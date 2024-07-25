

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled Euro11.2 million, or Euro0.10 per share. This compares with Euro40.4 million, or Euro0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.0% to Euro131.8 million from Euro173.5 million last year.



Aixtron AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro11.2 Mln. vs. Euro40.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro0.10 vs. Euro0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro131.8 Mln vs. Euro173.5 Mln last year.



