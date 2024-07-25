Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
[25.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|16,003,600.00
|EUR
|520,000
|149,658,783.32
|9.3516
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|950,240.74
|94.2699
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,069,188.42
|107.5519
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|43,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,892,521.71
|112.3633
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|36,959.00
|GBP
|0
|4,047,514.45
|109.5136
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|51,231.00
|EUR
|0
|5,377,979.19
|104.9751
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|21,789.00
|CHF
|0
|2,105,438.46
|96.6285
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|3,897,618.00
|EUR
|0
|38,974,561.73
|9.9996
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,501,463.00
|USD
|0
|16,001,428.72
|10.6572
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|749,970.00
|GBP
|0
|7,457,881.99
|9.9442
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|568,154.00
|USD
|0
|6,071,936.00
|10.6871
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|4,120,550.00
|SEK
|0
|432,845,035.02
|105.0455
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|GBP
|0
|6,242,680.87
|9.956
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|694,711.56
|10.4233
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,809,910.00
|EUR
|0
|18,700,348.36
|10.3322
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|291,035.45
|10.3978
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.07.24
|IE000061JZE2
|891,028.00
|USD
|0
|9,217,516.90
|10.3448