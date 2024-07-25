Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
25.07.24
08:06 Uhr
1,872 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8701,90208:40
25.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24 July 2024 it purchased a total of 97,456 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers 
UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     27,456 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9040     GBP1.6000 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8780     GBP1.5780 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8949     GBP1.5912

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,312,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,560      1.8960        XDUB     10:49:30      00029100582TRDU1 
766       1.9040        XDUB     10:49:44      00029100585TRDU1 
690       1.9040        XDUB     10:49:44      00029100584TRDU1 
2,817      1.9040        XDUB     10:49:49      00029100586TRDU1 
2,817      1.9040        XDUB     10:49:51      00029100587TRDU1 
1,143      1.9040        XDUB     10:49:54      00029100590TRDU1 
1,674      1.9040        XDUB     10:49:54      00029100589TRDU1 
1,143      1.9040        XDUB     10:49:54      00029100588TRDU1 
1,431      1.9040        XDUB     10:49:55      00029100591TRDU1 
4,252      1.9000        XDUB     10:50:11      00029100592TRDU1 
418       1.9020        XDUB     11:24:34      00029100903TRDU1 
1,100      1.9020        XDUB     11:24:34      00029100902TRDU1 
1,100      1.9020        XDUB     11:24:34      00029100901TRDU1 
1,074      1.9020        XDUB     11:24:34      00029100900TRDU1 
1,975      1.9000        XDUB     11:54:16      00029101177TRDU1 
2,095      1.9000        XDUB     11:54:16      00029101176TRDU1 
2,205      1.9000        XDUB     12:59:45      00029101493TRDU1 
1,930      1.9000        XDUB     13:17:04      00029101579TRDU1 
4,267      1.8980        XDUB     13:18:23      00029101591TRDU1 
2,163      1.8900        XDUB     13:39:48      00029101824TRDU1 
1,986      1.8960        XDUB     14:31:06      00029102168TRDU1 
1,828      1.8960        XDUB     14:33:42      00029102184TRDU1 
375       1.8960        XDUB     14:33:42      00029102183TRDU1 
100       1.8940        XDUB     14:38:01      00029102231TRDU1 
1,514      1.8940        XDUB     14:38:01      00029102230TRDU1 
1,514      1.8940        XDUB     14:38:01      00029102233TRDU1 
1,514      1.8940        XDUB     14:38:01      00029102232TRDU1 
1,462      1.8940        XDUB     14:38:01      00029102234TRDU1 
2,104      1.8900        XDUB     14:48:02      00029102307TRDU1 
2,017      1.8840        XDUB     14:59:36      00029102684TRDU1 
2,211      1.8820        XDUB     15:09:26      00029102839TRDU1 
2,068      1.8920        XDUB     15:23:28      00029102994TRDU1 
2,014      1.8880        XDUB     15:40:06      00029103174TRDU1 
2,092      1.8880        XDUB     15:57:11      00029103374TRDU1 
1,127      1.8880        XDUB     15:57:11      00029103375TRDU1 
1,332      1.8860        XDUB     16:02:58      00029103537TRDU1 
467       1.8860        XDUB     16:10:31      00029103626TRDU1 
804       1.8860        XDUB     16:10:31      00029103627TRDU1 
2,162      1.8860        XDUB     16:10:31      00029103629TRDU1 
179       1.8860        XDUB     16:10:31      00029103628TRDU1 
1,920      1.8780        XDUB     16:19:30      00029103732TRDU1 
1,294      1.8780        XDUB     16:19:30      00029103733TRDU1 
296       1.8780        XDUB     16:21:37      00029103767TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,660      1.5960        XLON     08:37:03      00029099657TRDU1 
71        1.5960        XLON     09:06:55      00029099846TRDU1 
1,620      1.5960        XLON     09:06:55      00029099845TRDU1 
1,674      1.5920        XLON     09:40:58      00029100067TRDU1 
951       1.5920        XLON     10:19:00      00029100373TRDU1 
254       1.5920        XLON     10:19:00      00029100372TRDU1 
581       1.5920        XLON     10:19:00      00029100371TRDU1 
1,520      1.6000        XLON     11:20:30      00029100872TRDU1 
1,647      1.6000        XLON     11:39:43      00029101102TRDU1 
3,128      1.5940        XLON     11:54:17      00029101178TRDU1 
1,518      1.5920        XLON     13:18:26      00029101600TRDU1 
1,511      1.5920        XLON     13:18:26      00029101599TRDU1 
96        1.5860        XLON     14:40:22      00029102257TRDU1 
293       1.5860        XLON     14:45:01      00029102291TRDU1 
925       1.5860        XLON     14:45:01      00029102290TRDU1 
1,405      1.5880        XLON     14:45:03      00029102293TRDU1 
82        1.5880        XLON     14:45:03      00029102292TRDU1 
276       1.5880        XLON     14:45:04      00029102294TRDU1 
1,505      1.5860        XLON     14:49:19      00029102329TRDU1 
275       1.5860        XLON     14:49:19      00029102327TRDU1 
1,556      1.5860        XLON     14:49:19      00029102318TRDU1 
1,591      1.5860        XLON     15:21:17      00029102958TRDU1 
1,623      1.5860        XLON     15:21:17      00029102957TRDU1 
1,619      1.5840        XLON     16:02:58      00029103536TRDU1 
37        1.5780        XLON     16:28:13      00029103873TRDU1 
32        1.5780        XLON     16:29:29      00029103874TRDU1 
6        1.5780        XLON     16:29:32      00029103875TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  336292 
EQS News ID:  1953475 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

