,610)
(70)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
(250)
288
383
(Increase) decrease in working capital
2,013
(5,686)
2,125
Other changes, net
188
45
34
Cash flow from operating activities
9,007
2,169
9,900
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(3,699)
(3,420)
(3,870)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(251)
(759)
(19)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(481)
(488)
(522)
Increase in non-current loans
(621)
(538)
(366)
Total expenditures
(5,052)
(5,205)
(4,777)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
44
337
31
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
213
1,218
38
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
56
34
133
Repayment of non-current loans
181
149
102
Total divestments
494
1,738
304
Cash flow used in investing activities
(4,558)
(3,467)
(4,473)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
521
383
Treasury shares
(2,007)
(2,006)
(2,002)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(1,853)
(1,903)
(1,842)
Non-controlling interests
(127)
(6)
(105)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,622)
(1,081)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(50)
(159)
(80)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(19)
(17)
(13)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
4,319
42
(14)
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(5,453)
3,536
(4,111)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
(530)
271
990
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(6,821)
(242)
(7,875)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,372)
(1,540)
(2,448)
Effect of exchange rates
(57)
(83)
35
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
25,640
27,263
27,985
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
23,211
25,640
25,572
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st half
1st half
(M$)
2024
2023
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
9,651
9,783
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
6,116
6,382
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
239
395
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(1,428)
(322)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
38
34
(Increase) decrease in working capital
(3,673)
(1,294)
Other changes, net
233
55
Cash flow from operating activities
11,176
15,033
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(7,119)
(8,838)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(1,010)
(155)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(969)
(1,929)
Increase in non-current loans
(1,159)
(755)
Total expenditures
(10,257)
(11,677)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
381
99
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
1,431
221
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
90
182
Repayment of non-current loans
330
340
Total divestments
2,232
842
Cash flow used in investing activities
(8,025)
(10,835)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
521
383
Treasury shares
(4,013)
(4,105)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(3,756)
(3,686)
Non-controlling interests
(133)
(126)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,622)
(1,081)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(209)
(238)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(36)
(99)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
4,361
104
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(1,917)
(5,385)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
(259)
2,384
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(7,063)
(11,849)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,912)
(7,651)
Effect of exchange rates
(140)
197
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
27,263
33,026
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
23,211
25,572
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
Common shares issued
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
Currency translation adjustment
Treasury shares
Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies
Share
Non-controlling interests
Total shareholders' equity
(M$)
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
As of January 1, 2023
2,619,131,285
8,163
123,951
(12,836)
(137,187,667)
(7,554)
111,724
2,846
114,570
Net income of the first half 2023
9,645
9,645
138
9,783
Other comprehensive income
1,576
5
1,581
(50)
1,531
Comprehensive Income
11,221
5
11,226
88
11,314
Dividend
(3,868)
(3,868)
(126)
(3,994)
Issuance of common shares
8,002,155
22
361
383
383
Purchase of treasury shares
(66,647,852)
(4,705)
(4,705)
(4,705)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(396)
6,461,256
396
Share-based payments
172
172
172
Share cancellation
(128,869,261)
(335)
(6,708)
128,869,261
7,043
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,107)
(1,107)
(1,107)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(151)
(151)
(151)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
39
(28)
11
(38)
(27)
Other items
(3)
(3)
(3)
As of June 30, 2023
2,498,264,179
7,850
123,511
(12,859)
(68,505,002)
(4,820)
113,682
2,770
116,452
Net income of the second half 2023
11,739
11,739
(12)
11,727
Other comprehensive income
411
(842)
(431)
7
(424)
Comprehensive Income
12,150
(842)
11,308
(5)
11,303
Dividend
(3,743)
(3,743)
(185)
(3,928)
Issuance of common shares
Purchase of treasury shares
(78,052,725)
(4,462)
(4,462)
(4,462)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
2,170
Share-based payments
119
119
119
Share cancellation
(86,012,344)
(234)
(5,029)
86,012,344
5,263
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(143)
(143)
(143)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
(9)
(9)
123
114
Other items
1
1
(3)
(2)
As of December 31, 2023
2,412,251,835
7,616
126,857
(13,701)
(60,543,213)
(4,019)
116,753
2,700
119,453
Net income of the first half 2024
9,508
9,508
143
9,651
Other comprehensive income
1,210
(714)
496
(20)
476
Comprehensive Income
10,718
(714)
10,004
123
10,127
Dividend
(3,929)
(3,929)
(133)
(4,062)
Issuance of common shares
10,833,187
29
492
521
521
Purchase of treasury shares
(58,719,028)
(4,513)
(4,513)
(4,513)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(397)
6,065,491
397
Share-based payments
356
356
356
Share cancellation
(25,405,361)
(68)
(1,596)
25,405,361
1,664
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,679)
(1,679)
(1,679)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(135)
(135)
(135)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
(36)
(36)
Other items
1
1
(6)
(5)
As of June 30, 2024
2,397,679,661
7,577
130,688
(14,415)
(87,791,389)
(6,471)
117,379
2,648
120,027
(a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,416
1,986
4,464
24,516
21,358
3
53,743
Intersegment sales
9,796
2,111
369
8,203
164
77
(20,720)
Excise taxes
(208)
(4,352)
(4,560)
Revenues from sales
11,212
4,097
4,833
32,511
17,170
80
(20,720)
49,183
Operating expenses
(4,669)
(2,922)
(4,506)
(31,647)
(16,601)
(318)
20,720
(39,943)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(1,907)
(310)
(105)
(416)
(208)
(30)
(2,976)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
141
526
26
(13)
(84)
29
625
Tax on net operating income
(2,163)
(251)
(79)
(60)
(101)
(23)
(2,677)
Adjustments (a)
(53)
(12)
(333)
(264)
(203)
(9)
(874)
Adjusted net operating income
2,667
1,152
502
639
379
(253)
5,086
Adjustments (a)
(874)
Net cost of net debt
(365)
Non-controlling interests
(60)
Net income TotalEnergies share
3,787
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment.
2nd quarter 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,697
844
769
443
259
40
5,052
Total divestments
149
29
261
127
(78)
6
494
Cash flow from operating activities
4,535
431
1,647
1,541
1,650
(797)
9,007
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st quarter 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,318
2,659
7,082
24,533
20,671
15
56,278
Intersegment sales
9,735
3,495
790
8,143
269
63
(22,495)
Excise taxes
(170)
(4,225)
(4,395)
Revenues from sales
11,053
6,154
7,872
32,506
16,715
78
(22,495)
51,883
Operating expenses
(4,444)
(4,784)
(7,565)
(30,888)
(16,096)
(229)
22,495
(41,511)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(1,917)
(321)
(97)
(376)
(206)
(25)
(2,942)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
97
495
(615)
68
1,480
27
1,552
Tax on net operating income
(2,261)
(284)
(40)
(255)
(108)
55
(2,893)
Adjustments (a)
(22)
38
(1,056)
93
1,530
(4)
579
Adjusted net operating income
2,550
1,222
611
962
255
(90)
5,510
Adjustments (a)
579
Net cost of net debt
(285)
Non-controlling interests
(83)
Net income TotalEnergies share
5,721
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment.
1st quarter 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,294
565
1,739
435
144
28
5,205
Total divestments
306
50
62
38
1,281
1
1,738
Cash flow from operating activities
3,590
1,710
(249)
(2,129)
(108)
(645)
2,169
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,434
2,020
6,249
24,849
21,712
7
56,271
Intersegment sales
10,108
2,778
670
8,630
201
64
(22,451)
Excise taxes
(231)
(4,506)
(4,737)
Revenues from sales
11,542
4,798
6,919
33,248
17,407
71
(22,451)
51,534
Operating expenses
(5,162)
(3,797)
(6,334)
(32,042)
(16,672)
(276)
22,451
(41,832)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,117)
(277)
(51)
(394)
(241)
(26)
(3,106)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(15)
472
(250)
3
64
(17)
257
Tax on net operating income
(1,889)
(137)
(41)
(187)
(162)
(40)
(2,456)
Adjustments (a)
10
(271)
(207)
(376)
(53)
(40)
(937)
Adjusted net operating income
2,349
1,330
450
1,004
449
(248)
5,334
Adjustments (a)
(937)
Net cost of net debt
(245)
Non-controlling interests
(64)
Net income TotalEnergies share
4,088
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment.
2nd quarter 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,569
626
807
489
256
30
4,777
Total divestments
26
45
149
52
28
4
304
Cash flow from operating activities
4,047
1,332
2,284
1,923
665
(351)
9,900
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st half 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
2,734
4,645
11,546
49,049
42,029
18
110,021
Intersegment sales
19,531
5,606
1,159
16,346
433
140
(43,215)
Excise taxes
(378)
(8,577)
(8,955)
Revenues from sales
22,265
10,251
12,705
65,017
33,885
158
(43,215)
101,066
Operating expenses
(9,113)
(7,706)
(12,071)
(62,535)
(32,697)
(547)
43,215
(81,454)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,824)
(631)
(202)
(792)
(414)
(55)
(5,918)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
238
1,021
(589)
55
1,396
56
2,177
Tax on net operating income
(4,424)
(535)
(119)
(315)
(209)
32
(5,570)
Adjustments (a)
(75)
26
(1,389)
(171)
1,327
(13)
(295)
Adjusted net operating income
5,217
2,374
1,113
1,601
634
(343)
10,596
Adjustments (a)
(295)
Net cost of net debt
(650)
Non-controlling interests
(143)
Net income TotalEnergies share
9,508
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment.
1st half 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
4,991
1,409
2,508
878
403
68
10,257
Total divestments
455
79
323
165
1,203
7
2,232
Cash flow from operating activities
8,125
2,141
1,398
(588)
1,542
(1,442)
11,176
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st half 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
3,388
6,892
14,804
49,704
44,071
15
118,874
Intersegment sales
20,836
8,777
2,355
17,691
321
121
(50,101)
Excise taxes
(415)
(8,692)
(9,107)
Revenues from sales
24,224
15,669
17,159
66,980
35,700
136
(50,101)
109,767
Operating expenses
(9,924)
(13,242)
(16,165)
(63,934)
(34,459)
(437)
50,101
(88,060)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(4,183)
(565)
(98)
(808)
(465)
(49)
(6,168)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
53
1,276
(320)
55
307
(38)
1,333
Tax on net operating income
(5,287)
(342)
(152)
(512)
(281)
23
(6,551)
Adjustments (a)
(119)
(606)
(396)
(841)
73
(40)
(1,929)
Adjusted operating income
5,002
3,402
820
2,622
729
(325)
12,250
Adjustments (a)
(1,929)
Net cost of net debt
(538)
Non-controlling interests
(138)
Net income TotalEnergies share
9,645
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment.
1st half 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
6,621
1,821
2,041
714
415
65
11,677
Total divestments
57
94
298
60
329
4
842
Cash flow from operating activities
8,583
4,868
999
1,072
(8)
(481)
15,033
Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP)
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1. Reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments
1.1 Exploration Production
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
2nd quarter 2024 vs
(in millions of dollars)
6 months
6 months
6 months 2024 vs
2024
2024
2023
2nd quarter 2023
2024
2023
6 months 2023
2,548
1,988
2,543
ns
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
4,536
6,564
-31%
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
ns
ns
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
ns
90
90
56
61%
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
180
106
70%
4
(1)
1
x4
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
3
2
50%
2,642
2,077
2,600
2%
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
4,719
6,672
-29%
57
36
176
-68%
of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i
93
2,114
-96%
160
327
179
-11%
Acquisitions g
487
2,125
-77%
103
291
3
x34.3
Assets sales i
394
11
x35.8
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
ns
2,585
2,041
2,424
7%
of which organic investments h )
4,626
4,558
1%
88
136
325
-73%
Capitalized exploration
225
529
-58%
67
42
17
x3.9
Increase in non-current loans
109
61
79%
(46)
(15)
(23)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(61)
(46)
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
*Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)
1.2 Integrated LNG
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
2nd quarter 2024 vs
(in millions of dollars)
6 months
6 months
6 months 2024 vs
2024
2024
2023
2nd quarter 2023
2024
2023
6 months 2023
815
515
581
40%
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
1,330
1,727
-23%
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
ns
1
ns
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
1
2
-50%
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
ns
7
12
6
17%
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
19
14
36%
ns
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
ns
822
528
587
40%
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
1,350
1,743
-23%
198
(12)
205
-3%
of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i
186
964
-81%
199
224
-11%
Acquisitions g
199
993
-80%
1
12
19
-95%
Assets sales i
13
29
-55%
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
ns
624
540
382
63%
of which organic investments h )
1,164
779
49%
13
9
3
x4.3
Capitalized exploration
22
4
x5.5
153
173
95
61%
Increase in non-current loans
326
238
37%
(42)
(37)
(26)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(79)
(64)
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
*Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)
Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP)
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1.3 Integrated Power
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
2nd quarter 2024 vs
(in millions of dollars)
6 months
6 months
6 months 2024 vs
2024
2024
2023
2nd quarter 2023
2024
2023
6 months 2023
508
1,677
658
-23%
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
2,185
1,743
25%
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
ns
16
ns
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
22
ns
35
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
38
ns
1
2
ns
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
1
4
-75%
ns
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
ns
508
1,678
711
-29%
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
2,186
1,807
21%
(88)
735
(42)
ns
of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i
647
477
36%
142
736
45
x3.2
Acquisitions g
878
582
51%
230
1
87
x2.6
Assets sales i
231
105
x2.2
(35)
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
(38)
ns
596
943
753
-21%
of which organic investments h )
1,539
1,330
16%
ns
Capitalized exploration
ns
239
305
182
31%
Increase in non-current loans
544
345
58%
(31)
(61)
(11)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(92)
(132)
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
*Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share)
1.4 Refining Chemicals
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
2nd quarter 2024 vs
(in millions of dollars)
6 months
6 months
6 months 2024 vs
2024
2024
2023
2nd quarter 2023
2024
2023
6 months 2023
316
397
437
-28%
Cash flow used in investing activities a )
713
654
9%
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests b
ns
(29)
2
2
ns
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c
(27)
(12)
ns
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
ns
ns
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e
ns
ns
Expenditures related to carbon credits f
ns
287
399
439
-35%
Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
686
642
7%
(95)
(20)
(15)
ns
of which net acquisitions of assets sales g i
(115)
(10)
ns