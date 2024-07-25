

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 3-month low of 1.3822 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 4-month low of 110.17 against the yen, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.3807 and 111.43, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.4988 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4963.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 109.00 against the yen and 1.51 against the euro.



