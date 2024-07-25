DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 24 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,456 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 27,456 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9040 GBP1.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8780 GBP1.5780 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8949 GBP1.5912

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,312,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,560 1.8960 XDUB 10:49:30 00029100582TRDU1 766 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:44 00029100585TRDU1 690 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:44 00029100584TRDU1 2,817 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:49 00029100586TRDU1 2,817 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:51 00029100587TRDU1 1,143 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:54 00029100590TRDU1 1,674 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:54 00029100589TRDU1 1,143 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:54 00029100588TRDU1 1,431 1.9040 XDUB 10:49:55 00029100591TRDU1 4,252 1.9000 XDUB 10:50:11 00029100592TRDU1 418 1.9020 XDUB 11:24:34 00029100903TRDU1 1,100 1.9020 XDUB 11:24:34 00029100902TRDU1 1,100 1.9020 XDUB 11:24:34 00029100901TRDU1 1,074 1.9020 XDUB 11:24:34 00029100900TRDU1 1,975 1.9000 XDUB 11:54:16 00029101177TRDU1 2,095 1.9000 XDUB 11:54:16 00029101176TRDU1 2,205 1.9000 XDUB 12:59:45 00029101493TRDU1 1,930 1.9000 XDUB 13:17:04 00029101579TRDU1 4,267 1.8980 XDUB 13:18:23 00029101591TRDU1 2,163 1.8900 XDUB 13:39:48 00029101824TRDU1 1,986 1.8960 XDUB 14:31:06 00029102168TRDU1 1,828 1.8960 XDUB 14:33:42 00029102184TRDU1 375 1.8960 XDUB 14:33:42 00029102183TRDU1 100 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102231TRDU1 1,514 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102230TRDU1 1,514 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102233TRDU1 1,514 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102232TRDU1 1,462 1.8940 XDUB 14:38:01 00029102234TRDU1 2,104 1.8900 XDUB 14:48:02 00029102307TRDU1 2,017 1.8840 XDUB 14:59:36 00029102684TRDU1 2,211 1.8820 XDUB 15:09:26 00029102839TRDU1 2,068 1.8920 XDUB 15:23:28 00029102994TRDU1 2,014 1.8880 XDUB 15:40:06 00029103174TRDU1 2,092 1.8880 XDUB 15:57:11 00029103374TRDU1 1,127 1.8880 XDUB 15:57:11 00029103375TRDU1 1,332 1.8860 XDUB 16:02:58 00029103537TRDU1 467 1.8860 XDUB 16:10:31 00029103626TRDU1 804 1.8860 XDUB 16:10:31 00029103627TRDU1 2,162 1.8860 XDUB 16:10:31 00029103629TRDU1 179 1.8860 XDUB 16:10:31 00029103628TRDU1 1,920 1.8780 XDUB 16:19:30 00029103732TRDU1 1,294 1.8780 XDUB 16:19:30 00029103733TRDU1 296 1.8780 XDUB 16:21:37 00029103767TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,660 1.5960 XLON 08:37:03 00029099657TRDU1 71 1.5960 XLON 09:06:55 00029099846TRDU1 1,620 1.5960 XLON 09:06:55 00029099845TRDU1 1,674 1.5920 XLON 09:40:58 00029100067TRDU1 951 1.5920 XLON 10:19:00 00029100373TRDU1 254 1.5920 XLON 10:19:00 00029100372TRDU1 581 1.5920 XLON 10:19:00 00029100371TRDU1 1,520 1.6000 XLON 11:20:30 00029100872TRDU1 1,647 1.6000 XLON 11:39:43 00029101102TRDU1 3,128 1.5940 XLON 11:54:17 00029101178TRDU1 1,518 1.5920 XLON 13:18:26 00029101600TRDU1 1,511 1.5920 XLON 13:18:26 00029101599TRDU1 96 1.5860 XLON 14:40:22 00029102257TRDU1 293 1.5860 XLON 14:45:01 00029102291TRDU1 925 1.5860 XLON 14:45:01 00029102290TRDU1 1,405 1.5880 XLON 14:45:03 00029102293TRDU1 82 1.5880 XLON 14:45:03 00029102292TRDU1 276 1.5880 XLON 14:45:04 00029102294TRDU1 1,505 1.5860 XLON 14:49:19 00029102329TRDU1 275 1.5860 XLON 14:49:19 00029102327TRDU1 1,556 1.5860 XLON 14:49:19 00029102318TRDU1 1,591 1.5860 XLON 15:21:17 00029102958TRDU1 1,623 1.5860 XLON 15:21:17 00029102957TRDU1 1,619 1.5840 XLON 16:02:58 00029103536TRDU1 37 1.5780 XLON 16:28:13 00029103873TRDU1 32 1.5780 XLON 16:29:29 00029103874TRDU1 6 1.5780 XLON 16:29:32 00029103875TRDU1

