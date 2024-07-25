

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to near 3-month highs of 165.04 against the euro and 152.24 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 166.79 and 153.87, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to more than a 2-month high of 196.27 and nearly a 2-month high of 172.33 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 198.60 and 173.83, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 162.00 against the euro, 150.00 against the greenback, 193.00 against the pound and 171.00 against the franc.



